Prep scores and schedules (Oct. 3-10)

Washington /Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Oct. 3-10)
Monday, Oct. 3Volleyball Sherwood 3, Newberg 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19)
McMinnville 3, Century 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-14)
Glencoe 3, Liberty 0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-14)
La Salle 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-21)
Girls SoccerSunset 2, Beaverton 0
Jesuit 4, Southridge 1
Westview 1, Mountainside 1
Hillsboro 2, Milwaukie 1
Corbett 1, Banks 0
Boys SoccerJesuit 5, Southridge 0
Beaverton 2, Sunset 2
Westview 4, Mountainside 1
Hillsboro 4, Milwaukie 0
Corbett 1, Banks 0
FootballNo games scheduled.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
VolleyballJesuit 3, Southridge 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-12)
Westview 3, Mountainside 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-10)
Astoria 3, Scappoose 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19)
St. Helens 3, Seaside 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19)
Valley Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 0 (25-1, 25-7, 25-16)
Banks 3, Neah-Kah-Nie 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17)
Portland Christian 3, Faith Bible 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-9)
Girls SoccerMcMinnville 5, Liberty 4
Sherwood 5, Forest Grove 3
Glencoe 0, Century 0
Tualatin 2, Tigard 0
St. Helens 6, Rainier/Clatskanie 1
Valley Catholic 5, Trout Lake 0
Boys SoccerMcMinnville 6, Liberty 2
Sherwood 3, Forest Grove 0
Century 2, Glencoe 2
Scappoose 5, Tillamook 3
Horizon Christian 1, Valley Catholic 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
VolleyballSherwood 3, Glencoe 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-11)
Newberg 3, Liberty 1 (25-12, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20)
Forest Grove 3, Century 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-13)
Parkrose 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22)
Girls SoccerHillsboro 6, Centennial 0
Banks 8, De La Salle North Catholic 0
Boys SoccerCentennial 3, Hillsboro 1
FootballNo games scheduled.
Thursday, Oct. 6
VolleyballSunset 3, Southridge 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-20)
Jesuit 3, Aloha 0
Lake Oswego 3, Tualatin 1 (25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15)
Westview 3, Sprague 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-14)
Scappoose 3, St. Helens 2 (25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8)
Banks 3, Yamhill-Carlton 2
Gaston 3, Knappa 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16)
Girls SoccerBeaverton 3, Mountainside 1
Sunset 3, Southridge 0
Jesuit 5, Aloha 0
Glencoe 2, McMinnville 1
Sherwood 8, Newberg 0
Forest Grove 7, Liberty 1
Tualatin 2, St. Mary's Academy 0
Camas 3, Tigard 1
Valley Catholic 2, Corbett 0
Boys SoccerBanks 4, De La Salle North Catholic 0
Valley Catholic 3, Corbett 1
Sunset 1, Southridge 0
Mountainside 2, Beaverton 0
Aloha 3, Jesuit 3
McMinnville 2, Glencoe 0
Sherwood 7, Newberg 0
FootballGaston at Sheridan, score no reported.
Friday, Oct. 7
VolleyballValley Catholic 3, Westside Christian 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-16)
Girls SoccerScappoose 6, Astoria 0
Boys SoccerNo games scheduled.
FootballBeaverton 41, Aloha 12
Mountainside 21, Sunset 20
Jesuit 52, Westview 18
Newberg 28, Liberty 14
Sherwood 54, McMinnville 12
Tigard 28, Lakeridge 14
West Linn 42, Tualatin 30
Forest Grove 42, Southridge 13
Wilsonville 28, Hillsboro 14
Tillamook 49, St. Helens 17
Scappoose 45, Seaside 14
Banks 49, Rainier 0
Harrisburg 40, Valley Catholic 14
Saturday, Oct. 8
VolleyballNo games scheduled.
Girls SoccerSeaside at St. Helens, 12:00 p.m.
Boys SoccerTualatin at Tigard, 9 a.m.
Astoria at Scappoose, 2 p.m.
St. Helens at Seaside, 2 p.m.
Oregon Episcopal at Valley Catholic, 12:30 p.m.
