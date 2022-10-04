Read full article on original website
Wisconsin hunter dies of medical issue while hunting in southeast ND
COGSWELL, N.D. (KFGO) – A hunter died of an apparent medical issue early Thursday morning in southeastern North dakota. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper said the 32-year-old Sherwood, Wisc. man was hunting with family when he collapsed while walking to a duck blind shortly before 7 a.m. southeast of Cogswell. Paeper says family members did CPR, but the man died.
ND House candidate charged after assault in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said Kaitlyn Huss, 33, was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is the...
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
Over 1,100 drivers in Minnesota cited in latest ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over 1,100 motorists were given seat belt citations during the latest one-week “Click it or Ticket” campaign. Mike Hanson with the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety said the state’s seat belt compliance rate is over 92 percent and a third of the state’s fatalities occur every year because of unbelted motorists.
Farm groups announce joint opposition to term limits measure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union have come out in joint opposition to the term limits measure that will appear on the November ballot. If passed, the constitutional amendment would limit the governor to two four-year terms in office and state...
Minnesota lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold guns traced to several crimes
ST. PAUL (KFGO/WCCO) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday morning that his office has filed a complaint against Fleet Farm for negligently selling firearms linked to violent crimes. Ellison said Wednesday that in one instance, 24 guns were sold to a single individual during a four-month span...
