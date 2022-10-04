ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Arizona Mirror

Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims

A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud.  “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com

Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police

PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
County
City
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Reckless driver who killed man on Laveen highway gets 5-year sentence

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A reckless driver who killed a man in early 2021 on the Loop 202 in Laveen made a plea deal and was sentenced to five years in state prison. Marcus Xavier Castro accepted a deal from prosecutors, which reduced the charges of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly accident in exchange for a guilty plea. The plea agreement includes a five-year prison sentence for manslaughter and probation, which will be served after being released from prison.
Joe Arpaio
AZFamily

Gun crackdown operation leads to nearly 1,200 guns seized 1,100+ arrested, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.
ABC 15 News

Phoenix officers seize 1K+ guns, make 1K+ arrests in three months

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have seized more than 1,000 guns and made more than 1,000 arrests in three months as part of an ongoing operation. Operation Gun Crime Crackdown was launched in July 2022 in an effort to get firearms associated with crimes off the streets. Earlier...
downtowndevil.com

Law prohibiting police filming not defended in court

Arizona State Senator John Kavanagh announced Sept. 16 that the Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature would not try to defend the law he sponsored that restricts the filming of police officers. A controversial House bill that made it a crime for bystanders to record police while performing law enforcement...
ABC 15 News

What to know if you come across fentanyl

PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
kjzz.org

Phoenix extends crackdown on gun crime

A crackdown on gun crime has been so successful that the mayor of Phoenix is calling on the new police chief to expand the program. It was launched by his predecessor following a spike in shooting deaths and injuries. Phoenix police say they’ve seized nearly 1,200 in three months since...
AZFamily

Phoenix auction house owner indicted for reportedly trafficking stolen goods, theft and fraudulent schemes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Josh Levine has been a familiar face here in the Valley for years when it comes to auctioning off high-dollar items for people. But Levine is now in serious legal trouble. On Your Side has discovered the Arizona Attorney General’s Office recently announced that Levine has been indicted with nearly two dozen felony counts, including fraudulent schemes.
Phoenix New Times

Family of Man Gunned Down by Phoenix Police Calls for Justice

A crowd of hundreds of people assembled at the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, heads bowed in prayer, on Friday. Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their respects to Ali Osman, a man who was shot and killed days earlier by Phoenix police. In the days since police...
themesatribune.com

Mesa officer who shot at fleeing vehicle resigns

A poor decision made in a split second has ended an officer’s career with the Mesa Police Department. Mesa Police determined that an officer who fired two shots at a car as it sped away from a traffic stop on July 2 broke the department’s firearms use policies, which prohibit shooting at fleeing suspects except in extreme circumstances.
MESA, AZ

