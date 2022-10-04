Read full article on original website
WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More
WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
WWE SmackDown Results: October 7, 2022
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on October 7, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/30. Triple H says there will come a time when you think everything is finished, but that is the beginning. Welcome to the season premiere on FOX! Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown! Here comes Roman Reigns & The Bloodline. Wade Barrett joins Michael Cole on commentary.
Bully Ray Returns To Impact Wrestling At Bound For Glory, Earns Title Shot
Bully Ray has returned to Impact Wrestling. During Friday night’s Bound for Glory 2022 pay-per-view event from Albany, New York, the Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer made his return and won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, outlasting 19 other competitors to earn a shot at the Impact Wrestling World Championship whenever he chooses.
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
Max Dupri Is No More – LA Knight Is Back
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we saw the return of LA Knight after the now-former leader of the Maximum Male Models stable took out Mace and Mansoor backstage. Following the attack, he went on to tell Maxxine Dupri not to call him Max anymore, because he is...
Gunther Retains IC Title On WWE SmackDown, Dark Match Result
During the season premiere episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Gunther retained his title by defeating Sheamus in the main event. The match came to an end with Gunther holding the shillelagh in his hand while catching Sheamus with a vicious clothesline. Imperium and the Brawling Brutes continued to brawl on...
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
Watch: A White Rabbit Appears In The Crowd At WWE SmackDown
Fans at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA got an up-close look at the White Rabbit during last night’s SmackDown TV tapings. On the show, a video played confirming that the mysterious White Rabbit, believed to be Bray Wyatt, will appear at tonight’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event.
Impact Wrestling Results: October 6, 2022
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on October 6, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/29. #1. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King — Winner: Frankie Kazarian. #2. Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw — Winner: Mia...
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
Confirmed – Corey Graves’ Younger Brother Set To Debut In MLW
Major League Wrestling has officially announced that former FCW wrestler Sam Adonis has signed with the company. Adonis is set to debut at MLW FIGHTLAND on October 30th in Philadelphia, PA. For those unaware, Adonis is the younger brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves. You can check out the official...
Becky Lynch Attended Monday’s WWE RAW
Becky Lynch has been out of action since her defeat to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July due to a separated shoulder she suffered in the match. Pwinsider reported today that “Becky Lynch was backstage at this past Monday’s Raw taping in St. Paul, Minnesota.”. At the time...
Wade Barrett To Return To WWE NXT Once Pat McAfee Returns
As many of you know by now, Pat McAfee is taking a hiatus from WWE as he’s gone on to host ESPN’s College Gameday. Despite this, the plan is for him to eventually return. With McAfee’s absence, Wade Barrett will be joining the SmackDown commentary booth alongside Michael Cole. Barrett will eventually return to WWE NXT once McAfee returns.
Backstage News On Jon Moxley’s AEW Contract Extension
On Friday night, it was reported that Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. The news was announced via a press release that was issued by the company. According to a report from Fightful, there had been some talk that Moxley was working without a...
Former WWE Superstar Debuts At Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View Event
Dirty Dango made his debut with Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York. The former Fandango faced off against Brian Myers for the latter’s Impact Digital Media Championship. In the end, it was Myers who picked up the win to retain.
The Sandman Reveals Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley In 2007
Back in 2007, Vince McMahon fired Bobby Lashley. If you believe The Sandman, the Almighty One was fired after he complained about his pay. During a recent appearance on a “Captain’s Corner” virtual signing, the ECW legend claimed Lashley was fired after speaking up about his pay for his WrestleMania 23 Hair vs. Hair match. He said,
Tony Khan: I Thought Triple H, Stephanie & I Were Friends
AEW President Tony Khan has said he felt like he, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were friends, but isn’t so sure anymore. Khan founded AEW in 2019, and has been in competition with WWE ever since. In July, McMahon was appointed CEO of WWE following the retirement of Vince...
