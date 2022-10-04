Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news – live: Crimea bridge explosion ‘only the beginning’ Zelensky aide warns
The Ukrainian president’s top aide has warned this morning’s explosion on the Crimea bridge is “just the beginning”. Posting a photo of the bridge engulfed by towering plumes of smoke and flames, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted: “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled:”
Russia says three killed in Crimea bridge blast
Russia on Saturday said three people were killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia -- a symbol of its annexation of the peninsula -- without immediately blaming Ukraine. Authorities also tried to calm fears of food and fuel shortages in Crimea, which is fully reliant on the Russian mainland since Moscow annexed it in 2014.
KDWN
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ’62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser Thursday night, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
RELATED PEOPLE
KDWN
Oath Keepers founder: Be ‘ready to fight’ after Trump loss
WASHINGTON (AP) — Messages show that hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was discussing how to push President Donald Trump to go further in his fight to cling to power. The messages were shown to jurors Tuesday in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. They are accused of a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power. An attorney for Rhodes said that all the government has shown is “bombastic language.” Tuesday is the first full day of testimony in the trial that’s expected to last several weeks.
KDWN
Whistleblower: 665 left FBI over misconduct in two decades
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. senator says a whistleblower has alleged that an internal review found 665 FBI personnel have resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes over the past two decades. The whistleblower told the office of Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley that the Justice Department launched the review in 2020 after an Associated Press investigation into sexual misconduct among senior FBI officials. It was not clear how many of the 665 cases involved sexual misconduct. Grassley’s office said that was the kind of information it was still seeking. The FBI declined to comment specifically on the whistleblower’s allegation or to provide its own tally of disciplinary cases.
Comments / 0