Phoenix, AZ

Houston.
3d ago

City said that they spent over $100 million dollar on homelessness LAST YEAR. I would like to see the RECEIPTS and know what they spent it on

Jazzy Jazzman
3d ago

One of the richest countries in the world and we let this happen to our citizens. Shameful. But hey as long as billionaires and giant corporations get tax breaks right?

Nancy Claypool
2d ago

You know? Our governor could easily use a variety of resources to establish a healthy clean tent city in any vacant land outside the city with donations of Army tents stored in warehouses for cooking tents to feed these people, portable bathrooms & showers, tents for laundry, dumpsters for trash, & plenty of volunteers from police, off duty prison guards, & security guards to keep the people safe, & shuttles to & from the city for vital medical appointments. All at a very low cost to the people of Phoenix. It's reprehensible that NO politician or millionaire businessman hasn't the humanity to do this. Everyone is ONE paycheck away from being homeless themselves! Shame on ALL of you for not stepping up & actually doing something about it!

kjzz.org

A local nonprofit wants to get Arizonans on board with HIV testing

Getting tested for HIV probably isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time. But there’s a local nonprofit trying to change that. RipplePHX is a grassroots organization that aims to raise awareness about HIV and make it easier and more accessible to get tested. Every week they hold "lotería" at the Thunderbird Lounge.
kjzz.org

Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule

Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
AZFamily

Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
kjzz.org

Maricopa County's housing supply is growing

Nearly 250,000 new housing units were being planned or built across Maricopa County in 2021. Analytics director Anubhav Bagley recently told the Maricopa Association of Government’s Economic Development Committee the numbers do not include every new house being built, just those in planned developments. “So these projects are all...
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
Wendy Johnson
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall

Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert deli thrives by being not so typical

Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert isn’t typical in one critical aspect. When owners Chef W and Chuck Depalma learned how much people with developmental disabilities struggled in the workforce, they felt something should be done. So, they focused much of their hiring on developmentally disabled teens graduating from...
azbigmedia.com

‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action

It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend With Food And Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

Fun events abound in metro Phoenix this weekend. It's First Friday, so the monthly crowds are set to take over the downtown and Grand Avenue arts districts, and fall farmers' markets are back for your produce-shopping needs. Cultural festivals take center stage this weekend, as Valley residents and visitors are...
AZFamily

JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
kjzz.org

Phoenix City Council could vote on abortion resolution

On Tuesday, Phoenix leaders will be asked to publicly condemn the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, along with state bans on abortion. If approved, the proposed resolution would state the council’s opposition to national and state restrictions. It also supports full reproductive health care access for all pregnant residents and calls on Arizona lawmakers to repeal all state laws limiting or denying access to abortion.
AZFamily

Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
kjzz.org

'Modern Latina' celebrates culture, family and art

A new exhibit at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library opens Monday. It celebrates the resilience and creativity of Arizona Latina artists. The show features work in multiple mediums that broadly reflects on the intersection of culture & family. Kathryn Sesma is one of the artists whose work is showcased. She...
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
