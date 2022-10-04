Read full article on original website
The Tab
Everything Lancs students wish they’d known when they were freshers
I don’t know if you’ve noticed at all, but it’s Freshers’ Week. The one week of the year where you can go out every night and claim it’s for your social wellbeing. But between the nights out and getting to know the people you’ll be living with for the next year, Freshers’ can still be a pretty intimidating time. Some things just aren’t quite so obvious as they should be and it’s difficult to know the best way to spend your time.
BBC
Black History Month: Statue of playwright gets listed status
A statue of the first black playwright to have his work broadcast on British television has been given listed status. The bust of Alfred Fagon in St Pauls, Bristol, is now a Grade II-listed monument. The Chelmsford gravestone of an African American who liberated himself from enslavement has also been...
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism
There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.
Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.
NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
Essence CEO Explains Why The Future Is ‘Doomed’ Without Black Women’s Involvement at Revolt Summit
Essence CEO Caroline A. Wanga made it her business to “reposition who the Black woman is” this past weekend at the Revolt Summit x AT&T 2022. She made it clear that the future would be “doomed” without the Black woman’s involvement. The two-day conference took...
howafrica.com
Clara Christian, First Black Student of University of Edinburgh, Whose Husband Changed Name Over Racism
Dominican-born Clara Maguerite Christian is the first black student to have gained admission to the University of Edinburgh in 1915. Though she couldn’t graduate, her story is captured in the annals of the University of Edinburgh history as the first black woman who showed resilience in the face of racial discrimination and gender biases in an academic setting that had white majority and prevailed years on.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
The Tab
Freshers’ Week FOMO Part Two: A tribute to campus
Now that Freshers’ Week is up and running in full swing, this year’s newbies are more than likely taking the time to explore their new home of the next three+ years. Lancaster Uni is renowned for many things: its rolling hills, killer sports centre, and the student body’s obsession with Greggs to name just a few. But perhaps one of the most seminal characteristics of our university – and something I’m missing whilst on a year abroad – is its kitted-out campus. I’m sure there are plenty of students out there who claim that city unis will always be supreme to campus unis because you have the city – and all of its eateries – on your doorstep. However, city universities will never measure up to the sheer diversity Lancs has to offer.
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
The Tab
19 Lancs secrets freshers should know before term starts
Going to a new uni there are always a lot of unknowns, especially when you’re at Lancs which seems to be the dark horse of northern unis. Today, we’ve compiled all the secrets and tips we have about the best places, offers, and must-haves as a Lancaster student.
BBC
Black History Month: Haile Selassie I's artefacts to go on display
Objects belonging to the former Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie, who lived for some years in Bath, are set to go on display. His personal belongings such as golf clubs and walking sticks will be among items at the Roman Baths Museum Pump Room King's Lounge from 24 October. The African...
‘Community at its absolute worst’: revisiting the horror of the Salem witch trials
At a new exhibition at the New-York Historical Society, a ‘reckoning and reclaiming’ is taking place with a devastating portion of history
TODAY.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors
It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
