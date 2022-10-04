WASHINGTON (AP) — Messages show that hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was discussing how to push President Donald Trump to go further in his fight to cling to power. The messages were shown to jurors Tuesday in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. They are accused of a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power. An attorney for Rhodes said that all the government has shown is “bombastic language.” Tuesday is the first full day of testimony in the trial that’s expected to last several weeks.

