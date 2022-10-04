ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee

UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”

Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More

WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW

At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bully Ray Returns To Impact Wrestling At Bound For Glory, Earns Title Shot

Bully Ray has returned to Impact Wrestling. During Friday night’s Bound for Glory 2022 pay-per-view event from Albany, New York, the Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer made his return and won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, outlasting 19 other competitors to earn a shot at the Impact Wrestling World Championship whenever he chooses.
ALBANY, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown Results: October 7, 2022

Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on October 7, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/30. Triple H says there will come a time when you think everything is finished, but that is the beginning. Welcome to the season premiere on FOX! Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown! Here comes Roman Reigns & The Bloodline. Wade Barrett joins Michael Cole on commentary.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown

WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW

Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Results: October 6, 2022

Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on October 6, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/29. #1. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King — Winner: Frankie Kazarian. #2. Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw — Winner: Mia...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Admits AEW Has Had “Preventable” Setbacks

AEW President Tony Khan has said that some of the issues in the company may have been “preventable.”. In recent months, AEW has faced multiple setbacks, including injuries, reports of an unhappy roster, and the All Out media scrum fight. Speaking to Variety, Khan said that it was after...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW

As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Max Dupri Is No More – LA Knight Is Back

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we saw the return of LA Knight after the now-former leader of the Maximum Male Models stable took out Mace and Mansoor backstage. Following the attack, he went on to tell Maxxine Dupri not to call him Max anymore, because he is...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan: I Thought Triple H, Stephanie & I Were Friends

AEW President Tony Khan has said he felt like he, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were friends, but isn’t so sure anymore. Khan founded AEW in 2019, and has been in competition with WWE ever since. In July, McMahon was appointed CEO of WWE following the retirement of Vince...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More

Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Went Off The Air? (Table Spot)

Following Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York, there was a table spot. After the show went off the air, Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down. Mike Bennett then made his way to the ring. This led to Alexander and Ray grabbing Bennett and putting him through a table.
ALBANY, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch: A White Rabbit Appears In The Crowd At WWE SmackDown

Fans at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA got an up-close look at the White Rabbit during last night’s SmackDown TV tapings. On the show, a video played confirming that the mysterious White Rabbit, believed to be Bray Wyatt, will appear at tonight’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event.
WORCESTER, MA
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files Trademarks For Several Ring Names

On October 4, WWE filed for more ring name trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “B-Fab,” “Meiko Satomura,” “Nathan Frazer,” “Blair Davenport,” and “Bailey Matthews.”. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
WWE

