A 2% discount is available for the first 30 days as part of the new integration. Robinhood released their web3 beta wallet onto the MATIC network. Polygon, which debuted in 2017, has quickly become one of the sector’s most intriguing and profitable endeavors. Prior to April 2021, it was known as MATIC, but today it goes by the moniker Polygon. It is a distributed scaling framework that may be used by Ethereum developers to create more powerful decentralized applications.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO