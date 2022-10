Pursuant to G.L. c. 30A, § 20(b) notice is hereby given that a meeting of a Holyoke Retirement Special Board Meeting to be held at 20 Korean Veterans Plaza, Room 207, Holyoke, MA. Agenda Topics:. Segal Actuarial Presentation. Mayoral Appointee. Manager Reviews. Mesirow. Segal Consulting- Amendment. Felix A. Ramos...

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO