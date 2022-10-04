Prep scores and schedules (Oct. 3-10)

Hillsboro is one of four cities in Washington County opposed to new climate rules. The coalition seems to be growing. While no lawsuit has yet been filed, Hillsboro and other metro-area communities say that the coalition of cities that oppose Oregon's new zoning and transportation rules — and have threatened to sue the state over them — is growing, and they expect it to continue to. But what do the new rules do, and why are a growing number of communities so opposed to them? The statewide rules came about after a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown,...

