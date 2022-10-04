ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Mother Believes You Will Unleash Hell Upon Your Family by Watching Hocus Pocus 2

Family movie night could turn into a battle with Satan...at least according to this Texas woman. Kids of the 90's were excited this Halloween season as the long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus premiered on Disney Plus. According to reports, it is the most successful premiere in the streaming service's history for a movie. Well it looks like a lot of households have summed hell into their household's according to Jamie Gooch out of Troy, Texas.
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
California Country Singer’s ‘Bad Timing’ Has Blake Shelton Regretting His Decision on ‘The Voice’ [Watch]

Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice shared their regrets for not turning around for one singer during the blind auditions on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Los Angeles-based school teacher and folk singer Hayley Johnson, who goes by the stage name of the Little Miss, turned out a unique rendition of “You Were Meant for Me” — a 1996 hit by Jewel.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
This Resume Hack Could Help You Get a Higher Salary in Texas

Job hunting can be a daunting and difficult task no matter how far into your career you are. However, it's especially challenging for recent graduates looking to break into the professional world after their time in school. Even if you manage to land an interview, it's never guaranteed that you'll...
Wichita Falls, TX
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

