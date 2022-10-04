ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Record

Park City makes its return to state tournament

Park City coach George Murphy remembers what it felt like last year for him and his team to go down to the state tournament and only watch then-senior Will Agnew play as an individual because the Miners didn’t qualify as a team. A year later, Park City has flipped...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City takes a step forward despite missing postseason

As Park City’s girls soccer team expected, its season officially came to an end when the 24-team Class 5A bracket was released and the Miners weren’t on it. Park City finished the regular season with a 5-11 record (3-9 in region play) and 26th out of 33 teams in the final RPI rankings. But Park City coach Anthony DiCicco, in his first year in charge, said his team’s season was “perfect in its imperfections.”
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Freshman phenom Sabine Smith energizes Miners

Park City’s volleyball team was locked in a tight match against Crimson Cliffs on Thursday, and Park City coach Matt Carlson was experimenting with playing freshman middle blocker Sabine Smith on the outside. Smith approached a set like she would as a middle blocker instead of an outside hitter...
PARK CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
KPCW

Wasatch High School football players in top 10 in country

When it comes to high school football, many states make regular headlines: Texas, California, Florida. These days, Utah is starting to show up as well. Wasatch High School, for example, has two players ranked nationally in their respective roles. According to high school sports scores and stats aggregator MaxPreps, Wasatch’s...
HEBER CITY, UT
Park Record

Obituary: Martha (Marty) Heddens

Marty, daughter of the late Adelaide and Lawrence Keeney, was born and raised in Grinnell, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for several newspapers. Marty later studied horticulture and landscape design, and worked in that area for several satisfying years. While at Iowa State, she met her husband, Robert D. Heddens. They were married in 1961 and spent nearly 60 fulfilling and happy years together.
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Mile#Sweeps#Neck And Neck#Miners
KSLTV

Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

20 October Events to Attend in Salt Lake City

With the smell of fall leaves in the air and a warm cup of pumpkin-spice-whatever in hand, it’s time to relish the autumn season. Our own salty city has plenty of events celebrating fall. Whether you’re itching to don your Halloween best, or prefer perusing spooky-themed goods, the following events offer something for everyone. Happy haunting!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wvcjournal.com

Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City

Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem

OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
OREM, UT
Park Record

Vin 7000 now offers wine club memberships

Vin 7000 has taken wine club memberships in Utah to a higher elevation. The Park City-based boutique wine brokerage that partners with small, family-owned boutique wineries can now offer memberships to six different curated wine clubs that offer quarterly or bi-annual wine shipments, exclusive access to premium and limited wines and the opportunity to purchase wines not usually available in Utah, said Maggie Heile, founder and general manager of Vin 7000.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE

