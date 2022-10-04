Read full article on original website
Albéa Introduces Sustainable Packaging Solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco
Albéa debuted three eco-friendly packaging solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco that use bio-based materials and thereby reduce their environmental impact. Albéa showcased its new paper-based bottle at the packaging show, responding to consumer demand for more sustainable packaging while still providing a unique sensorial experience. Available in kraft...
Sandro, Madewell Expand Resale Plus New Eco-Collabs: Short Takes
Resale Moves: Paris-based minimal label Sandro is furthering its resale commitment, announcing expansion for “Sandro Secondhand.” The digital program is live Wednesday at Sandro-secondhand.com and is powered by peer-to-peer resale service provider Archive. Though previous trial efforts were only applicable in France and Germany in July 2022, this latest news includes entry in the U.S.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Sandro RTW Spring 2021Sandro Men's Fall 2020 “Our pieces are durable and made to last, so we want them to live many lives,” Isabelle Allouch, chief executive officer of Sandro, told WWD. “This is why...
Photos: Make a Mark Design Innovation Incubator Debuts New Concepts at Luxe Pack Monaco
Make a Mark, a design innovation incubator spearheaded by Estal, Avery Dennison and Kurz, debuted new concepts, textures and materials at Luxe Pack Monaco. View all the designs here. Designers were given access to the industry’s latest developments and up-to-date packaging technologies and were encouraged to think without cost and...
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
Hypebae
SHUSHU/TONG's SS23 "Pretty Woman" Collection Reclaims Hyper-Femininity
SHUSHU/TONG explores the beautifully nuanced experience of being a woman with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Pretty Woman.” Filled to the brim with hyper-feminine frocks and saccharinely sweet sets, designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang navigate the tense terrain of female subjectivity with precision. The sartorial artists recognize the agency objects of beauty have.
Good American launches compression denim collection: What to know
Khloe Kardashian's clothing company, Good American, has launched an innovative line of compression denim. The collection features the brand's signature styles with a new fabric that is said to provide different levels of support. A mix between shapewear and denim, the pants come in three levels of sculpting compression: light,...
Germanier's SS23 Collection Proves Opulence Owns Everything
Germanier has made a triumphant comeback to Paris Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, unwavering a powerful vision and range of distinctive styles that never cease to shake up the French capital. The concept of “Annihilation” served as inspiration for the label. Kevin Germanier, the Swiss-born designer behind the...
Designers send fabric waste here for a second life
FABSCRAP is a textile recycling nonprofit that works with designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta and more to reuse excess fabric and decrease waste in the fashion industry.
JW Anderson and the '80s South Korean Cartoon 'Run Hany' Unveil Their FW22 Collaboration
Jonathan Anderson has a thing for bold prints — cast your mind back to the LOEWE x Spirited Away collection which saw some items, like a $200 USD candle, being resold for an optimistic price of $451,049 USD. Now, under his eponymous label JW Anderson, comes the Fall/Winter 2022 collaboration with the beloved 1980s South Korean cartoon franchise, Run Hany.
Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro Launch Nail Polish Collection
Pleasing and Marco Ribeiro Polish have collaborated to release a nail polish collection. Pleasing is a beauty brand founded by Harry Styles, with a nail polish line, serum and gel pen. There are four avant-garde nail shades in the set: a vibrant orange, aqua, green and burgundy. Included in the...
Queen Rania Completes Her Effortless Style in Pumps by This Luxury Footwear Brand
While Queen Rania of Jordan travels the world advocating for public health and education, she is creating standout fashion moments for herself. King Abdullah II’s wife is known for her modern sense of style, typically mixing bold colors with classic silhouettes. She also has a go-to choice when it comes to shoes. Last week, Rania wore Jennifer Chamandi pumps three times for public engagements. At the Clinton Global Initiative meeting on Sept. 20 in New York, she dressed in a red floral-print Erdem skirt and blouse and paired it with navy blue Jennifer Chamandi pumps. On the same day, Rania wore the...
Hospeco Brands Group Acquires ChemCor
Hospeco Brands Group, manufacturer and supplier of personal care, cleaning and protection products, has acquired ChemCor Chemical Corp. Based in Southern California, ChemCor is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products for the food service, health care, industrial and janitorial markets. ChemCor holds more than 3,000 SKUs as well as...
Report: Shopbop Beauty Launches
Shopbop Beauty has launched, which features a vetted selection of brands in skin care, makeup, hair care and beauty tools, according to Glamour.
BASF Renews ISO Certifications at Düsseldorf-Holthausen and Monheim am Rhein Sites
BASF has renewed its quality (ISO 9001), environment (ISO 14001) and energy (ISO 50001) certifications for its Düsseldorf-Holthausen and Monheim am Rhein sites. After a four-day external audit from DQS GmbH, certifications were issued at the administrative headquarters in Monheim am Rhein. ISO 9001 is a standard for quality...
Pacsun Teams Up with The Metropolitan Museum of Art for New Unisex Capsule Collection
PacSun’s latest collaboration is taking consumers on a trip to the museum — The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in fact. The retailer has partnered with the hallowed New York City art institute on a new collection, “The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun.” In partnership with Beanstalk, the capsule line marks the duo’s first collection together, aiming to merge the worlds of high art with easygoing fashion. The line primarily features hues of white, black, deep green and brown across a range of T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies, featuring detailing ranging from full-blown art prints to...
rePurpose Global Launches Plastic Reality Project to Fight Plastic Pollution
RePurpose Global, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing plastic waste, launched the Plastic Reality Project to educate corporate leaders and environmental practitioners on the best ways to fight plastic pollution and accelerate plastic-reduction efforts. Launched with support from the Sustainable Ocean Alliance and the GreenBiz Group, the Plastic Reality Project...
Resale Giant’s New Launch Steps on The RealReal’s Toes
StockX isn’t just for sneakerheads anymore. The streetwear-heavy marketplace now offers women’s luxury footwear, including high-hear brands from Amina Muaddi, Hermès, Chanel, and Gucci, to Prada, Versace, Dior, Polo Ralph Lauren and Christian Louboutin. The expansion comes in response to consumer demand, according to vice president of sneakers, apparel and accessories Cynthia Lee. One-third of StockX shoppers are women, who have long been interested in purchasing luxury handbags and accessories on the platform. “Based on both direct feedback and market trends, it became clear that luxury footwear was the perfect next step for us,” Lee told Sourcing Journal. StockX plans to introduce more...
The Best New Launches From Brooklinen, Iconic London, and More
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place. Check out our top discoveries this October so far!Brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw BlanketJust in time for the upcoming gifting season, Brooklinen has launched its first-ever holiday collection. Shop extra cozy gifts for anyone on your list—including yourself—like premium robes and this gorgeous cashmere throw. Buy Brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket at Brooklinen, $200Iconic London Smooth Blurring Skin TintThis buildable skin tint blurs fine lines,...
Meet LUCASHEVA, the Women-Led Footwear Label Creating Heels Made for Strutting
Ukrainian-born architect and designer Tina Lucasheva established her namesake label LUCASHEVA in early 2022, using revolutionary digital VR tools. After fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war, Luchaseva moved to Vancouver, where the women-led start-up was born. The Vancouver-based footwear label seeks to reimagine contemporary elegance by merging cutting-edge styles with traditional Italian...
Augustinus Bader Opens Pop-Up Shop at The Grove LA
Augustinus Bader has opened a pop-up shop at The Grove LA, according to a post on the brand's Instagram. Celebrity facial masseur and Augustinus Bader in-house brand representative, Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine, will be on-site to help customers achieve healthy skin and develop a curated routine. More details will be released...
