Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
digitalspy.com
Love Is Blind season 3 cast revealed
The latest batch of singletons have been unveiled ahead of Love Is Blind season three. The new season is due to premiere on Netflix on October 19 – so take a scroll through to see who will be entering the pods...
NME
Crime-action K-drama ‘The Worst of Evil’ to premiere on Disney+ in 2023
Streaming platform Disney+ has announced a 2023 premiere for its upcoming original series The Worst of Evil. On October 4, Disney+ announced its latest upcoming Korean title The Worst of Evil, starring Ji Chang-wook (If You Wish Upon Me), Lim Se-mi (True Beauty) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game, Little Women). The series will be available to stream exclusively on the platform sometime in 2023.
digitalspy.com
My Hero Academia season 6 premiere includes sneaky Chainsaw Man cameo
My Hero Academia season 6 treated fans to a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Chainsaw Man. In the new seasons' opening episode, a raid on Shigaraki's army unfolded, with the pro heroes split into two squads: one targeting Dr Garaki while the second set its sights on the Paranormal Liberation Army. Deep...
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Earns High Praise Following Its Big Premiere
Mob Psycho 100 is back, and the anime has never felt better. After more than a year of waiting, Studio Bones brought Mob to televisions today as season three rolled out its first episode. As you can imagine, fans were quick to check out the update, and it seems the Internet at large is obsessed with the start of season three.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen reveals key Avengers: Infinity War scene was improvised
Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she improvised an emotional scene in Avengers: Infinity War with Paul Bettany. Emmy-nominated Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the process behind filming Vision’s (Bettany) death in the 2018 blockbuster. The WandaVision actress revealed that the directors,...
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
Collider
From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Ghost Stories': Best English-Dubbed Anime Series For Dub Haters
The fierce battle between the subs and the dubs has been drawn-out for decades, and quite frankly, it is a battle worth looking into. As South Korean film Parasite (2019)'s director, Bong Joon-ho once said: "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the same postulation applies to anime as well.
‘Tarzan’ to Swing Again as Sony Picks Up Movie Rights (Exclusive)
Tarzan, the classic pulp hero created by Edgar Rice Buroughs, may be heading to the screen once again. Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to the character from Burroughs’ estate, Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., and is seeking to do a “total reinvention” of the character and intellectual property.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Lara, Star of 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,' Dies in Plane Crash at 58Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in JuneAnimation Vets Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Ink First-Look Deal With Twentieth Century Fox No writer, filmmaker, or producer are attached as the studio looks for a top-down re-imagining...
digitalspy.com
Modern Family and The Good Place stars appear in first look at Pitch Perfect TV spin-off
Pitch Perfect's TV spin-off, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, has released its first teaser and some new images of its cast. The streaming series follow-up to the movies sees Adam DeVine and Flula Borg reprise their movie roles of Bumper Allen and Pieter Krämer, respectively. Modern Family's Sarah Hyland,...
Digital Trends
The best TV fantasy anime to stream now
HBO and Prime Video are certainly leading the charge right now when it comes to live-action fantasy juggernauts, but the genre also has an impressive level of depth in the anime space. It’s an incredibly versatile genre that can be tastefully meshed with other ones and unique settings, and that’s led to some immersive worlds, stories, and characters.
digitalspy.com
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? Psychological disorders of TV characters
Was Hyacinth Bucket a narcissist? If so, what type? See here. https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/personality/7-types-of-narcissists-and-what-to-look-for/. What psychological disorders - even mild anxiety or anything - do you think TV characters of the past had but it wasn't officially touched on?. Posts: 9,467. Forum Member. ✭. 05/10/22 - 20:02 #2. Hard to answer really. So...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Sacha Dhawan reveals what he took from Jodie Whittaker's final episode set
Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan has opened up about souvenirs he took from the set of the show. The actor, who plays the latest incarnation of The Master on the BBC sci-fi series, has spoken on bowing out as the villain as Jodie Whittaker's era comes to an end. Speaking...
digitalspy.com
Callbacks guest mentors announced (spoilers)
NEW 🚨 David Guetta, MNEK, Tom Grennan & James Arthur join #TheVoiceUK next Saturday night as guest mentors for the brand new callback round. The jam packed 2 hour episode narrows down all 40 chair-turners to just 12 Semi Finalists. Posts: 45,410. Forum Member. ✭. 05/10/22 - 21:25 #2. Don't...
epicstream.com
Bleach Anime Gets New Coca-Cola Flavor to Celebrate The Premiere of Thousand-Year Blood War
In just a few days, the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will premiere, and fans are looking forward to watch the shonen's major anime comeback. The new Bleach anime will adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's popular manga series, which will see Ichigo Kurosaki and his Soul Reaper allies battle Yhwach and his powerful Quincy army.
NME
Cha Eun-woo, Lee Da-hee and more to star in Amazon’s upcoming K-drama ‘Island’
Amazon Prime Video has announced the cast for its upcoming Korean original series Island. Based on a webtoon of the same name, Island is set to be a fantasy action series set in Jeju Island, depicting the journeys of a roster of characters as they attempt to fight off an evil force hellbent on global annihilation. According to the streaming platform, Island will tap into the cultural legends and ancient folklores of one of South Korea’s most famous islands. The much-anticipated series is slated to premiere in South Korea via local streamer TVING and globally via Prime Video in December.
When Does ‘Hellraiser’ Premiere on Hulu? How To Watch The 2022 Reboot
Greater delights await those who have been anxiously awaiting the newest iteration of Hellraiser on Hulu. The horror series, which last left off in 2018’s Hellraiser: Judgment, isn’t exactly a reboot, isn’t exactly a sequel. And if you’re tortured by what to call this? Why, that’s just what Pinhead would want.
digitalspy.com
How bad was the character Brian Packham tonight
What was him shouting in the pub nearly scaring half the customers. He was very bad. How many times has anyone seen someone doing method acting in a pub? Utter tosh. He was very bad. How many times has anyone seen someone doing method acting in a pub? Utter tosh.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy season 19 will be more like show's "early" days, ABC boss says
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. The upcoming 19th season of Grey's Anatomy is mixing things up a bit. First of all, we've got five new cast members joining as interns, reflecting how the show originally began with Meredith Grey early on in her career. Speaking of Meredith, leading lady...
Sony plans to 'reinvent' Tarzan and update the story for a new generation
Sony Pictures has purchased the rights to Tarzan, the original character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the company is seeking to do a "total reinvention" of the character and intellectual property. THR theorizes that the need for a reinvention comes from the problematic source material: the Burroughs books contain racial and gender stereotypes, as well as ideas of colonialism and the white savior complex.
