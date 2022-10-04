Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.

