LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the first time since 2012, the South Carolina football team is leaving the Bluegrass State with a victory over Kentucky. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) had a big second half on both sides of the football to leave Lexington with a 24-14 victory over the Wildcats (4-2, 1-2). It was on the road at Kentucky two years ago when news broke that Shane Beamer would take over as the South Carolina football coach. Word got out while the Gamecocks were still on the field, and players found out about it while they were still in the locker room after the game.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO