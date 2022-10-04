ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Glen Cove School District To Unveil New Art Installation And Scholarships

Friends of Arts & Music Enrichment Glen Cove Inc., (FAME GC) will reveal a dramatic new art installation at Glen Cove High School (GCHS) at a ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m., and will announce four annual scholarships—$1,000 each for June 2023— that will be awarded to graduating GCHS seniors.
GLEN COVE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy