Mississippi State coach Mike Leach: Consistently good trumps occasionally great

Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: No. 23 Mississippi State hosts Arkansas in SEC matchup
No. 23 Mississippi State is looking for its third straight win. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) take on Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Dispatch will have live updates from Davis Wade Stadium. This story will be updated. 12:04 p.m.: Touchdown, Mississippi State. Will Rogers finds...
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of SEC West rivals - one newly unranked, and one newly ranked - meet up as Arkansas takes on Mississippi State in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Arkansas is coming off its second straight loss of the season, dropping games to Texas A&M and Alabama in succession, while the ...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
Mississippi State remains home this week, while Ole Miss hits the road. The 23rd-ranked Bulldogs take on Arkansas at Davis Wade Stadium, while the No. 9 Rebels visit Vanderbilt. Here’s how to watch each game, plus our staff predictions for MSU and Ole Miss. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at...
At Convergence of So Many Bad Omens, All Hog Fans Can Do is Hope Pittman Smiles
Arkansas Razorback tradition of three-game losing streaks, losing on road join powers in Starkville against Mississippi State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trey Fort, 6-4 guard and UT-Martin transfer, announces SEC commitment
Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Jackson, Mississippi will return home after announcing his transfer from UT-Martin to Mississippi State. Fort who played high school basketball at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida and Madison-Ridgeland Acadmey in Madison, Mississippi, was a reserve player at UT-Martin, averaging 2.6 points per game in 7.4 minutes per game.
Commercial Dispatch
As freshman Maggie Wadsworth goes, Mississippi State soccer goes
STARKVILLE — Forward Maggie Wadsworth, coming off a high school soccer career that earned her player of the year and all-American honors, decided to enroll early at Mississippi State this spring before her true freshman year began this fall. She was one of a few Bulldogs to join the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains what it will take for Arkansas to bounce back against Mississippi State
After a disappointing 49-26 loss to Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in its matchup with Mississippi State in Week 6. According to analyst Greg McElroy, the key to an Arkansas win will be the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson. In an interview with Always College Football, McElroy spoke about Arkansas’ win potential, saying “I think a lot of this depends on the health of KJ Jefferson.”
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy uses fourth-quarter comeback to knock off Pillow Academy
STARKVILLE — The Starkville Academy football team could have called it quits after three consecutive losses and a halftime deficit in Friday night’s matchup against Pillow Academy. But coach Chase Nicholson’s players fought hard to prove that they could compete and ultimately walked off the field with a...
Commercial Dispatch
Area players, coaches named to Bernard Blackwell, Mississippi/Alabama all-star game rosters
The Mississippi Association of Coaches unveiled rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama and Bernard Blackwell Classic North/South All-Star games, including several players from the local area. Columbus, Starkville, West Point and Noxubee County will each have players or coaches representing them at the games in December. This year’s Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game...
Commercial Dispatch
Levi Walker Sr.
WEST POINT — Levi Walker Sr., 63, died Sept. 27, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Jesus of Nazareth C.O.G.I.C. in Starkville, with Phillip Lee Allen officiating. Burial will follow Gospel Temple Cemetery in West Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville
A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
Commercial Dispatch
Clovis Cannon
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Clovis Cannon, 84, died Oct. 4, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Lawson Franklin
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Infant Lawson Ray Franklin died Oct. 3, 2022, at UAB in Birmingham. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, Tom Lewis and John Bridges officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilmer addition of Sulligent City Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Roger Short
Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville building permits: Sept. 18-Oct. 5
■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; electrical; Philip O’Nan. ■ Armstrong Gym; 303 Mckee St.; building; Jacob Forrester. ■ GreenWise; 823 Hwy 12 W. Suite A; renovation; Philip O’Nan. ■ Steve Robinson; 68 Natchez St.; addition; Owner. ■ Meredith Horn; 608 Greensboro St.; building; William M....
Commercial Dispatch
92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction
The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Dease
COLUMBUS — Richard Sterling Dease, 78, died Oct. 6, 2022, at the State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Mitchell Brock
MILLPORT, Ala. — Mitchell Aaron Brock, 48, died Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Pearlie Glenn
MACON — Pearlie Irene Glenn, 75, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Noxubee General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Avery Baptist Church in Brooksville. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: New life for an old railroad line
The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
