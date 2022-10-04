Press Release: AG Racine Supports White House AI Bill of Rights that Includes Core Aspects of His Office’s Landmark Bill to Modernize Civil Rights Laws & Stop Algorithmic Discrimination

Read full article on original website
Related
Press Release: Norton Expresses Disappointment Senate Adjourned Until November 14th Without Addressing Judicial Vacancy Crisis in Local D.C. Courts
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today expressed disappointment that the Senate last week effectively adjourned until November 14, 2022, without addressing the judicial vacancy crisis in the local District of Columbia courts. Currently, there are 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.’s trial court, the Superior Court. There are two vacancies out of nine authorized judges on D.C.’s appeals court, the Court of Appeals.
Press Release: Norton Applauds Department of the Interior for Requiring Body Cameras for Law Enforcement Officers, Disappointed Dashboard Cameras Optional
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today applauded the Department of the Interior (DOI) for requiring its law enforcement officers to use body cameras and for updating its use-of-force policy, but expressed disappointment that DOI made dashboard cameras optional. Norton, along with Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), has led the effort in Congress to require federal law enforcement officers to use body and dashboard cameras. Norton noted that the new DOI policies are particularly important for the District of Columbia because U.S. Park Police officers have both federal and D.C. police powers.
'System administrators of our own lives': After abortion ruling, privacy bill aims to curb collection of personal health data
Legislation would crack down on unnecessary collection and storage of reproductive health data
A Supreme Court artist retires after 45 years documenting judicial history up close
With the Supreme Court chambers off-limits to cameras, Art Lien's sketches helped the public understand what it was like to hear arguments and decisions in the highest court of the land.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on The Asberry, the First On Site Building Delivered Under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm
(WASHINGTON,DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground on the first, on site building to be delivered under the New Communities Initiative at Barry Farm, a historically significant project for African Americans in Washington, DC. The Asberry, a mixed-use building with 108 units of affordable rental senior (55+) housing and approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space, will be located on 1200 Sumner Road SE across from the Barry Farm Recreation Center.
DC encampment residents say engagements don’t meet city’s stated goals
Sitting outside the bright red doors of the Church of the Epiphany, Colleen peered at her tent on the sidewalk. Soon, city workers would order her to remove it in preparation for the day’s encampment engagement. Colleen’s friends were inside the tent, sorting through her belongings. But with the blaring August sun in her good eye, she couldn’t tell what her friends were placing in the trash bag and what they were placing in the “keep” bag. “I want to keep all that,” she called out to them. She hoped they heard her.
Judge refuses to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
A federal judge in Phoenix is refusing to put on hold her order requiring the phone records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward to be handed over to the House committee investigating the ...
The DC Line
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.https://thedcline.org/
Comments / 0