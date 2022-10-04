Read full article on original website
Presenceology Announces November Launch for New Flagship Program, ‘Your Standout Offer’
Program helps identify unique value factor and build a fully-aligned, client-attracting offer in just six weeks. Presenceology, with founder and CEO Mila Yoli, is pleased to announce ‘Your Standout Offer’, a new and unique program aimed at helping entrepreneurs develop, both professionally and personally, to craft an offer that feels authentic to who they are, launches on November 1, 2022.
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
Frontline Pest Control Announces It Is Expanding Its Reach To Serve More Customers
Frontline Pest Control has announced its plans to expand its reach and serve more customers looking for quality services. Frontline Pest Control, a dually certified company operating on a general house pest and lawn and ornamental license, is expanding its area of operations. The firm has announced that it is registering with Google My Business and has plans to reach newer areas and serve more customers.
Arizona Based Accounting Company Solving a Massive Problem for Small Business Owners
Citrine Accounting is bridging the gap for small business owners that are drowning with daily bookkeeping. Starting a small business, the owner of the company typically plays multiple roles. One of these roles is the daunting task of bookkeeping. In the first few months of production, it feels more than achievable however as sales are made and projects need to be implemented it gets increasingly difficult to balance all these tasks.
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million
There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team Shares the Importance of the First Consultation with a Paving Contractor
Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team is a top-rated paving company. In a recent update, the team shared the importance of the first consultation with a paving contractor. Mt. Juliet, TN – In a website post, Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team shared the importance of the first consultation with a paving contractor.
Tree Service Firm Celebrates Two Decades In Operation
Rockville Tree Service offers the benefit of their extensive experience in the tree services and tree care industry. The Rockville Tree Service specializes in professional quality tree services around the city of Rockville and the surrounding parts of Montgomery County. Rockville Tree Service is pleased to announce that the tree...
Insulation4less Ltd Acquires Building-Supplies-Online.co.uk
Insulation4less Ltd is one of the leading online providers of building supplies and construction materials in the United Kingdom, with a wide range of products available at competitive prices. The company has been in operation for over 10 years and has built up a loyal customer base thanks to its commitment to offering low prices and great customer service.
Network Computer Pros, A Leading Managed IT Service Provider Expands Office Space and Team to Accommodate More Businesses
The company is expanding its current office space to create more jobs for IT professionals and increase its client base, helping more businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. 2020 and 2021 were the most brutal years for businesses, wreaking havoc on their balance sheets by significantly cutting profits. And as if...
Lincoln County TN Electrician Advises Said Electrics Should Be Checked Before Buying A New property – Quality Electric
Quality Electric which is a family-owned and local electrician serving Lincoln County TN and beyond is advising those people thinking of buying a new property to have a professional electrician check the electrics. A local electrician that serves Lincoln County TN has said too many people are making a huge...
VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans
All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
NionTV Expands its Selection of TV channels and VOD
Leading IPTV subscription service provider, NionTV, announces expansion to its offerings with over 13,000 TV channels and VOD. NionTV has grown to become a favorite of film and TV enthusiasts not only in the United States but across the globe and the IPTV subscription service provider has created its commitment to delivering the best possible watching experience to clients as it adds to its long list of TV channels. The company currently offers over 13000 television channels and 36,000+ latest movies and TV shows as well as sporting events, cutting across different genres to meet the needs of all categories of audiences.
Viewium Launches To Reinvent The Global Social Platform System By Bringing Blockchain Into Play
Groundbreaking Web3 blockchain platform, Viewium, officially launches to bridge the gap between the film industry and the crypto space by paying people to watch and create video content. The team at Viewium, led by the forward-thinking Chris Larenz, looks set to chart a new course in the world of entertainment...
An Unprecedented Limb Regeneration Project launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
Lil Floki – Blooming and Integrating Distinctive Token Features Launched
Lil Floki is flourishing with many ventures while delivering incredible deals to its clients. A Binance Smart Chain Token named Lil Floki can be purchased using Pancake Swap and Uniswap, which has locked and secured stability. It can be bought through Pancake Swap’s BNB for Lil Floki swap method and Uniswap’s Ethereum for Lil Floki swap method after the BNB/Ethereum Bridge is launched. In addition, they offer a centralized launcher and marketplace called LilSwap, where you may exchange other coins for Lil Floki and vice versa.
Fonnov Aluminium Revolutionizing The 7075 Aluminum Extrusions Industry With Groundbreaking Range Of Products
Fonnov Aluminium is a one-stop Chinese 7075 aluminum extrusions and fabrication manufacturer delivering cutting-edge, precise aluminum products with a commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional workmanship. Aluminum alloys are widely used in the hardware and automotive industries due to their high strength-to-weight ratio and low cost. 7075 aluminum extrusions are...
Ron Bauer Thinks the Lithium Battery Shortage is the Greatest Barrier to the Expansion of the EV Market
Nowadays, the electrification of personal transportation is accelerating at a rate that even its most enthusiastic proponents could not have imagined a few short years ago. In several nations, government requirements will expedite progress. According to Facts and Factors, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is expected to surpass $980 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2028.
IQDAX To Temporarily Suspend Bonus Program
Leading trading platform, IQDAX, is temporarily suspending its successful bonus program in order to focus on developing even more customer-centric benefits. The program will be suspended from October 15, 2022, with plans to announce further exciting developments for the customer to replace this bonus offering. The bonus program, first launched...
