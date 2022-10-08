ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Weight Loss Product Deals to Grab Before the Prime Early Access Sale

By Us Weekly Staff
 4 days ago

Who's ready? Amazon is giving us a second Prime Day for 2022 (officially titled the Prime Early Access sale), meaning anything you missed last time or can't wait until Black Friday to buy is going to be marked down once again. It will last for two days only, October 11 and 12, but if you still can't take the wait, then how about we start shopping now?

Incredible deals have already begun to appear on Amazon, especially when it comes to weight loss products. This includes smart devices, cleanses, workout equipment and more. Check out 15 of the best weight loss deals we found below and start shopping!

Smart Devices and Wearables

1. This Arboleaf digital smart scale can really help you stay on track when it comes to not only your weight, but your muscle and bone mass, water weight, visceral and more. Download the app and connect via Bluetooth!

2. There's no need to drop over $100 on a fitness tracking watch when you could grab this FITVII tracker instead! It's cute, it has so many capabilities and a single charge can last up to 10 days!

3. Hate doing crunches? Let this Rilassa abdominal massage belt help stimulate your core. Make sure to click the coupon on Amazon to save money!

4. Using this Slimpal smart measuring tape could also be very helpful in helping you track your progress. It will save your measurements and show graphs of how things have changed over time!

5. You can also skip the digital technology and opt for something like this Sweat Shaper sauna top to help maximize your workout. Prepare to sweat!

Cleanses and Supplements

6. One of the worst parts about losing weight is giving up your favorite sweets and treats. That's part of why we love this Hey Girl detox tea . It has a yummy mint chocolate flavor!

7. This Unaltered supplement is designed to be a belly fat burner that could help reduce stomach fat and bloating while preventing hormonal weight gain. No stimulants means no jitters!

8. Instead of eating or drinking your supplements and superfoods, you could try something like this WisePatch Japanese slimming patch instead. It contains natural botanical ingredients that can be absorbed through the skin to potentially produce a firming effect!

9. Many people like to kick start their weight loss journey with a juice cleanse. Instead of lugging around heavy bottles, try this three-day Cleanse on the Go set, featuring 21 powder packets you can just mix into water. Click the coupon to save $10!

10. You might not automatically think of these Reprise De-Stress gummies as a weight loss supplement, but if you're prone to stress eating, you might find they really help you cut down on those extra snacks!

Workout Equipment

11. We've heard so many success stories from people who have lost weight using one of these weighted, adjustable hula hoops. This Dumoyi weighted hoop is a number one bestseller, so we do not want to miss this major markdown!

12. Can you believe these absolutely iconic Bala Bangles are available on sale? Add these wrist/ankle weights to your workouts or even your daily activities!

13. We used to be guilty of buying cheap-quality yoga mats, but our practice changed for the better when we upgraded. This thick BalanceFrom yoga mat is wildly popular, and it even comes with a carrying strap!

14. Make your home a mini gym and take up barely any space with this Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stair Stepper . Use the attached resistance bands to really step things up!

15. Upgrade your squats, sit-ups and more with this F2C medicine ball . If you're not big into dumbbells, you might love this instead!

Looking for more? Check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Find more of our favorite products below:

