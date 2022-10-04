ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines PD Host North Side Car Check-Up

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police will host an annual pre-winter car check-up event tomorrow (Saturday) at North High School. Residents can have exterior bulbs and worn wipers replaced. Technicians will also top off fluids, check and inflate tires, and make sure child car seats are fitted properly. The free event is from 9-Noon tomorrow.
Des Moines Police Department hosts free community car check-up

(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowans can get a free car check-up Saturday, October 8th at North High School in Des Moines. From 9 a.m. to noon, the Des Moines Police Department is offering free services to locals, such as topping off fluids, checking or filling tires, replacing windshield wiper blades, and more.
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson

Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
1 seriously injured in eastside Des Moines motorcycle accident

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on the city’s eastside left one person seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle accident around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of York Street and East University Ave.
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case

(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council

NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus

If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
1 person in the hospital after shooting Monday afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Des Moines Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police initially responded to reports of shots being...
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found in a roach-infested and feces-filled apartment on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation was dire,” said Tom Colvin, CEO at...
Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022

Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license

An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her license, the Iowa Board of Nursing has ruled. In March 2018, Taylor Gill, 29, of Bondurant, was allegedly working at a long-term care facility when it was noticed that her speech was slurred, […] The post Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
