The Voluntary Anti Doping Association, otherwise known as VADA, has found traces of the banned substance clomifene in Conor Benn’s system. According to the Daily Mail (which reportedly broke the story) clomifene “is typically used to treat infertility in women but can increase testosterone in men.” Suffice to say the British Boxing Board of Control have subsequently declared Saturday’s London based fight between Benn and Chris Eubank Jr a no-go. In a statement, the Board stated it has “resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8 October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the best interest of Boxing.”

