Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More
WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results: October 7, 2022
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on October 7, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/30. Triple H says there will come a time when you think everything is finished, but that is the beginning. Welcome to the season premiere on FOX! Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown! Here comes Roman Reigns & The Bloodline. Wade Barrett joins Michael Cole on commentary.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Returns To Impact Wrestling At Bound For Glory, Earns Title Shot
Bully Ray has returned to Impact Wrestling. During Friday night’s Bound for Glory 2022 pay-per-view event from Albany, New York, the Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer made his return and won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, outlasting 19 other competitors to earn a shot at the Impact Wrestling World Championship whenever he chooses.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademarks For Several Ring Names
On October 4, WWE filed for more ring name trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “B-Fab,” “Meiko Satomura,” “Nathan Frazer,” “Blair Davenport,” and “Bailey Matthews.”. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Retains IC Title On WWE SmackDown, Dark Match Result
During the season premiere episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Gunther retained his title by defeating Sheamus in the main event. The match came to an end with Gunther holding the shillelagh in his hand while catching Sheamus with a vicious clothesline. Imperium and the Brawling Brutes continued to brawl on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Max Dupri Is No More – LA Knight Is Back
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we saw the return of LA Knight after the now-former leader of the Maximum Male Models stable took out Mace and Mansoor backstage. Following the attack, he went on to tell Maxxine Dupri not to call him Max anymore, because he is...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Jon Moxley’s AEW Contract Extension
On Friday night, it was reported that Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. The news was announced via a press release that was issued by the company. According to a report from Fightful, there had been some talk that Moxley was working without a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tales From The Territories Premiere Scores Respectful Viewership Numbers
Viewership numbers for the new VICE TV series Tales From the Territories are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, the series premiere drew 113,000 viewers. It was ranked #109 for cable originals on Tuesday night. In comparison, the season 3 finale of Dark Side of the Ring averaged 154,000 viewers. Dwayne...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Rating Drops In Viewership For Bound For Glory Go-Home Show
This week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast saw a bit of a drop in the ratings department. Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV was the promotion’s go-home show heading into their Bound for Glory pay-per-view event. The show drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch Attended Monday’s WWE RAW
Becky Lynch has been out of action since her defeat to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July due to a separated shoulder she suffered in the match. Pwinsider reported today that “Becky Lynch was backstage at this past Monday’s Raw taping in St. Paul, Minnesota.”. At the time...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: A White Rabbit Appears In The Crowd At WWE SmackDown
Fans at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA got an up-close look at the White Rabbit during last night’s SmackDown TV tapings. On the show, a video played confirming that the mysterious White Rabbit, believed to be Bray Wyatt, will appear at tonight’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Zach Gowen Welcomes Fourth Child, Watch The Debut Episode Of Tales From The Territories
You can check out the complete episode of the season premiere of Tales From the Territories below. This show looks at Memphis Wrestling:. Zach Gowen and his wife have welcomed their fourth child into the world. Gowen took to Instagram to make the announcement, which you can see below:. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Superstar Debuts At Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View Event
Dirty Dango made his debut with Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York. The former Fandango faced off against Brian Myers for the latter’s Impact Digital Media Championship. In the end, it was Myers who picked up the win to retain.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For AEW Battle Of The Belts IV
We’ve got three big title matches announced for this Friday night’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV event, which will air on TNT following AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Beretta. AEW TBS Championship...
Comments / 1