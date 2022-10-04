ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus. According to Columbus police, DeAndre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon. Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:. Homicide by Vehicle...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the vehicle is light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma. On Oct....
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus man faces various charges after armed robbery incident

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man taken into custody by the Americus Police Department is facing various counts relating to an armed robbery on Oct. 6. Police say that Devonta T. Jackson, 28, allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint near Mayo St. and Elliot St. Officers searched the area and located Jackson. According to officials, […]
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died

UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
COLUMBUS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Former LaGrange bail bondsman arrested for theft

LAGRANGE – A former police officer and bail bondsman was arrested by GBI for theft of funds from bonding company. The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.
LAGRANGE, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These dogs are available for adoption in Clayton County

These dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

