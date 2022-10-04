ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Prep scores and schedules (Oct. 3-10)

By Wade Evanson
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMdfs_0iLvs80C00 Here you'll find the scores and schedules for Washington and Columbia County prep sports

Washington /Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Oct. 3-10)

Monday, Oct. 3

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Newberg 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19)

McMinnville 3, Century 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-14)

Glencoe 3, Liberty 0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-14)

La Salle 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-21)

Girls Soccer

Sunset 2, Beaverton 0

Jesuit 4, Southridge 1

Westview 1, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 2, Milwaukie 1

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Boys Soccer

Jesuit 5, Southridge 0

Beaverton 2, Sunset 2

Westview 4, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 4, Milwaukie 0

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Football

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

Jesuit 3, Southridge 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-12)

Westview 3, Mountainside 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-10)

Astoria 3, Scappoose 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19)

St. Helens 3, Seaside 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19)

Valley Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 0 (25-1, 25-7, 25-16)

Banks 3, Neah-Kah-Nie 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17)

Portland Christian 3, Faith Bible 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-9)

Girls Soccer

McMinnville 5, Liberty 4

Sherwood 5, Forest Grove 3

Glencoe 0, Century 0

Tualatin 2, Tigard 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iLvs80C00

St. Helens 6, Rainier/Clatskanie 1

Valley Catholic 5, Trout Lake 0

Boys Soccer

McMinnville 6, Liberty 2

Sherwood 3, Forest Grove 0

Century 2, Glencoe 2

Scappoose 5, Tillamook 3

Horizon Christian 1, Valley Catholic 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Glencoe 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-11)

Newberg 3, Liberty 1 (25-12, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20)

Forest Grove 3, Century 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-13)

Parkrose 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22)

Girls Soccer

Hillsboro 6, Centennial 0

Banks 8, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Boys Soccer

Centennial 3, Hillsboro 1

Football

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Volleyball

Sunset 3, Southridge 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-20)

Jesuit 3, Aloha 0

Lake Oswego 3, Tualatin 1 (25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15)

Westview 3, Sprague 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-14)

Scappoose 3, St. Helens 2 (25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8)

Banks 3, Yamhill-Carlton 2

Gaston 3, Knappa 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Beaverton 3, Mountainside 1

Sunset 3, Southridge 0

Jesuit 5, Aloha 0

Glencoe 2, McMinnville 1

Sherwood 8, Newberg 0

Forest Grove 7, Liberty 1

Tualatin 2, St. Mary's Academy 0

Camas 3, Tigard 1

Valley Catholic 2, Corbett 0

Boys Soccer

Banks 4, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Valley Catholic 3, Corbett 1

Sunset 1, Southridge 0

Mountainside 2, Beaverton 0

Aloha 3, Jesuit 3

McMinnville 2, Glencoe 0

Sherwood 7, Newberg 0

Football

Gaston at Sheridan, score no reported.

Friday, Oct. 7

Volleyball

Valley Catholic 3, Westside Christian 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Scappoose 6, Astoria 0

Boys Soccer

No games scheduled.

Football

Beaverton 41, Aloha 12

Mountainside 21, Sunset 20

Jesuit 52, Westview 18

Newberg 28, Liberty 14

Sherwood 54, McMinnville 12

Tigard 28, Lakeridge 14

West Linn 42, Tualatin 30

Forest Grove 42, Southridge 13

Wilsonville 28, Hillsboro 14

Tillamook 49, St. Helens 17

Scappoose 45, Seaside 14

Banks 49, Rainier 0

Harrisburg 40, Valley Catholic 14

Saturday, Oct. 8

Volleyball

No games scheduled.

Girls Soccer

Seaside at St. Helens, 12:00 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Tualatin at Tigard, 9 a.m.

Astoria at Scappoose, 2 p.m.

St. Helens at Seaside, 2 p.m.

Oregon Episcopal at Valley Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Football

No games scheduled.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia County Spotlight

CRF&R: Fire at senior apartments was accidental, human-caused

A fire that killed one at Columbia Hills Retirement Center was caused by a human, led to explosion of oxygen cylinders.A fire that killed one woman and sent five residents to the hospital was accidentally caused by a resident, Columbia River Fire & Rescue reported Friday, Oct. 7. Linda Stagg-Newman, 74, died in the fire, her son Adam King said. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and caused the explosion of oxygen cylinders in the apartment where the fire started. "Investigators want to also stress that the use of oxygen in homes has an increased...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

One dead, more injured in St. Helens retirement home fire

An explosion threw fire and debris 'across a large area of the complex,' according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.A resident died and at least five others were injured in a major fire at a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue. Fire crews were reportedly dispatched to the three-alarm fire burning at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road at about 12:36 a.m. Wednesday. An explosion spread fire and debris "across a large area of the complex," the fire agency said. Six apartment units at the retirement center...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Manufacturing Day returns to Scappoose R&D center

After two years of a virtual-only event, Manufacturing Day returns with big changes at OMIC and Portland Community College.An in-person Manufacturing Day is returning this week to the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center and Portland Community College's Scappoose training center. The day will include "live demonstrations of 3D printing, laser cutting and virtual welding, as well as engaging hands-on activities that provide regional students and community members an opportunity to learn about the world of advanced manufacturing," according to PCC. Both sites will host students from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Other visitors are welcome from 2:30 to...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Visitor center sign will come off Chamber building in St. Helens

The building, at the corner of Columbia Boulevard and Highway 30, will still be the home of the Chamber of Commerce. The "visitor center" sign will soon be coming off the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce building on Columbia Boulevard. That's because the Chamber was not able to receive funding that would have made it possible to add another staff member to handle visitor center duties. The building, however, will still serve as headquarters for the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber approached the St. Helens City Council earlier this year, asking for funding for a part-time staffer...
SAINT HELENS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Astoria, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
City
Scappoose, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Milwaukie, OR
City
Aloha, OR
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Rainier, OR
Local
Oregon Education
County
Columbia County, OR
City
Tigard, OR
Columbia County, OR
Education
Columbia County Spotlight

Homecoming Week at Scappoose High wraps up with Friday dance

With this year's theme of 'We Got the Beat,' events kicked off Monday, Sept. 26, and conclude Friday, Sept. 30. Homecoming week at Scappoose High School, complete with the big Friday night football game — which this year is against Milwaukie — is always a fun time. This year is particularly sweet because masks are not required and students can actually show off their smiling faces. Shelby Mitcham, head of social media and public relations for the Scappoose High leadership program, said activities this year run from Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, culminating with the Friday football...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose, St. Helens test scores drop following pandemic

According to statewide stats, proficiency test scores in English, science and math were lower in 2021-22.The Scappoose, Rainier and St. Helens school districts are following a trend observed throughout the state. Proficiency test scores in English and mathematics were lower in 2021-22 then they were in 2018-19, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced school shutdowns. According to education leaders, test scores from the 2021-22 school year show the impact of learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The testing data was released Thursday, Sept. 22, by the Oregon Department of Education. In the St. Helens School District, for all...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

LETTERS: Thoughts on Scappoose mayoral, Oregon gubernatorial races

The Columbia County Spotlight publishes readers' takes in its weekly mailbag.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. Former city councilor urges vote for Joe Backus A D V E R...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

St. Helens welcomes new Columbia Pacific Food Bank location

The 12,500-square-foot building offers expanded space to fill growing hunger needs.The Columbia Pacific Food Bank is settling into its new location on Columbia Boulevard. Not that the old, rather dated location on Milton Way didn't serve its purpose, but the new building offers greater capacity at a time many people need help with meals, especially during a time when inflation is emptying wallets. Building capacity has increased from 2,500 square feet in the old building to 12,500 at its new location. Word is getting out about the new location, which opened Aug. 1 with a grand opening...
SAINT HELENS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: License plate stolen, bumper and all

The Scappoose Police Department details calls for service from Sept. 12-19, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 12 Three boys reported to police that a motorcycle had crashed at the intersection of Southeast Maple Street and Fourth Street. Police contacted the driver of the motorcycle, and he was taken into custody for reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver. Tuesday, Sept....
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County to host more vaccine clinics

Fall dates include Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, for COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.Columbia County Public Health is hosting more vaccine clinics this fall. The county is offering COVID-19 first and second doses, COVID-19 boosters, and the monkeypox vaccine. The COVID-19 booster may not be available at all the clinic dates, the county said, because of limited availability. This week, clinics are offered from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. People 12 years and older who received their primary series of COVID vaccinations (which would have been one or two shots, depending on...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Grant money to help Scappoose firefighters battle rural blazes

The grant, announced by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, will pay for a fire tender vehicle. Firefighting efforts at the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District will get a big boost thanks to a grant announced by Oregon's two U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Because of a $399,038 grant for vehicle acquisition from the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program, Scappoose firefighters will soon have a new water tender: a vehicle designed to contain a large amount of water to assist firefighters in battling flames. That's an invaluable asset, especially in the more rural sections of...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Air National Guard 142nd serves nation, neighborhoods

Oregon's flying military force members serve cities throughout the state with their volunteerism.Being local is "One of our strengths, one of our benefits, part of our charm as I like to say," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena. "As Col. (Todd A.) Hofford, our wing commander is fond of saying, we are the hometown air force." Being a guardsman, I have responsibilities monthly and annually but when I'm not under those responsibilities," Mathena said. "I support my local community, I support the community that I'm in, or I pursue my overseas job that may be paying the bills...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Volleyball#Sunset#Southridge#Valley Catholic 3#Neah Kah Nie 0#Liberty 4 Sherwood 5#Century#Liberty 2 Sherwood 3#Glencoe 2 Scappoose 5
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose local receives DeArmond scholarship

Cole Erhardt will attend Oregon Tech this fall. He spent the summer interning at OMIC R&D.A recent Scappoose High School graduate is one of the latest recipients of a full-tuition scholarship to study manufacturing or mechanical engineering at Oregon Tech. Cole Erhardt, a 2022 graduate, is one of five students to receive the four-year scholarship starting this year. The DeArmond Manufacturing Fellows Scholarship also includes an internship at the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research & Design, which Erhardt started this summer and will continue each summer through his undergraduate degree. Erhardt said OMIC's annual Manufacturing Day, which he attended each...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose teacher juggles supply costs, remittance

Riza Estores, an immigrant from the Philippines, says teachers are burdened with the high cost of school supplies. With inflation, purchasing school supplies can be a challenge, and teachers are increasingly having to dip into their own wallets to supply their students. A teacher at Scappoose Adventist School knows buying school supplies can be a struggle for educators — especially when they have their own life expenses to handle. Riza Estores, who started working at the Scappoose school this past August, teaches a 19-student multigrade class with both first- and second-graders. Estores' husband and pet dogs still live...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Time for Adventure in Scappoose

The city organized the Scappoose Adventure Festival as one of the final local events of the summer.The Scappoose Adventure Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 10. The event kicked off in the morning with the Run With Neil 1k, 6k and 10k run. There were 388 runners, including 124 kids, according to Sarah Waud-Elrod, vice president of Run With Neil. Waud-Elrod said she was still totaling how much the race raised for Run With Neil, which supports youth athletics and mental health, but the race raised more than it did in its first year, 2021, when it generated about $10,000....
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Republicans endorse Sheriff Brian Pixley

Pixley, who is running for reelection, was openly critical of Gov. Kate Brown's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Running for a second term this fall as Columbia County sheriff, Brian Pixley picked up the endorsement of the local Republican Party on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Pixley was first elected in 2018, winning a three-way race to become sheriff. At the time, he was a lieutenant and public information officer with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. This year, Pixley is running for reelection against Terry Massey, an officer with the St. Helens Police Department. "It has been a tough few years for law...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Columbia County Spotlight

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Michelle's Love pitches in to aid Beaverton mom with cancer

The nonprofit group offers three months' rent to Veronica Sandoval, who will undergo major surgery this week.When Veronica Sandoval learned in July that the cost of rent to stay in the Beaverton house would increase by $100 each month and that her landlord might even put her home on the market in January, she knew she was in trouble. It put Sandoval, a single mother with three children at home, in a bind not only because she couldn't afford the increase in rent, but also because she knew she would be in the second part of her recovery from a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: First responders revive overdose victim

The Scappoose Police Department describes noteworthy calls for service from Aug. 24-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, Aug. 24 Police performed CPR on an unconscious female who was suffering from an apparent overdose. The Scappoose Fire District arrived on scene and took over the lifesaving attempts. The overdose victim was revived and transported to a Portland-area hospital. Thursday, Aug. 25 Following a traffic stop, a...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Walking tours of St. Helens as close as your smartphone

The Columbia County Museum has developed virtual walking tours of the historic district as well as Halloween haunts.You may not know you can take a walking tour of St. Helens without leaving your living room. That's one of the options you have as the Columbia County Museum has developed virtual walking tours, which can be easily activated on your techy devices. One tour covers the historic district of St. Helens, while another map will guide you through the spooky haunts that were featured in the movies "Halloweentown" and "Twilight." Also, with periods of nice weather likely to continue...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
614
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy