Tesla's Worst Week Since 2020 COVID Year, Rivian Recall, Nio Drives Into New European Markets, Ford's Back-To-Back F-150 Lightning Price Hike And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
EV makers are staring at an uncertain near-term as demand tempers and supply constraints intensify. These headwinds along with execution risks will likely keep sentiment toward these stocks muted. Macroeconomic worries continue to weigh down on the electric vehicle space, with stocks mostly retreating during the week ending Oct. 7....
