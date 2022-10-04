ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut, CA

Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart

By Darleene Powells
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0987LM_0iLwkDTZ00

A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.

According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.

The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles, Commerce, Cerritos, Baldwin Park, Irwindale, San Dimas, Rowland Heights and ended up in North Long Beach. At some point, the BMW's right front tire went flat, but the driver continued at speeds of 70 mph, weaving in and out of heavy traffic, and side-swiping vehicles and even pushing one vehicle out of its way at one point.

(credit: CBS)

The BMW's right front tire eventually went down to the rim, which sparked for much of the pursuit. The BMW's rear bumper was also ripped off, eventually falling off at high speed. During the pursuit, the California Highway Patrol advised pursuing units that pieces of metal were being thrown off the car and to beware as to avoid damaging their own vehicles.

Eventually, the BMW lost control and slammed into the back of a big rig truck's trailer on the 91 Freeway at Downey. The two people inside took off running across lanes, jumped the center divider and into oncoming lanes, before finally stopping and surrendering to police.

Two other people who remained in the disabled BMW eventually emerged from the back seat and were also detained.

The names of the four arrested were not immediately available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing

PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Man attacked by a scooter in Highland Park

LOS ANGELES - A man was attacked by a group of minors and was assaulted with a scooter in Highland Park, reportedly over a case of beer, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Walnut, CA
City
San Dimas, CA
City
East Los Angeles, CA
City
Rowland Heights, CA
City
Cerritos, CA
City
Downey, CA
City
Irwindale, CA
City
Baldwin Park, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Walnut, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business

At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
ROSEMEAD, CA
KTLA.com

Police looking for more victims, witnesses of 2 robbery suspects: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two people officials say were involved in a series of robberies, including follow-home robberies, and now police want any other witnesses or victims to come forward. Clayton Randolph, 34, and Shanika Davidson, 35, were arrested on Sept. 15, and during their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglars#Property Crime#Commerce
foxla.com

South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot

LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
97X

California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian

A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
Key News Network

Apparent Auto Repair Shop Burns in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A commercial business burned Thursday morning, Oct. 6, at approximately 10:29 a.m. in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received numerous 911 calls regarding a commercial fire at the intersection of Oldfield and Division streets.
LANCASTER, CA
localocnews.com

OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
108K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy