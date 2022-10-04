ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okstate.edu

Joe Carroll and Lou Watkins inducted into CAS Hall of Fame

Media Contact: Elizabeth Gosney | CAS Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-7497 | egosney@okstate.edu. On September 16, Oklahoma State University’s College of Arts and Sciences recognized the contributions of 27 alumni at its annual Hall of Fame event. Included among the honorees were computer science alumnus Joe Carroll and political science alumna Lou Watkins, this year’s two Hall of Fame inductees.
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

Brooks back in Stillwater, take two

Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis

Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 women’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Tracey Bershers, C Kassidy De Lapp, G Neferatali Notoa, G Micah...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with Texas Tech

The Cowboys are back in Stilly this weekend to host the Red Raiders on what has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. On the line for the Pokes is an undefeated start and the chance to stay in the driver’s seat to Arlington. For Tech, it’s a chance to bounce back from last week’s loss to K-State and stay relevant in the Big 12 race.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Stillwater, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
937theeagle.com

Five reasons to Hate..... OSU

Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
STILLWATER, OK
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State University#Linus College
News On 6

Oklahoma City Public Schools Cancels Classes For Nov. 8

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it will cancel classes on November 8, 2022. The district's board of education approved the change to its calendar earlier this week. As a result of the change, OKCPS said April 7, 2023 will now be an instructional day. November 8 also happens to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond school celebrates Custodian Appreciation Week by dressing up as custodian

EDMOND, Okla. — Faculty, staff and students at an Edmond school did something special to make the school's custodian feel loved during National Custodian Appreciation Week. They dressed up like the custodian, Aaron O'Connor, at Redbud Elementary School. Officials said O'Connor has a specific look that includes khaki pants,...
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

HILLCREST HOSPITAL CUSHING LAUNCHES END DEPENDENCE PROGRAM

(Cushing, OK) – Hillcrest Hospital Cushing is now accepting patients for End Dependence, a drug and alcohol withdrawal program launched in September 2022. End Dependence is an inpatient stabilization service (detoxification) for adults desiring to withdraw from certain drugs and/or alcohol, including cocaine, methamphetamines and opioids. “End Dependence is...
CUSHING, OK
news9.com

Mayor Bynum Comments On Death Of Retired Fire Marshal

We're hearing from Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on the passing of former TFD official Terry McGee. OHP says McGee died after jumping into Skiatook Lake Sunday to help some kids who were tubing but never came back up. He was a retired assistant fire marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash

BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy