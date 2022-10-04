Read full article on original website
Former Muskegon County commissioner switches parties to run against outspoken incumbent
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A former Muskegon County commissioner has switched parties again in his quest to regain a seat on the board by running against an outspoken incumbent. Democrat Gary Foster is challenging Republican Incumbent Zach Lahring for a two-year term representing District 2 on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The election is Nov. 8.
Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court sentencings, Oct. 6, 2022.
HART — The following were sentenced recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Jacob Nathan Veine, of 65 N. Clymer St., Pentwater, was found guilty Sept. 6 of second-offense operating while intoxicated in two separate cases and was sentenced Sept. 27 to five days in jail with credit for two days served; six months probation; Alcohol highway Safety Education (AHSE); continue with Soberlink for 90 more days; attend Victims’ Impact Panel; and $1,835 in fines and costs. Convictions reportable to the Secretary of State (SOS).
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 6, 2022
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. – Jacob Bengermaine Casanova-Gleason. Of 8878 N. Water Wonderland Crt., Branch; Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO); first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Bail: $25,000/cash/surety. – Elias Bernard...
Incumbent who won Muskegon County primary write-in faces challenger for District 5
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – An incumbent Muskegon County commissioner who won a write-in campaign to get on the November general election ballot faces a challenge from a newcomer. Democratic incumbent Charles Nash will face Republican David Dursema in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 race for the two-year District 5 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners.
Gov. Whitmer addresses issues surrounding Muskegon Heights Schools
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Charter School Board was scheduled to meet yet again Wednesday, amid ongoing controversy surrounding persistent staffing issues and more. The state responded to various concerns Wednesday:. “We're concerned about it,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We're watching it closely.”. Whitmer addressed...
WJR
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
oceanacountypress.com
Benefit to fund memorial plaque for late Shelby police sergeant.
SHELBY – Shelby community members have come together to host a benefit to fund a memorial plaque and tree in memory of 32-year Shelby Police Department Sgt. Roger “Chuck” Schultz, Jr. This memorial will be placed on land donated by the Village of Shelby. All other funds...
$60M grant for new sewer main expected to trigger $187 million growth in West Michigan agribusiness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $60 million state grant has been approved for a new Muskegon County sewer main to Coopersville that is expected to generate $187 million in agricultural investments and 145 new jobs. The grant to Muskegon County that was approved Wednesday, Oct. 5, by the Michigan...
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
oceanacountypress.com
HPD news, Oct. 7, 2022.
The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 8:24 a.m., found property, 300 block of Johnson Street, City of Hart. 8:42 a.m., wellbeing check, 400 block of State Street, City of Hart. 8:45 a.m., threats complaint, 300 block of Johnson Street, City of Hart. 12:01 p.m., motorist assist,...
oceanacountypress.com
Police news, Oct. 4, 2022.
Police news, Oct. 4, 2022. The following is recent police activity in Oceana County:. Michigan State Police: a 62-year-old Mears man was arrested for domestic violence and a warrant around noon, 3000 block of Ridge Road, Golden Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. Oceana County Sheriff’s Office:...
wgvunews.org
Developers of $250 million Adelaide Pointe address concerns over bike path during public hearing
Construction of a new, $250 million development on Muskegon Lake is one step closer to beginning after a public hearing on the matter. Officials say the development known as “Adelaide Pointe” would redefine the Muskegon Lake shoreline, as the quarter of a billion dollar complex includes a new, 270-slip marina, luxurious condominiums and apartments over-looking the water, retail shopping, a restaurant and a bar, boat and kayak rentals, fishing pier and boat launch.
recordpatriot.com
Two new marijuana retail stores open in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — For those who choose to take advantage of the legalization of medical and recreational adult use marijuana products, your options have expanded once again with the opening of two more retail stores in Big Rapids. Fluresh, LLC., a premium vertically integrated cannabis company based in Grand...
airlinegeeks.com
Trip Report: Southern Airways Express Inaugural Flight From Michigan’s Muskegon County Airport
This will probably sound like a broken record for avid AirlineGeeks readers, but in the Spring of 2022 SkyWest under the United Express brand requested to terminate 31 Essential Air Service communities. Now at least six months later, some of them have said that SkyWest isn’t allowed to leave, some have chosen a new carrier and have already started service with that new carrier and some, like the community in this trip report, have selected a carrier with service scheduled to start this fall.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory opens this weekend
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – It’s a sunny afternoon in Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing park when Frank Roldan opens the shutter on an unsuspecting white dome in the middle of a field, revealing a 16-inch telescope. The new observatory – branded as being the only fully public one...
Two Men Arraigned On Felony Charges for Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery
Two men have been arraigned on two counts of felony charges after robbing the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther. James Phipps, a 54-year-old from Fraiser, and Timothy Fullerton, a 34-year-old from Luther, have both been charged on one count of bank robbery and one count of false report or threat of terrorism, both of which are felonies. Their bond is set at $75,000.
New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first new house in 17 years
After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city leaders hope a single-family home now under construction is a turning point, or, perhaps, at least a start.
