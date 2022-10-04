Read full article on original website
Author’s Tranquility Press Supports Miltonetta Atwater’s Again and Again God Answers Prayer Amid Reviews from Readers
Leading publicity company, Author’s Tranquility Press, throws weight behind author and minister, Miltonetta Atwater, as she preaches the benevolence of God in the book “Again and Again God Answers Prayer”. The partnership between Miltonetta Atwater and Author’s Tranquility Press seems to be yielding the desired results judging by...
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
Introducing Hamza Laalioui, the Moroccan entrepreneur currently redefining the Turkish luxury real estate sector
Hamza Laalioui is an enterprising Entrepreneur, Real estate guru, and Founder and Head of Operations at Prestij Consulting, a global network that delivers premium luxury realty services to clients worldwide. Native to Morocco, Hamza moved to Istanbul, where he’s redefining Turkey’s real estate ecosystem. He has a profound vision of...
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
Dr. Neeraj Goel Employs a Robotic Surgery System for Greater Accuracy and Less Expensive Treatment
Dr. Neeraj Goel is an internationally recognized expert in robotic surgery, focusing on pancreas and colorectal surgery at Delhi’s cancer foundation and research center. Dr. Neeraj Goel introduces robotic-assisted surgery for fast and safe surgical procedures. Dr. Neeraj Goel is a well-known surgeon at the center of stomach cancer treatment in Delhi. He has performed many successful surgeries, including surgical treatments for colon, rectal, and pancreatic cancers. His expertise is minimally invasive surgery techniques and laparoscopic GI surgical procedures. In addition, he has trained in advanced laparoscopic techniques and is a master of robotic surgery, which helps improve patients’ survival rates.
Viewium Launches To Reinvent The Global Social Platform System By Bringing Blockchain Into Play
Groundbreaking Web3 blockchain platform, Viewium, officially launches to bridge the gap between the film industry and the crypto space by paying people to watch and create video content. The team at Viewium, led by the forward-thinking Chris Larenz, looks set to chart a new course in the world of entertainment...
Inventions Oasis Brings Three Amazing Inventions that may be a game changer in modern day living
Shaam P Sundhar, an avid inventor and the Princeton, New Jersey, USA Is the founder and president of Inventions Oasis, Inc, a 35-years old R&D company. He is also a former Professor of Electrical Engineering. Currently, he holds 16 granted patents and many are pending. 1) AquOgen. 2) Kool Kween/Sav-A-Lot.
Dr. Sachin Rajpal Aesthetic Clinic Introduces Ultra-Modern Equipment for Rhinoplasty Surgery in Delhi
Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic utilizes advanced equipment to provide maximum service to its patients. Over the years, Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic has successfully performed thousands of plastic surgeries with satisfying results. Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic announces that they use the most sophisticated equipment for performing plastic surgery and...
The Rian Team Real Estate Is Pushing the Frontiers of The Real Estate Industry as It Expands to New Territories
From small but luxurious family homes to palatial properties, the Rian Team Real Estate continues to satisfy its clients in several markets throughout the US. The reward for hard work is more work, and this saying encapsulates the outstanding journey and success of Aaron Rian and the Rian Team Real Estate, as plans are in motion to broaden their reach to all fifty states in the United States, as well as in neighboring countries such as Mexico and Canada.
Network Computer Pros, A Leading Managed IT Service Provider Expands Office Space and Team to Accommodate More Businesses
The company is expanding its current office space to create more jobs for IT professionals and increase its client base, helping more businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. 2020 and 2021 were the most brutal years for businesses, wreaking havoc on their balance sheets by significantly cutting profits. And as if...
Spontaneous Brilliance – Sandra Cavanaugh’s Newly Released Book Shares Creative Success Strategies
Boise, Idaho, USA – October 7, 2022 – Creativity and communication specialist and author Sandra Cavanaugh has now released her latest book, Spontaneous Brilliance: Unleash the Power of Your Unique Creative Genius. Her new book uses simple yet effective techniques to help people notice and nurture the genius within themselves and those around them. Inspired by Shakespeare’s line, “All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players,” Sandra uses her metaphorical, metaphysical guide to help readers break through some long-held myths and misunderstandings to step to center stage in their own life.
Newly launched Cloud-shaped Internet Hosting by cdmon, the future of Hosting
Cdmon wants to present its new infrastructure, the most innovative Cloud in Europe, using the newest technology to provide an excellent service to their customers. cdmon wants to provide quality innovation in a reasonable, transparent, and cordial way to its customers, so therefore it has created the fastest Cloud Hosting in Europe. cdmon has developed this new project with a changed infrastructure thanks to its platform entirely based on Intel Optane SSD and NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory express) SSD disks. This means that its Cloud is 10x faster than the ones based on normal SSD disks, making it the fastest and most secure Cloud in all of Europe. Only the best for its customers.
Health and Wellness Enthusiast, Carmen Andino Webb, Releases “The Keto Grill 14-Day Keto Kick-start” to Rave Reviews
“”Readers who are searching for comprehensive easy-to-follow introductions to keto and who are tired of Yo-Yo dieting and are looking for a healthy and sustainable long-term way to healthy eating habits and lifestyle would want to purchase this book.” Dr. Melissa Caudle – Bestselling Author”. After many...
GLOTONE Offers All-In-One Online Violin Masterclasses Platform
Featuring World-Renowned Artists, The Platform Is Designed To Cater To Violinists Of All Ages And Levels. For New York-based concert violinist and educator Vicky HyunJin Lee, everyone should have access to top-quality music education. That’s why she founded GLOTONE New York, an online learning platform for violinists who wish to...
Adriana Kostov – Leadership, Mentorship and Women in Finance
Adriana Kostov was the first Regional Director of the Hedge Fund Association in Australia, in charge of the overseeing and expanding the international group’s operations in Australia. “I am looking forward to the challenge of leading Hedge Fund Association activity in Australia at this exciting time in its history,”said...
Black-Eyes.com Is The One-Stop Search For Local Black-Owned Businesses
“Think of Black Eyes as an unparalleled outlet to access and connect with black-owned businesses, updates on the latest news, dining experiences, entertainment, health, and much more within our communities worldwide.” – Jermaine Dent, CEO of Black Eyes. The Black Eyes app is a free-to-register internet platform providing...
Su-vastika – The first start-up in India to get Star Export House Certificate is here
Su-vastika Systems Private Limited (Gurugram, Haryana) became the first start-up in India to get recognized as a Star Export House from the Government of India. Su-vastika Systems Private Limited (Gurugram, Haryana), has earned recognition as a Star Export House from the Government of India on the basis of its export performance. This makes the company the first startup in the hardware sector to get the certification.
ViDiLOOK released a low-threshold wealth creation project that goes viral in a short time
VDL, a low-threshold blockchain digital asset currency that everyone can participate in. The only thing you need is a mobile phone or an electronic medium to participate, and a brand-new wealth password can share the global traffic value dividend. In the era of blockchain, a “decentralized” model that does not...
New Book, The Orb’s Gift from Heaven, reveals rare insight into the Spiritual Orb phenomenon
In her latest book, The Orb’s Gift from Heaven, a Supernatural, Spiritual, Romance, author E.A.Stark shares the story of Hollywood star Sean Bradley, whose wife and daughter have a message from beyond the grave. Revealing themselves in the form of spiritual orbs, they request the help of an unprofessed medium/author Evily Landy to help facilitate their visitation.
Clara Baldwin – Award Winning CEO and Founder of Ground Plan Studio Marketing and Domestic Abuse Non-Profit Peace Over Pieces
Clara creates all designs and is hands-on with every client. She ensures the most intimate and communicative experience with every business, brand, or person. • Winner of top 100 Small Business Awards (SBA.gov) top businesses in the nation that aren’t publicly traded. • Awarded MADCon 2020 Las Vegas Top...
