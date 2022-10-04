ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 10-5-22

Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Breawana D. Rice, 19, Salem. Theft. Jonathan Andrew Martin, 31, Pekin. Dealing in altered property with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BRANDENBURG, KY
Wave 3

Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Scott County, IN
Government
County
Scott County, IN
wbiw.com

Two were arrested in Martin County on meth charges

MARTIN CO. – On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:25 a.m. ISP Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring and found that the driver of the...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Police seeking leads on stolen sheriff’s office vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies around WAVE Country are on the lookout for a stolen police vehicle. The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Explorer and belongs to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a JSCO spokeperson, said the unmarked vehicle was taken from a pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Amir#Methamphetamine#19 2#Criminal Mischief#Travis Booking
wbiw.com

Meth found in make up bag during traffic stop

PAOLI – A Paoli woman is behind bars after police found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Paoli Police officers arrested Olivia Morlan on charges of possession of meth of more than 5 grams, unlawful possession of syringes, and possession of marijuana.
PAOLI, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
wdrb.com

Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
FRANKFORT, KY
z93country.com

Rescue Squad Recovers Stolen Vehicle in the Lake

At approximately 6:00 this evening rescue units were dispatched by Monticello Wayne County 911 to the carters dock boat ramp of lake Cumberland alongside Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a reported car in the water. Upon arrival on scene the vehicle was removed from the water and later found to be reported stolen out of Louisville Kentucky. At that time divers Sgt. Noah Dishman and Terry Dishman began searching the area the vehicle was located for any further debris or evidence from the vehicle. Divers returned to the surface safely at approximately 8:00 with nothing found.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after dispute over a cell phone

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day a woman came to the Bedford Police Department to report that 60-year-old Williams Crawford and she were getting evicted from a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
BEDFORD, IN
quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Meade County

A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy