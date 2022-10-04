Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Cross Country Places First at Steve T. Reeder Memorial
LOGAN, Utah – In the second and final home meet of the season, the 23rd-ranked Utah State men's cross country team defended its home turf with a first-place finish in the Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational on Friday afternoon. Sophomore Brennan Benson led the way for the Aggies as...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Basketball Holds Annual Blue-White Scrimmage Friday
LOGAN, Utah – Aggie fans got their first glimpse of the 2022-23 Utah State men's basketball team on Friday night as USU held its annual Blue-White scrimmage inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. "We're ready to be back out here," head coach Ryan Odom said. "We're blessed to be...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Athletics Launches NIL Marketplace With Opendorse
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics has launched its Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Marketplace with Opendorse, which is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry. The Aggies' NIL Marketplace can be found here, while NIL guidelines for Utah State's student-athletes can be found here. "We are...
Red and Blue recruits: Isaac Wilson gets new scholarship offers, will be on national TV this week
Corner Canyon’s 4-star quarterback will face Lone Peak in a game televised on ESPNU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU
LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
What goes into making BYU’s Cougar Tails?
Y Magazine at BYU gave a glimpse at how Cougar Tails are made before football games in a video on Instagram
kmyu.tv
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Utah records 42nd motorcycle-related fatality of year, surpassing last year's total
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Provo Police Department on Wednesday released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in one of several fatal crashes in northern Utah the day before, and the 42nd person to die in a motorcycle-related incident in Utah this year. According to a statement from...
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
KSLTV
Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem
OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
Noted Logan restaurateur Casper Berry dies at 84
You might call the the 1990s and early 2000s the “salad days” for the Zanavoo restaurant in Logan Canyon. Not only was the scenically located dining establishment getting a lot of business, as the phrase suggests, it was becoming locally famous for a salad dressing made by its chef and owner Casper Berry.
Hundreds attend memorial for Provo restaurant that isn't closing
Hundreds attended a memorial service this week to pay their final respects for a Provo restaurant beloved by students at BYU.
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese Food
For people who may be traveling to or through Heber. Dragon Star Chinese Restaurant(Image is author's) Chinese restaurants can be found almost everywhere. There is one in Heber City in Wasatch County, Utah, which is named Dragon Star. It is located at 587 South Main Street in Heber with a prominent sign on the building.
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
One of Utah's largest skateboard parks has been built near Idaho border
Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed last month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum, Utah. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake in northern Utah. Though the skatepark is open to the public, Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen said other...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
usustatesman.com
Former USU department head pleads guilty to $76,766 theft
On Sept. 28, David Olsen, former head of the Department of Data Analytics & Information Systems at Utah State University, pled guilty to stealing $76,766 from USU. . According to the First District Court’s documents, Olsen waived his right to a fair trial. The hearing’s minutes state the prosecution would not require Olsen to serve jail time if he paid back the required funds.
kuer.org
All your questions about the shrinking Great Salt Lake, answered (by a brine shrimp!)
The Great Salt Lake is in trouble. Like a lot of things in the 80s, the iconic landmark was at a historic high. Over the last 36 years though, the West’s megadrought, a changing climate and water diversions have taken their toll. In 2022, the terminal lake hit a new low as the rivers that feed it increasingly serve Utah’s burgeoning population.
Comments / 0