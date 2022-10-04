ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Pugh is a nurse with an impossible task in first trailer for Netflix’s The Wonder

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh.

Based on the book by Emma Donoghue, the film takes place in1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) – who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven." As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Pugh's Lib struggles to accept both Anna's and the community's claims that a miracle is keeping her alive.

The period drama is directed by Sebastian Lelio (Disobedience, Gloria Bell) from a screenplay by Donoghue, Lelio, and Alice Birch. Donoghue also wrote the book Room and the screenplay for the 2015 Brie Larson-led film adaptation. Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brian F. O'Byrne, and David Wilmot also star.

The Wonder premiered on September 2 at the Telluride Film Festival, where it received overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film will begin a limited theatrical release on November 2 before hitting Netflix on November 16.

For more movie madness, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates . For more Netflix, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to stream right now.

