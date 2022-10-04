Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus. According to Columbus police, DeAndre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon. Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:. Homicide by Vehicle...
1 arrested, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside Clayton County barbershop
One man has been arrested and police are looking for two more people they say were involved in a fatal shooting at a Clayton County business months ago.
Athens gang members facing 51 charges in first indictments from Attorney General’s task force
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s newly formed Gang Prosecution Unit has made its first three indictments on two gang members. Carr announced on Wednesday that Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman, both members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods criminal street gang, were indicted on 51 drug, gun and gang charges.
Cops: Georgia woman evading arrest with child in car hits, injures 2 officers
A Monroe County woman is facing assault charges after she hit and injured two Forsyth police officers with her car as they attempted to take her into custody Thursday night, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
WTVM
Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the vehicle is light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma. On Oct....
1 child dead, another in serious condition after hit-and-run in west Georgia
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — A child in Columbus is dead, and another is in ‘serious condition after a hit-and-run incident, according to the Columbus Police Department. It happened on the 4100 block of Steam Mill Rd. near Southern Pines Drive. The age and names of the children have...
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
Fulton County prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the racketeering trial for rappers Young Thug and Gunna because...
RELATED PEOPLE
Teen’s mother among 5 additional suspects arrested in Arbor Place brawl
A month after a huge melee at Arbor Place mall forced the shopping center to close early, Douglasville police announced the arrests of five more people connected to the incident.
Police release images of truck involved in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill road on Thursday. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle or locating […]
DeKalb day care where 3 workers arrested loses license
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A DeKalb County day care where three teachers were arrested has lost its license from the state of Georgia, officials said Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) said it revoked the license for Clarkston First Baptist Academy on Oct. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Americus man faces various charges after armed robbery incident
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man taken into custody by the Americus Police Department is facing various counts relating to an armed robbery on Oct. 6. Police say that Devonta T. Jackson, 28, allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint near Mayo St. and Elliot St. Officers searched the area and located Jackson. According to officials, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died
UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia gang member has been convicted of a murder investigators say he committed when he was still a teenager. Prosecutors say now-21-year-old Travis McFarland, also known as Slime Hext, killed 24-year-old James “Jake” Ponder in 2019. Last week, a Troup County jury...
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
WTVM
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
WTVM
Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
valdostatoday.com
Former LaGrange bail bondsman arrested for theft
LAGRANGE – A former police officer and bail bondsman was arrested by GBI for theft of funds from bonding company. The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are available for adoption in Clayton County
These dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
Comments / 0