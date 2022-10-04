Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda)
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda) Join some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this outdoor patio with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline for a night of wildly fun adult comedy hosted by the esteemed Holly Shaw. The Comedy...
funcheap.com
Community Event: Dance Fitness Class (Mountain View)
Join us for Community Socials on Second Saturdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On October 8th from 10am-12pm, we’re offering Cardio Dance. Cardio Dance is an all levels cardio-dance based fitness class with easy to follow steps that keep your body moving and shaking. The class format features a wide variety of genres from hip hop, Latin, pop and electro funk tracks with pre-set choreography combos that are fun and easy to follow. No props needed, just bring yourself, a sweat towel and a bottle of water. Sneakers suggested. Nothing says fun like a Saturday morning dance class.
funcheap.com
Social: Plant Swap (Sunset Branch Library)
Meet in our outdoor patio for a Plant Swap. Bring a plant, take a plant, bring your seedlings, divisions or cuttings to swap with other gardeners. All types of plants are welcome: succulents, house plants, flowers, ground covers or wild grasses. Bring cuttings, starts, bulbs or full-sized plants. Please label your plants prior to bringing them to the swap!
funcheap.com
Plants, Pots, & Patio Furniture Sale (Oakland)
Advance reservation required! Visit our website for sign up!. 40 – 50% off retail prices plants, pots, patio furniture, garden art, supplies!. Sign up on our website at theplantexchange.com to reserve your spot!. Fundraiser sales support our mission to re-home, recycle and reuse plants and supplies. Disclaimer: Please double...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
Inner Sunset Flea Market “Pawlloween” 2022
Join us for our Pawlloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest in collaboration with Animal Connection at the Inner Sunset Sunday’s Flea Market THIS Sunday 10am-4pm in the heart of Inner Sunset on 9th avenue and Irving street. Our monthly flea market, presented by The Inner Sunset Park Neighbors in...
funcheap.com
“Comrade Sisters” Black Panther Outdoor Book Reading at Kerouac Alley (SF)
City Lights joins Ericka Huggins and Stephen Shames and local friends (tba) celebrating the launch for the publication of Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party: Photographs by Stephen Shames, Text by Ericka Huggins published by ACC Art Books – This event will take place in Kerouac Alley, between City Lights and Vesuvio Cafe, between Columbus and Grant Avenues. It is free to the public. We highly advise the wearing of facial covering for this event.
funcheap.com
“Wildflowers” Art Exhibition + ArtSpan “Get-The-Guide” Party (SF)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.
funcheap.com
“Bringing Nature Home to California” Presentation w/ Free Gift Bag (Kensington)
Kay Charter is an award-winning writer and speaker who, for 30 years, has fought to reverse the tragic decline of migrating bird species. She is a founder and the current Executive Director of Saving Birds Thru Habitat, whose mission is to educate people about ways to combat this alarming trend. At this multimedia event she will detail several ways that we can create a more livable world for our avian friends. Go to http://bringingnaturehomeca.org for more info and to register in advance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
Whale of a Sale + One Day Rummage Sale (Burlingame)
St Paul's Episcopal Church, 415 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010 | 415 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010. The Circle of St. Paul’s will host a one day “A Whale of a Sale”. Where: St Paul’s Episcopal Church inside the church buildings & in the car...
funcheap.com
Autumn Story Time with Artist Sophie Diao (SF Botanical Garden)
Join Google Doodle artist, author, and illustrator Sophie Diao for a fun afternoon of books, drawing, and crafts for kids and families. A book reading of “I Am the Wind” and a drawing demo by Sophie will start the afternoon, followed by a book signing and arts & crafts.
funcheap.com
Great Highway Park Cleanup
Help us clean up along Great Highway Park. Meet at Avenues San Francisco (3606 Taraval St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/448138/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
funcheap.com
7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival
OMG hosts the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival with over 100 comics from all over the US coming to the Bay Area to entertain you!. OMG is partnering with the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival to bring over 100 comics to the Bay Area for an amazing week of comedy! Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows.
funcheap.com
Lower Haight Cleanup
Come help the Lower Haight Merchants and Neighbors Association clean up in the Lower Haight. Meet at The Page (298 Divisadero St). Bring comfy clothes, water, and sunscreen. Gloves, trash bags, pickers, brooms, and vests will be provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/416350/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
funcheap.com
Art Visit with Cee Cee in Her Oakland Studio
Meet Amanda and Michal in North Oakland for an interactive look at Cee Cee’s latest paintings. Please RSVP and we will email you the exact address. Cee Cee’s artwork is partially aimed at sex positivity and the de-stigmatization of sex work. She donates a portion of her profits to organizations that help improve the lives of current and former sex workers. Her models are usually folks within this community.
funcheap.com
Indianna Hale: Free Zeitgeist Patio Concert (SF)
Indianna Hale is the Patsy Cline of San Francisco. It’s hard to decide what is better, her voice or her songs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Adrian West Band at Riggers Loft
Full 5-piece band show, 2 – 5pm, hopefully outside on the big beautiful patio right on the water with stunning views of the bay and SF and the ships going by and the good food and wine and cider. So lovely. Adrian West – vocals, acoustic guitar, elec. violin...
funcheap.com
MRCF at The Bar on Dolores
The 7th MRCF comes to the outer Mission at The BAR on Dolores. Laugh with over 100 visiting comics from all over the US!. The coolest bar in the outer Mission, The BAR on Dolores is partnering with the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival to bring over 100 comics to the Bay Area for an amazing week of comedy! Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows. Cheap drinks; great times and the most friendly Bartender in SF!
funcheap.com
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF)
“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF) Puzzled Pint is back in person again, bringing puzzles to the people over pints. A free event for puzzle lovers occurring in pubs throughout the globe on the second Tuesday of each month – if you like escape rooms, crosswords, or sudoku, you’ll love Puzzled Pint! Local Game Control volunteers will provide everything you need including hints to help beginners along. Bring a team of 2 to 5 people or come and make new friends.
funcheap.com
Bay Area SHARKtober Party w/ Surf Metal Band + Shark Lectures (Pacifica)
Blue Drinks Bay Area is getting extra sharky for October thanks to a very special guest, shark biologist Dr. David Shiffman, coming through the San Francisco Bay Area during his book tour for ‘Why Sharks Matter‘. Doesn’t sound sharky enough? We’ll be taking this SHARKtober Blue Drinks to...
funcheap.com
Purusha “Yoga in the Park” (Golden Gate Park)
Purusha Yoga in the Park every Saturday at 10:30 AM. Join us every Saturday (unless there is an event or pouring rain) for All Levels Yoga Flow. Options given for every body to enjoy Yoga. Learn yoga from award winning Best Yoga Studio in San Francisco; Purusha Yoga with master teachers Joy Ravelli and Eric Sparks. All ages, all people welcome. Learn about opportunities to help bring yoga to underserved and at risk communities. Join a thriving and growing community of activist yogis who are dedicated to Yoga For All.
