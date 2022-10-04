City said that they spent over $100 million dollar on homelessness LAST YEAR. I would like to see the RECEIPTS and know what they spent it on
One of the richest countries in the world and we let this happen to our citizens. Shameful. But hey as long as billionaires and giant corporations get tax breaks right?
You know? Our governor could easily use a variety of resources to establish a healthy clean tent city in any vacant land outside the city with donations of Army tents stored in warehouses for cooking tents to feed these people, portable bathrooms & showers, tents for laundry, dumpsters for trash, & plenty of volunteers from police, off duty prison guards, & security guards to keep the people safe, & shuttles to & from the city for vital medical appointments. All at a very low cost to the people of Phoenix. It's reprehensible that NO politician or millionaire businessman hasn't the humanity to do this. Everyone is ONE paycheck away from being homeless themselves! Shame on ALL of you for not stepping up & actually doing something about it!
