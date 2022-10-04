Read full article on original website
ABS-CBN & Warner Bros. Discovery Pact for Lifestyle Shows in Asia
In a new content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, ABS-CBN is bringing some of its lifestyle content to more audiences in Central and Southeast Asia. A selection of lifestyle programs from the Philippines-based content provider will be made available on the international cable channels Discovery Asia and Asian Food Network. In addition to linear broadcast, audiences in the Philippines can access these titles on discovery+, available for iOS and Android devices.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Astro
The Astro Originals brand is home to such series as One Cent Thief, a drama series inspired by an infamous banker who became a millionaire in the ’90s by stealing one cent at a time. Also under the banner, Projek High Council reveals the more brutal aspects of systemic...
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Guang Dong Winsing Company
GG Bond: Kung Fu Pork Choppers, the 17th season of the GG Bond property, leads Guang Dong Winsing Company’s highlights. The rescue and adventure story follows a group of pigs and their pets whose superpowers are their Chinese kung fu skills. Whenever a planet sends a distress signal, the Kung Fu Pork Choppers are ready to rescue it from any threat.
MIPCOM Spotlight: The Mediapro Studio
Set in the South Pole, members of a small team known as the Winterers die or go missing while conducting research—with only one survivor who can help uncover what happened to them—in The Mediapro Studio’s The Head. The series “returns with an even more ambitious edition of...
Peter Chan on the 20-Year Journey to Launch of Asia-Based TV Studio Changin’ Pictures
Hong Kong multi-hyphenate Peter Chan Ho-sun is far too intellectual to call himself an “arms dealer,” as Sony Pictures has in casting itself as an unattached supplier to streaming platforms. But politeness and Bob Dylan references aside, Chan’s new company, Changin’ Pictures, aims to become a major independent purveyor of premium Asian TV content for the streamers. The company is using this week’s Busan International Film Festival as its launchpad and will unveil the first five series of its 20-title pan-Asian slate. Chan’s thesis is that global audiences are hungry for Asian content but have not been able to access it easily...
'Spawn' Reboot Taps 'Captain America: New World Order' and 'Joker' Writers
The Spawn reboot has its writers: Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixon. The trio will write a script for the long-gestating Blumhouse project, which will star Jamie Foxx. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Blumhouse has brought the trio of writers aboard to write the latest draft of the script...
Guru Studio Notches Up Pre-MIPCOM Sales
Guru Studio has signed a raft of new broadcast deals from its slate of originals shows, including Big Blue, Pikwik Pack and True and the Rainbow Kingdom. New agreements are in place for the comedy adventure series Big Blue, including with RTVE Clan in Spain, EBS in South Korea, Canal Panda in Portugal and MBC in the Middle East. Since its world premiere on CBC Kids in Canada, Big Blue has been growing its audience on Nickelodeon in the U.K. and Cartoon Network in Africa.
In-Demand: Crime & Thrillers
These offerings, set to be available at MIPCOM, aim to deliver criminal intent and thrilling tales: ZDF Studios’ Top Dog, Dear Vivi and High Spirits and LEONINE Studios’ Troppo. Top Dog Season 2. Commissioner: ZDF Studios. Producer: Filmlance. Key Cast: Josefin Asplund, Alexej Manvelov. Writer: Veronica Zacco. Distributor:...
Legendary Entertainment Bringing International Dramas to MIPCOM
Legendary Entertainment’s MIPCOM slate features an array of international dramas, including the new series Drops of God. The multi-language title, based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, centers on Camille, whose father, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide, recently passed away. He left her his wine collection, the greatest in the world, but in order to claim the inheritance, she must compete with a brilliant young oenologist.
Last King of The Cross Delivers Elevated Drama & Gritty Authenticity
The operatic story of two brothers, Sam and John Ibrahim—who organize the street but lose each other across their ascent to power—plays out in Last King of The Cross. The 10×1-hour elevated serialized drama, starring Tim Roth and Lincoln Younes, tracks John Ibrahim’s rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, money or prospects to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul in.
Penguin Random House UK & BBC Studios Team for WriteNow
Penguin Random House UK is hosting this year’s WriteNow program, which aims to support underrepresented voices, in partnership with BBC Studios. This year’s WriteNow will offer aspiring writers the opportunity for their writing to potentially take shape in both the written and visual form. The 2022-23 program will focus exclusively on commercial fiction, with editors looking for submissions of love stories, family drama, thriller, crime and comic novels in particular.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Australian Children’s Television Foundation
Crazy Fun Park, a live-action horror comedy, leads the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) slate. From creator Nicholas Verso and producer Joanna Werner, the series follows a shy teen who wants to fit in and enjoy his high school years, but his dead best friend and a posse of ghouls sabotage him at every turn.
Banijay Moves to Acquire Beyond International
Banijay has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed to acquire Beyond International. Beyond has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 1987, but once the scheme is implemented, it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Banijay and its shares will cease to be publicly traded. The acquisition would...
‘Taskmaster’ Gets Network 10 Remake; Studiocanal TV COO; ITV Studios Comedy Remake In Germany; Prime Video Makes Plays In Korea And India; ZDF Tween Series Re-Order — Global Briefs
Paramount’s Network 10 Preps Aussie ‘Taskmaster’ Avalon’s Taskmaster is making the long journey to Australia. Paramount-owned Network 10 has ordered a local version of the quirky celebrity challenge format, with comedian Tom Gleeson stepping into the iconic ‘Taskmaster’ presenter role. Challenges have been filmed in a studio in Melbourne and on location in New Zealand, with format owner Avalon Television producing a ten-part series ahead of a 2023 debut. The show has sold into 12 territories as a format and the UK currently on its 15th season, and its fifth on Channel 4. The show was unveiled at Network 10’s Upfront today, where a...
New Sky Original Dostoevsky Begins Production
Production has begun for the new Sky original drama Dostoevsky, produced by Sky Studios in association with Paco Cinematografica. The first TV project from Italian directors, screenwriters and brothers Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo (Boys Cry, Bad Tales), the series follows the life and investigative work of policeman Enzo Vitello, who finds himself investigating a ruthless serial killer nicknamed Dostoevsky due to the letters he leaves behind at crime scenes.
WorldScreenings: ZDF Studios
This summer, a new president and CEO took the mantle at ZDF Studios. Dr. Markus Schäfer, a former CEO of All3Media Deutschland, is now heading up the storied German company, which arrives at MIPCOM with a packed slate across drama, kids, factual and entertainment. “Our diverse new slate for...
WorldScreenings: Artist View Entertainment
Now in its 32nd year of operations, Artist View Entertainment continues on its mission to find and build long-term relationships with buyers and producers in the global market, represented in all genres and budget ranges. “In 2020, we were able to align ourselves with three key production companies that were...
Beyond Productions Hires SVP of Development for Factual
Beyond Productions has appointed Joe Rivadeneira as senior VP of development for factual at its Los Angeles-based production operation. Rivadeneira has been developing, selling and producing TV for well over a decade, specializing in unscripted development and talent packaging. He joins Beyond Productions USA from Vox Media Studios and Group Nine Studios. Prior to that, he led mitú’s unscripted development efforts.
