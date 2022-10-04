Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Des Moines PD Host North Side Car Check-Up
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police will host an annual pre-winter car check-up event tomorrow (Saturday) at North High School. Residents can have exterior bulbs and worn wipers replaced. Technicians will also top off fluids, check and inflate tires, and make sure child car seats are fitted properly. The free event is from 9-Noon tomorrow.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Department hosts free community car check-up
(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowans can get a free car check-up Saturday, October 8th at North High School in Des Moines. From 9 a.m. to noon, the Des Moines Police Department is offering free services to locals, such as topping off fluids, checking or filling tires, replacing windshield wiper blades, and more.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
who13.com
1 seriously injured in eastside Des Moines motorcycle accident
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on the city’s eastside left one person seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle accident around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of York Street and East University Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
Another teen charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines school to make plea deal
Another teen accused in a deadly shooting outside a Des Moines school is preparing to take a plea deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
Third Iowa teen takes plea deal in school shooting near Des Moines. The teen was charged with murder in a drive-by shooting outside a high school in Des Moines. Nebraska lawmakers raise ideas to expand problem-solving courts. Updated: 12 hours ago. Nebraska lawmakers look to tackle the staggering cost of...
2urbangirls.com
Iowa man arrested at city council meeting for criticizing police department
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts isn’t the only elected official threatening citizens with arrest for expressing their right to Freedom of Speech. A man in Newton, IA, was arrested during a recent city council meeting for speaking out against the City’s police department. On Oct. 3, Noah Petersen,...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
Des Moines Police: It’s only a matter of time before rainbow fentanyl comes to metro
Illicit use of fentanyl is now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3rd teen takes plea deal in killing outside Iowa high school
A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes.
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
weareiowa.com
1 person in the hospital after shooting Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Des Moines Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police initially responded to reports of shots being...
KCCI.com
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
who13.com
20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found in a roach-infested and feces-filled apartment on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation was dire,” said Tom Colvin, CEO at...
kiwaradio.com
Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022
Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
who13.com
Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her license, the Iowa Board of Nursing has ruled. In March 2018, Taylor Gill, 29, of Bondurant, was allegedly working at a long-term care facility when it was noticed that her speech was slurred, […] The post Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0