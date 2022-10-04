Amazon Prime Video has announced the cast for its upcoming Korean original series Island. Based on a webtoon of the same name, Island is set to be a fantasy action series set in Jeju Island, depicting the journeys of a roster of characters as they attempt to fight off an evil force hellbent on global annihilation. According to the streaming platform, Island will tap into the cultural legends and ancient folklores of one of South Korea’s most famous islands. The much-anticipated series is slated to premiere in South Korea via local streamer TVING and globally via Prime Video in December.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO