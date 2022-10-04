ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IN

wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 10-5-22

Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Breawana D. Rice, 19, Salem. Theft. Jonathan Andrew Martin, 31, Pekin. Dealing in altered property with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

The New Daviess County Sheriff App

The new Daviess County Sheriff App is up and running, keeping the community informed of any information that the department needs to get out. You can download the app for free on your Apple or Android phone. Just search for Daviess County Indiana Sheriff and add it to your list. Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis with the department says they are able to post a lot of information on the app…
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Amber Armes, 29, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $5,000 and the bond was posted. Tosha Rodriguez, 32, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on a count of OVWI Schedule I or II and 3 counts of Neglect of a Dependant. Bond was set at $5,000. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two were arrested in Martin County on meth charges

MARTIN CO. – On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:25 a.m. ISP Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring and found that the driver of the...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
theseymourowl.com

Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life

Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Injured bald eagle helped by Shelby Co. deputy, animal shelter

If someone had told Deputy Justin Parker of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department that in his occupation he might face situations such as life or death down to helping change a person’s tire in the middle of the night he probably would have agreed that was certainly possible.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.

A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Meth found in make up bag during traffic stop

PAOLI – A Paoli woman is behind bars after police found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Paoli Police officers arrested Olivia Morlan on charges of possession of meth of more than 5 grams, unlawful possession of syringes, and possession of marijuana.
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after dispute over a cell phone

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day a woman came to the Bedford Police Department to report that 60-year-old Williams Crawford and she were getting evicted from a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
BEDFORD, IN
Fox 59

Greenwood motel complex owner appeals shut down order

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In June of last year, the owner of a troubled Greenwood motel complex was given a list of 188 violations that needed to be corrected if he wanted to stay in business. “He was cited a year and a half ago and probably 99% of what...
GREENWOOD, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
MADISON, IN

