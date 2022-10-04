Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 10-5-22
Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Breawana D. Rice, 19, Salem. Theft. Jonathan Andrew Martin, 31, Pekin. Dealing in altered property with...
Wave 3
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Superior Court I Problem Solving Court adds graduate Tuesday morning
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Superior Court I Problem Solving Court added another graduate Tuesday morning, adding to the program’s continued success in helping individuals become their best selves. Cody Combs used to hold in his frustration, through drinking alcohol or using drugs to get himself through, it...
Wave 3
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested in Martin County on meth charges
MARTIN CO. – On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:25 a.m. ISP Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring and found that the driver of the...
Goodbye, Good Riddance: Louisville NAACP Demands AG Daniel Cameron Resign For Mishandling Of Breonna Taylor Case
It appears that Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is having no more of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s perpetual tap dance routine and the organization is demanding that Cameron resign “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on stolen sheriff’s office vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies around WAVE Country are on the lookout for a stolen police vehicle. The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Explorer and belongs to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a JSCO spokeperson, said the unmarked vehicle was taken from a pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road.
bloomingtonian.com
Residents of homeless camp allege they were given 5 p.m. deadline to move or be arrested Tuesday
As activists from the Bloomington Homeless Coalition, and other local organizations hurried to move unhoused community members from a homeless camp Tuesday, several pulled up in Tesla electric cars to charge on the east side of the Fresh Thyme organic grocery store Tuesday on West Third Street. Unhoused residents living...
wdrb.com
Memorial service held for 19 Louisville residents killed in domestic violence incidents in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen people have lost their lives this year due to domestic violence in Louisville. Their names were read at a memorial Wednesday as flowers were placed on chairs at Jefferson Square Park. Leaders from the Center for Women and Families said people need to start talking about domestic violence.
wbiw.com
Meth found in make up bag during traffic stop
PAOLI – A Paoli woman is behind bars after police found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Paoli Police officers arrested Olivia Morlan on charges of possession of meth of more than 5 grams, unlawful possession of syringes, and possession of marijuana.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires
Tips have been coming in to the Indiana arson hotline, but investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are looking into the leads, but so far, no arrests have been made in...
wdrb.com
Fired Lebanon Junction police officer files lawsuit to get job back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Lebanon Junction police officer is suing the city to get his job back. Officer Bobby Hedges was fired in April after several complaints of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct from the police chief and two officers. Hedges said he was fired after he refused to...
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
wdrb.com
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
z93country.com
Rescue Squad Recovers Stolen Vehicle in the Lake
At approximately 6:00 this evening rescue units were dispatched by Monticello Wayne County 911 to the carters dock boat ramp of lake Cumberland alongside Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a reported car in the water. Upon arrival on scene the vehicle was removed from the water and later found to be reported stolen out of Louisville Kentucky. At that time divers Sgt. Noah Dishman and Terry Dishman began searching the area the vehicle was located for any further debris or evidence from the vehicle. Divers returned to the surface safely at approximately 8:00 with nothing found.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after dispute over a cell phone
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day a woman came to the Bedford Police Department to report that 60-year-old Williams Crawford and she were getting evicted from a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
wdrb.com
Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
Wave 3
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
