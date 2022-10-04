Author and Deep Sea Diver Randy L. Slapnicka Announces Release of New Fiction Book “Leave the Bottom: Cook Islands”

Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
JF&G Records Announces The Release of a New Album – “Songs from Terradisio” – Warmhearted Music Featuring an Abundance of Bossa Nova Accents and Sunny Rhythms
Primarily recorded at world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London with an orchestra of more than 50 pieces and at Sunset Sound Recorders in California, this new EP album containing six original songs offers a refreshing. performance of exceptional technical quality. Culver City, California – October 8, 2022 – After having...
getnews.info
Author’s Tranquility Press Supports Miltonetta Atwater’s Again and Again God Answers Prayer Amid Reviews from Readers
Leading publicity company, Author’s Tranquility Press, throws weight behind author and minister, Miltonetta Atwater, as she preaches the benevolence of God in the book “Again and Again God Answers Prayer”. The partnership between Miltonetta Atwater and Author’s Tranquility Press seems to be yielding the desired results judging by...
getnews.info
Spontaneous Brilliance – Sandra Cavanaugh’s Newly Released Book Shares Creative Success Strategies
Boise, Idaho, USA – October 7, 2022 – Creativity and communication specialist and author Sandra Cavanaugh has now released her latest book, Spontaneous Brilliance: Unleash the Power of Your Unique Creative Genius. Her new book uses simple yet effective techniques to help people notice and nurture the genius within themselves and those around them. Inspired by Shakespeare’s line, “All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players,” Sandra uses her metaphorical, metaphysical guide to help readers break through some long-held myths and misunderstandings to step to center stage in their own life.
getnews.info
Action For Nature Announces 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award Winners
San Francisco – Today, Action For Nature (AFN) announced its 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award winners, honoring sixteen young environmental activists from across the globe for their creative initiatives to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. For nearly 20 years, the International Young Eco-Hero Awards have annually...
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Live Music at Sea: How Margaritaville at Sea is Amping Up the Tunes
Music lovers can experience new levels of entertainment and find their groove while cruising the Caribbean. Margaritaville at Sea offers unique shows, round-the-clock music, and plenty of opportunities for dancing. Port of Palm Beach, FL – October 7, 2022 – Food, luxury, and great packages full of amenities are important...
getnews.info
QUINN Releases New Collection for Fall, Now Offering Unique, High Quality Cashmere Clothing for Men and Women
For over ten years, Quinn has designed quality Cashmere clothing, and this season they have launched a line of classic styles enhanced with innovative designs. QUINN, a leading fashion store in the United States is pleased to announce the release of its cashmere clothing collection for fall. The newly released collection, according to the company, is aimed at providing a unique collection of cashmere clothing that is classy, posh, and ideal for both women and men. QUINN has proven its commitment to providing fashion enthusiasts and shoppers with new clothing collections for different fashion seasons. This fall, QUINN is introducing a new collection that features high-quality clothing that is sure to please any fashion aficionado.
getnews.info
Netanel Semrik: “A loving class – Israel” – a new book in Hebrew is being published for the founders of the international program, David and Naomi Geffen
A loving classroom is a curriculum based on cultivating 8 basic values for a loving relationship within the classroom: respect, compassion, listening, kindness, gratitude, love, friendship and caring. The main goal of the program is to teach students and teachers how to strengthen the good relationships at school, hence the good relationships at home, in the family, at work, in the community, between cultures, between nationalities. In other words – building a loving world.
getnews.info
Inventions Oasis Brings Three Amazing Inventions that may be a game changer in modern day living
Shaam P Sundhar, an avid inventor and the Princeton, New Jersey, USA Is the founder and president of Inventions Oasis, Inc, a 35-years old R&D company. He is also a former Professor of Electrical Engineering. Currently, he holds 16 granted patents and many are pending. 1) AquOgen. 2) Kool Kween/Sav-A-Lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Arctic mine raises $300 million, the mining industry accelerated into the “digital intelligence era”
Recently, unmanned enterprises in Arctic mines officially announced that they have completed nearly 300 million dollars of Series C financing, setting a new record for the largest single financing on this track. This round of financing is led by CICC Capital and jointly invested by Yuexiu Industrial Fund. This is the second financing obtained by Arctic Mining Union Co., Ltd. in the past six months, with two rounds of financing totaling more than 500 million USD.
getnews.info
Healing by Han Astrologer: How to Wear Black Obsidian Correctly?
Formed when lava from volcanoes cools, obsidian has the eons of healing power. Black obsidian is considered to hold the strong protective effect which corresponds to the root chakra. The energy of black obsidian ensures the meaning of the existence of a soul. Not only the black obsidian can avoid the interference of negative energy, but also can remove the unpleasant smell of mold and bad luck. How ever, how to use this strong gemstone correctly seems to be confused for crystal beginners.
Comments / 0