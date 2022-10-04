ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

kuer.org

Utah hunters can help the rare California Condor by getting the lead out

With the fall hunting season underway, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will set up a series of checkpoints to encourage hunters to clean up gut piles and use non-lead ammunition. Southern Utah hunters have been working with the state to eliminate lead poisoning in California Condors. The program Hunters...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two men accused of stealing dying piglets from Utah farm face charges

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The trial involving two stolen piglets reportedly in distress continues in St. George with more than 100 supporters rallying behind the two defendants, Paul Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung. The men are accused of burglarizing the nation’s largest pig farm in alleged attempts to save two...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George City Manager Stepping Down

(St. George, UT) -- According to a press release, City Manager Adam Lenhard informed the St. George Mayor and City Council today that he is leaving to pursue other opportunities. In that press release, the city stated they wished Mr. Lenhard all the bestin his future endeavors and thanked him for the service he has provided to the City over the past four and a half years.Lenhard’s last day with the City will beNovember 1, 2022. The Mayor and City Council intend to begin the recruitment process for thenext City Manager as soon as possible.”
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: One dead in fatal crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is dead after losing control of his trailer, causing his car to roll over, and dying on the scene Sunday afternoon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound with a pickup truck hauling a travel trailer and a utility trailer loaded with a UTV on Interstate 15 near milepost 35 in Washinton County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
suunews.net

Second Studio to hold roulette-themed SUU Live

Southern Utah University’s student theatre company, Second Studio, is back with another edition of their monthly variety show SUU Live. October’s show, titled “SUU Live: Roulette,” will take place in the Black Box Theatre in the Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost $3.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal car crash closes southbound I-15 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Southbound I-15 closed at mile marker 34, following a fatal car crash Sunday. The closure is estimated to last two to three hours. UHP is advising drivers to use an alternate route at this time. Details on the fatal car crash. Upon Utah Highway Patrol’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ

