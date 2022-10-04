Read full article on original website
Related
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
Clayton News Daily
5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon
The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity's most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year's announcement ranked among the most closely watched -- and complicated -- decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Clayton News Daily
Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion
The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. She refused the request, and their relationship ended,...
Clayton News Daily
Cat Will Do Anything To Fit In This Box | The Dodo
Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. For the love of animals. Pass it on.
Comments / 0