okstate.edu
Joe Carroll and Lou Watkins inducted into CAS Hall of Fame
Media Contact: Elizabeth Gosney | CAS Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-7497 | egosney@okstate.edu. On September 16, Oklahoma State University’s College of Arts and Sciences recognized the contributions of 27 alumni at its annual Hall of Fame event. Included among the honorees were computer science alumnus Joe Carroll and political science alumna Lou Watkins, this year’s two Hall of Fame inductees.
ocolly.com
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 women’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Tracey Bershers, C Kassidy De Lapp, G Neferatali Notoa, G Micah...
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with Texas Tech
The Cowboys are back in Stilly this weekend to host the Red Raiders on what has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. On the line for the Pokes is an undefeated start and the chance to stay in the driver’s seat to Arlington. For Tech, it’s a chance to bounce back from last week’s loss to K-State and stay relevant in the Big 12 race.
Texas Tech Football Boosts Chances in Stillwater Tremendously
I talk about uniforms a lot on the radio and people always tell me they don't matter. They say, 'Who cares what they wear, just win.' Well, to that I say, 'bah humbug.' I believe in the Deion Sanders school of thought when it comes to uniforms. You look good,...
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
937theeagle.com
Five reasons to Hate..... OSU
Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Oklahoma City
The Savannah Bananas are bringing their 'World Famous Baseball Circus' to Oklahoma City on May 26, 2023.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Public Schools Cancels Classes For Nov. 8
Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it will cancel classes on November 8, 2022. The district's board of education approved the change to its calendar earlier this week. As a result of the change, OKCPS said April 7, 2023 will now be an instructional day. November 8 also happens to...
KOCO
Edmond school celebrates Custodian Appreciation Week by dressing up as custodian
EDMOND, Okla. — Faculty, staff and students at an Edmond school did something special to make the school's custodian feel loved during National Custodian Appreciation Week. They dressed up like the custodian, Aaron O'Connor, at Redbud Elementary School. Officials said O'Connor has a specific look that includes khaki pants,...
Oklahoma’s Life Church offering virtual reality services
Life Church has created a virtual reality community church in the metaverse where people can meet friends, listen to services and play games all within the comfort of their own home.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
1600kush.com
HILLCREST HOSPITAL CUSHING LAUNCHES END DEPENDENCE PROGRAM
(Cushing, OK) – Hillcrest Hospital Cushing is now accepting patients for End Dependence, a drug and alcohol withdrawal program launched in September 2022. End Dependence is an inpatient stabilization service (detoxification) for adults desiring to withdraw from certain drugs and/or alcohol, including cocaine, methamphetamines and opioids. “End Dependence is...
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
news9.com
Mayor Bynum Comments On Death Of Retired Fire Marshal
We're hearing from Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on the passing of former TFD official Terry McGee. OHP says McGee died after jumping into Skiatook Lake Sunday to help some kids who were tubing but never came back up. He was a retired assistant fire marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
kaynewscow.com
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
Wichita Eagle
He jumped on back of a semi in Kansas, then hung on for 130 miles, Oklahoma cops say
When a semitruck driver left a Kansas shipping yard, driving south toward Oklahoma, he had no idea someone was hanging on to his trailer, according to local news reports. He made it over 100 miles before other drivers on Interstate 35 caught his attention by flashing their lights, KOTV reported. Others called 911.
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming – including 9-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. […]
