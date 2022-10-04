Read full article on original website
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Park Record
Park City makes its return to state tournament
Park City coach George Murphy remembers what it felt like last year for him and his team to go down to the state tournament and only watch then-senior Will Agnew play as an individual because the Miners didn’t qualify as a team. A year later, Park City has flipped...
Park Record
Park City takes a step forward despite missing postseason
As Park City’s girls soccer team expected, its season officially came to an end when the 24-team Class 5A bracket was released and the Miners weren’t on it. Park City finished the regular season with a 5-11 record (3-9 in region play) and 26th out of 33 teams in the final RPI rankings. But Park City coach Anthony DiCicco, in his first year in charge, said his team’s season was “perfect in its imperfections.”
Park Record
Freshman phenom Sabine Smith energizes Miners
Park City’s volleyball team was locked in a tight match against Crimson Cliffs on Thursday, and Park City coach Matt Carlson was experimenting with playing freshman middle blocker Sabine Smith on the outside. Smith approached a set like she would as a middle blocker instead of an outside hitter...
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese Food
For people who may be traveling to or through Heber. Dragon Star Chinese Restaurant(Image is author's) Chinese restaurants can be found almost everywhere. There is one in Heber City in Wasatch County, Utah, which is named Dragon Star. It is located at 587 South Main Street in Heber with a prominent sign on the building.
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
Wasatch High School football players in top 10 in country
When it comes to high school football, many states make regular headlines: Texas, California, Florida. These days, Utah is starting to show up as well. Wasatch High School, for example, has two players ranked nationally in their respective roles. According to high school sports scores and stats aggregator MaxPreps, Wasatch’s...
Park Record
Obituary: Martha (Marty) Heddens
Marty, daughter of the late Adelaide and Lawrence Keeney, was born and raised in Grinnell, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for several newspapers. Marty later studied horticulture and landscape design, and worked in that area for several satisfying years. While at Iowa State, she met her husband, Robert D. Heddens. They were married in 1961 and spent nearly 60 fulfilling and happy years together.
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
KSLTV
Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
saltlakemagazine.com
20 October Events to Attend in Salt Lake City
With the smell of fall leaves in the air and a warm cup of pumpkin-spice-whatever in hand, it’s time to relish the autumn season. Our own salty city has plenty of events celebrating fall. Whether you’re itching to don your Halloween best, or prefer perusing spooky-themed goods, the following events offer something for everyone. Happy haunting!
wvcjournal.com
Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City
Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
KSLTV
Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem
OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
Park Record
Vin 7000 now offers wine club memberships
Vin 7000 has taken wine club memberships in Utah to a higher elevation. The Park City-based boutique wine brokerage that partners with small, family-owned boutique wineries can now offer memberships to six different curated wine clubs that offer quarterly or bi-annual wine shipments, exclusive access to premium and limited wines and the opportunity to purchase wines not usually available in Utah, said Maggie Heile, founder and general manager of Vin 7000.
Two I-80 bridges reduced to one lane through November
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County reminded citizens and commuters in a Facebook post that UDOT’s I-80 Bridges Improved Echo and Wanship project began On October 3. The project will […]
Yes, the mosquitoes in Utah are worse this year
The mosquitos we’re seeing in our cities aren't breeding in over-watered lawns; the insects are all coming from our wetlands.
NME
Paramore condemn audience member who allegedly assaulted female fans at Salt Lake City concert
Have condemned an audience member who allegedly assaulted “multiple women” at their concert in Salt Lake City last night (October 4). Following the show in Magna, Utah the band issued a statement condemning the incident involving the man. “At last night’s show in SLC, we were made aware...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Hundreds attend memorial for Provo restaurant that isn't closing
Hundreds attended a memorial service this week to pay their final respects for a Provo restaurant beloved by students at BYU.
