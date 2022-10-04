ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Men’s Cross Country Places First at Steve T. Reeder Memorial

LOGAN, Utah – In the second and final home meet of the season, the 23rd-ranked Utah State men's cross country team defended its home turf with a first-place finish in the Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational on Friday afternoon. Sophomore Brennan Benson led the way for the Aggies as...
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Men’s Basketball Holds Annual Blue-White Scrimmage Friday

LOGAN, Utah – Aggie fans got their first glimpse of the 2022-23 Utah State men's basketball team on Friday night as USU held its annual Blue-White scrimmage inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. "We're ready to be back out here," head coach Ryan Odom said. "We're blessed to be...
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Athletics Launches NIL Marketplace With Opendorse

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics has launched its Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Marketplace with Opendorse, which is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry. The Aggies' NIL Marketplace can be found here, while NIL guidelines for Utah State's student-athletes can be found here. "We are...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU

LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem

OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
OREM, UT
davisjournal.com

Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
Herald-Journal

Noted Logan restaurateur Casper Berry dies at 84

You might call the the 1990s and early 2000s the “salad days” for the Zanavoo restaurant in Logan Canyon. Not only was the scenically located dining establishment getting a lot of business, as the phrase suggests, it was becoming locally famous for a salad dressing made by its chef and owner Casper Berry.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

One of Utah's largest skateboard parks has been built near Idaho border

Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed last month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum, Utah. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake in northern Utah. Though the skatepark is open to the public, Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen said other...
HYRUM, UT
usustatesman.com

Former USU department head pleads guilty to $76,766 theft 

On Sept. 28, David Olsen, former head of the Department of Data Analytics & Information Systems at Utah State University, pled guilty to stealing $76,766 from USU. . According to the First District Court’s documents, Olsen waived his right to a fair trial. The hearing’s minutes state the prosecution would not require Olsen to serve jail time if he paid back the required funds. 
LOGAN, UT

