Tuft & Needle Sale: get 15% off bedding essentials and more

With the holiday period fast approaching, you may be starting to plan for Christmas parties, and catch-ups with friends and relatives coming to stay. But is your guest room ready for this? This room is usually at the bottom of everyone’s to-do list and given the least amount of budget. Buying yourself the comfiest mattress is, of course, of higher priority. But that doesn't mean your guests have to get left behind.

Tuft & Needle is currently running an unmissable sale, with 15 percent off all bedding essentials, from mattresses, sheet sets, pillows, and more. So you can get your guest bedroom ready for hosting season, for less. Their best-selling mattress is an affordable buy that won’t compromise on comfort, and we gave it a 4.5-star rating. It offers both firm support and softness to cater to all types of sleepers. Whether your guests are prone to overheating, sleep on their side or prefer to be on their back, they’ll get a great night's sleep. And with money off, so will you too.

Tuft and Needle will have you covered with a 100-night trial, free shipping and returns, a hassle-free warranty, and financing options too. With all that, there’s no better time to get around to upgrading your guest room than right now. See the mattress deals below and be ready for when guests arrive.

3 Tuft & Needle mattress deals to shop

1. Tuft & Needle Original Mattress | 15% off

The Original (and flagship model) is the most affordable option. The original is a 10-inch, two-layer mattress with graphite and cooling gel to keep you cool and comfortable all night long with a medium-firm feel. With 15 percent off at the moment, it's the perfect cheap buy for your guest room.

Prices:

Twin: $745 $633.45

Queen: $995 $845.75

King: $1,395 $1,185.75

2. Tuft & Needle The Mint Mattress | 15% off

The 12-inch Mint mattress with newly added anti-microbial technology is slightly softer than the Original with three foam layers and is recommended for side sleepers, those who tend to sleep warm or spend time sitting at the edge of a bed. If you're willing to give your guests a little extra comfort, then it's worth investing in now whilst there's 15 percent off.

Prices:

Twin: $1,295 $1,100.75

Queen: $1,276 $1,525.75

King: $2,295 $1,950.75

3. Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress | 15% off

Those looking for the best of both worlds should seek out The Hybrid Mattress, which combines springs and adaptive foam for maximum support. It's Tuft & Needle's most luxurious option featuring five layers of ultra-breathable comfort. It's definitely an investment, so you might want to save it for yourself.

Prices:

Twin: $1,395 $1,185.75

Queen: $1,995 $1,695.75

King: $2.595 $2,205.75

What Real Homes recommends from Tuft & Needle

Having reviewed both the Original and Mint mattress from Tuft & Needle, we can confirm they're worth the spend – even more so if you get to score one with a saving.

Here's what our expert reviewers had to say:

Alex Temblador Freelance Reviewer

Alex reviewed the Original mattress for us, rating it 4.5-stars after sleeping on it for a number of weeks.

"Once the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress fully expands, you’ll become this mattress’s biggest fan. Better yet? You’ll never feel your partner toss and turn at night on this mattress."

Kaleigh Glaza Freelance Reviewer

Kaleigh reviewed the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress for us and gave it a five star rating.

"As someone who loved her current mattress and was super sad/suspicious about having to replace it, I went into this experience with a bit of wariness. I was certainly proved wrong! This mattress is supportive but still comfortable, was exactly true to its marketing, and was the perfect update to the mattress I was initially sad to see go (not anymore!)."

Other Tuft & Needle bedding buys

Wood Frame | $1,095 at Tuft & Needle

Bring some style to your sleep set up with this heirloom-quality (i.e. solid wood) platform bed. Available in the pictured Oak and a sophisticated Walnut in bed sizes full through California King.

Adjustable Bed Frame | $1,295 $1,100.75 (save $194.25)

Maybe you don't have an entire spare bed frame to dedicate to guests. Instead buying an adjustable bed frame is a versatile way to add extra seating that can also double up as somewhere to sleep. With 15 percent off now, you can save some time and money.

Original Foam Pillow| $100 $90 (save $10)

Using the same principles as the Original Mattress, the Foam Pillow is soft and moldable, while remaining supportive and breathable. Dreamy! Enjoy 15 percent off this pillow too, perfect to throw on the guest bed.

Mattress Protector | $90 $76.50 (save $13.50)

To go with your new mattress, a good-quality mattress protector is essential. Not only will it prolong the life of your mattress but it'll also help you save money in the long run. And since it currently has 15 percent off, you can save even more if you buy now.

End Table | $295 $250.75 (save $44.25)

Tuft & Needle's minimalistic wooden end table is the perfect bedside companion, or wherever you need a little extra perch. Ideal for picking up for your guest bedrooms it's a perfect practical add-on for the festive period.

Percale Sheets | $60-$100 at Tuft & Needle

Good things come in threes, like the Tuft & Needle sheet sets that come in percale, jersey, and linen varietals. Shop the wildly popular crisp cotton percale sheets, available in five colors.

Down Duvet Insert| $234-$324 at Tuft & Needle

The luxury and warmth of down will have you thinking you've checked into a 5-star resort. The baffle-box construction helps your comforter stay fluffy over time. Choose from light or medium weights, depending on the amount of warmth you desire.