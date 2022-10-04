ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

montanasports.com

Wilson trifecta: Polson QB smashing state records with siblings by his side

POLSON — Coming into the 2022 season, the question of Jarrett Wilson breaking records wasn't a matter of if or how, but rather by how much. The Polson High School senior has been a human highlight reel for the Pirates over the last two years at quarterback, and coming into year three, he's picked up right where he left off as he's helped guide the Pirates to a 6-0 start after they made the Class A semifinal round a season ago.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake

MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
POLSON, MT
Whitefish, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Charting Active Flathead County Home Sales

Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $899,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (gold) and expired (red), from January 2019...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Polson man arrested for luring teen to his home

MISSOULA, Mont. — Scott Johnson, 59, was arrested for attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl to his home in Polson by offering her money. Polson police determined the the crime of “sexual abuse of children by enticing, coercing, or encouraging a child under 16 to engage in sexual conduct” had been committed.
POLSON, MT
Flathead Beacon

An Evolving Parking Garage Proposal

Through a public and private partnership between the City of Kalispell and local developers, a proposal to build a $9.2 million, eight-story public parking garage that would include 78 multifamily housing units and 6,200 square feet of commercial space continues to see changes as it makes its way through city council.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Mexican Citizen Arrested in Kalispell on Suspicion of Trafficking Fentanyl

A Mexican citizen was arrested in Kalispell after law enforcement seized approximately 12,000 fentanyl pills, a firearm and more than $62,000 in cash from a vehicle in which he was a passenger in. Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, had an initial appearance in federal court on Oct. 6 before U.S. Magistrate...
KALISPELL, MT

