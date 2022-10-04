Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
worldboxingnews.net
Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement
Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
mmanews.com
Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
WWE・
Nate Diaz Knocks Out San Francisco 49ers Mascot With One Punch (Video)
Nate Diaz took out the mascot for the San Francisco 49ers with one punch recently. Recently, Diaz was spotted with the mascot at a 49ers game for a fun little video collaboration. The mascot approached Diaz wearing a 49ers title belt. Diaz gave him a punch that knocked him down,...
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez ‘Anxious’ to Fight Top 140-Pounders, Wants Zepeda, Prograis, Taylor, Lopez
Jose Ramirez is ready to jump back into the lion’s den. The former 140-pound titlist from Avenal, California, offered an enthusiastic appraisal of his division, saying in a recent interview that as soon as he is able to, he wants to take on all the top contenders and titleholders.
SkySports
Leon Edwards: UFC welterweight champion confirms trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman and wants Villa Park date
Leon Edwards has confirmed his welterweight trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman will happen next year and wants it to take place at Villa Park in Birmingham. The Jamaican-British fighter, who is from Birmingham, beat Usman to become UFC world champion in August. Usman said after the fight that he would...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Knee To Head For Vicious Knockout
MMA fighter José Delano threw a head kick that resulted in a knockout with his knee at LFA 143 against Jair Jesuino. Delano and Jesuino squared off in a featherweight main card bout at LFA 143 in Recife, BR. The two featherweights looked to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence Gives Assurance that Crawford Fight Is ‘Happening Next’
With speculation running rampant that one of the biggest full unification matches in boxing is in peril, one of the participants decided he needed to give anxious fans a show of confidence. Recent reports have indicated that negotiations for an undisputed welterweight showdown between WBO titlist Terence Crawford and WBA,...
Boxing Scene
Danny Garcia Believes That Being At 154 Will Force Him To Show More Of His Boxing Skills
Danny Garcia felt no need to tinker with a winning formula. When the Philadelphia native initially turned pro in 2007, his first five opponents failed to hold up to his pernicious power. As he continued to have success at 140-pounds, Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) rose his arms in triumph as fighters such as Erik Morales and Amir Khan were left motionless on the canvas.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Gives His Thoughts On Jose Zepeda Showdown: "It's Killer vs. Killer"
Following his majority decision defeat at the hands of Josh Taylor in October of 2019, Regis Prograis sulked in disbelief. Although his 140-pound title reign had come to an end, he was seemingly given an endless array of options, none of which particularly appealed to him. While the allure of moving up in weight and trying his hand at 147-pounds was on the table, Prograis was determined to work his way back up from the ground floor.
Boxing Insider
Benn Tests Positive For Banned Substance. British Boxing Board Of Control Calls Off Eubank Jr Fight.
The Voluntary Anti Doping Association, otherwise known as VADA, has found traces of the banned substance clomifene in Conor Benn’s system. According to the Daily Mail (which reportedly broke the story) clomifene “is typically used to treat infertility in women but can increase testosterone in men.” Suffice to say the British Boxing Board of Control have subsequently declared Saturday’s London based fight between Benn and Chris Eubank Jr a no-go. In a statement, the Board stated it has “resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8 October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the best interest of Boxing.”
MMAmania.com
World’s Strongest Man just booked ‘the most expensive fight in European MMA history’
Former KSW middleweight and light heavyweight champion Mamed Khalidov (35-8-2) is booked to compete against five-time world’s strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-7) in what’s being billed as “the biggest fight in KSW history” as well as “the most expensive fight in European MMA history.”. XTB...
Boxing Scene
O'Shaquie Foster Pumped For Rey Vargas Title Clash: It's My Time To Take Over!
A buzzing O'Shaquie Foster has promised he will dominate the super featherweight division after his world title shot was confirmed. Foster has been ordered to face Mexico’s Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC 130-pound title, following the decision by Shakur Stevenson vacating his title after being unable to make weight for his recent fight with Robson Conceicao.
Boxing Scene
Arum Remains Optimistic Tyson Fury Will Face Oleksandr Usyk in Early 2023
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, remains optimistic that his boxer will face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the early months of 2023. Fury's handlers were recently in talks for a year-end clash with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua...
Sporting News
Clobberin’ Time, Ep. 8: Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. controversy, Gervonta Davis’ issues with Floyd Mayweather, and heavyweight drama
A fight between two generational stars, as well as their futures, are in jeopardy due to a failed drug test on the part of Conor Benn. There have been attempts for his fight against Chris Eubank Jr. to continue. How much of a dark cloud is over boxing thanks to the drama surrounding Benn?
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: I Want To Stay At 147 And Get A Belt Here, We Missed Out On Opportunity At 140
Vergil Ortiz Jr. cannot emphasize enough his intention to remain at welterweight long enough to win his first major title. The wait could run well in 2023, given the ongoing process to get WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and WBO title claimant Terence Crawford in the ring to crown an undisputed champion. Ortiz is willing to stick out, since even a move to 154 in search of a title shot wouldn’t make sense given the considerable logjam.
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC Raises Stakes of Shields – Marshall Bout By Adding The Elizabethan Belt
By Vince Dwriter: Fight fans were initially set to view the highly anticipated middleweight championship grudge match between WBA, WBC, IBF, champion Claressa Shields, and WBO champion Savannah Marshall on September 10 at the 02 Arena in London, but an unfortunate event occurred which resulted in the bout being postponed.
