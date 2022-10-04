Read full article on original website
FTX Branded Visa Debit Cards in 40 Countries – Crypto Adoptions Are Surging!
As the entire market is witnessing a bearish scale at present, some financial giants are initiating challenging tasks in the crypto industry. Witnessing, digital currencies becoming the future, the payment giant – Visa is building a bridge into crypto space. Further the active engagement of the users in crypto made Visa to partner with FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange in the market.
Additional $39M Worth BTC and Cryptos of Do Kwon Frozen
More cases filed against Terra founder Do Kwon and he denies such allegations. BTC and crypto assets worth $39 million frozen. With the entire empire completely crumbling down, continuous reports and cases have been filed against the Terra founder Do Kwon. The downfall of the LUNA, and UST has completely devastated the entire crypto ecosystem in other words.
Marathon Digital Reveals $81.3M Exposure To Compute North
Marathon does not build or manage its own mining facilities. Marathon noted that the company has the flexibility to move its miners to other sites. Marathon Digital, a Bitcoin mining company, reported $81.3 million in losses at the defunct data center Compute North in its most recent monthly report. The publicly listed mining company’s investments in the failed data center Compute North totaled $10 million in convertible preferred stock and $21.3 million in unsecured senior promissory notes.
Bitcoin DeFi Provider DeFiChain Launches New dTokens
Four additional decentralized tokens are available on DeFiChain’s DEX. DeFiChain offers users price exposure to their preferred assets without geographical restrictions. Four new decentralized tokens have been added to the DEX of DeFiChain, the leading blockchain in the world on the Bitcoin network. DeFiChain aims to make decentralized financial apps and services accessible to everyone, as it, the newly added dTokens are, Wal-Mart ($dWMT), Unilever ($dUL ), US Oil Fund ($dUSO), and US Gas Fund ($dUNG).
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
LockBit ransomware group has been one of the most prominent criminal organizations. The LockBit ransomware was recently updated to version 3.0. On October 3, ransomware infected the Bank of Brasilia, a government-controlled bank in Brazil. The hackers wanted 50 BTC in exchange for not releasing customer data. Local news outlet Tecmundo claims that a hacker identified as “Crydat” contacted the bank. Demanding payment of 5.2 million Brazilian reais by October 6 at 15:00.
Shopping.io Ecommerce Platform Accepts MATIC Payments
A 2% discount is available for the first 30 days as part of the new integration. Robinhood released their web3 beta wallet onto the MATIC network. Polygon, which debuted in 2017, has quickly become one of the sector’s most intriguing and profitable endeavors. Prior to April 2021, it was known as MATIC, but today it goes by the moniker Polygon. It is a distributed scaling framework that may be used by Ethereum developers to create more powerful decentralized applications.
Discounted Tariff For Crypto Mining To Be Eliminated in Norway
The finance minister of Norway, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has proposed that the government do away with a programme that gives crypto data centers a discounted cost on power. The Norwegian government made a proposal on Oct. 6 that might affect Bitcoin miners by making data centers in the nation pay the same power tax rates as other sectors. The government determined that the discounted tariff should be gradually eliminated due to increased power consumption in certain regions.
Markets in Downfall With Massive Liquidity Outdraw
Friday stock market closing depicted around $930 billion liquidity in total. The number of people unemployed or seeking jobs remains 3.5% lower than the projected rate. The global market, both crypto, and the stock have trampled down post the U.S employment rate release. The current rate is alike to the one prior to the global covid pandemic. The number of people unemployed or seeking jobs remains 3.5% lower than the projected rate.
Cake DeFi Launches Ethereum Staking Service with 5% Returns via Singapore-based Nodes
The leading and fastest-growing Singaporean fintech startup giving simple access to Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Cake DeFi, has released its newest feature, Ethereum (ETH) Staking, with the additional access to liquidity through a tradable token which can be traded on the open market. Staking may be unlocked in advance of the...
BSV Releases “Blacklist Manager” to Freeze Lost or Stolen BTC
‘Blacklist Manager’, the first software tool, has been released by Bitcoin SV. It enables the miners to freeze lost or stolen tokens by complying with court orders. The Bitcoin Association for BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision) blockchain has released “Blacklist Manager,” the first software tool for freezing lost or stolen Bitcoin (BTC). According to the recent announcement from the BSV platform, the newly launched Blacklist Manager will enable Bitcoin miners to freeze stolen or lost BTC tokens, by following the court orders.
FTX Exchange Listed Dollar Spot Index Perpetual Futures
Crypto exchange, FTX has listed FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY) perpetual futures. The US Dollar Index recently crossed the 111 level, currently trading around 110.68. According to the recent announcement from the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, the platform has added a new perpetual futures contract for the US Dollar Index (DXY) to its listing. The new perpetual contracts will be based on the FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY), which tracks the movements of four leading currencies against the US dollar, which include the Euro, Yen, Canadian dollar, and British Pound.
Apollo Global, Sixth Street Never Part of Musk’s Twitter Deal
Many see the takeover as potentially influencing the results of future elections. The Twitter stock soared almost 20%, reaching a new high of $52.06. Concerns were raised among investors when Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave his approval. To go through with the $44 billion takeover of Twitter at $54.20 per share. Neither the May third-party equity financing nor the May debt financing included participation from Apollo Global Management or Sixth Street Partners.
CME Group Files for Futures Commission Merchant Status
CME submitted the registration back in August. The CFTC has not yet granted FTX clearance organization status for derivatives. The WSJ stated that the CME Group, the biggest financial derivatives exchange in the world, has applied to become a futures commission merchant (FCM). According to WSJ writer Alexander Osipovich, CME submitted the registration back in August and is “taking cue from [the] crypto rival FTX.”
Binance Smart Chain Been Halted Due to a Hack
Due to an exploit, Binance has halted deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency has been hacked numerous times, resulting in a $2 trillion loss in the value of digital assets. The BNB Chain has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals. As rumors spread that the BNB chain had been significantly exploited, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), revealed Twitter as the platform and stated that their cross bridge and the BSC Token Hub were exploited.
Crypto Transfer Feature Enabled For Users by Telegram
The Open Network (TON) Foundation is responsible for developing the service. A 0.9% commission would be applied when selling cryptocurrency. Telegram released its crypto transfer and exchange tool at a time when more and more traditional businesses are using crypto. Telegram, a provider of instant messaging services, has introduced a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange. The Open Network (TON) Foundation, which Telegram’s creators also started, is responsible for developing the service. Moreover, the group is made up of open-source programmers who are dedicated to seeing TON through its development phase.
NFT Collection Held by Three Arrows Capital To Be Auctioned
The liquidator overseeing bankruptcy proceedings has possession of the collection. The majority of the assets were moved to the new wallet in the last 2 days. This week, the highly significant Ethereum-based NFTs belonging to the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital were transferred to a new wallet. And the liquidator overseeing the firm’s bankruptcy proceedings has verified that it now has possession of the collection.
Satoshi Solution States Crypto Winter Impacted Less on Hiring
Pullum also stated his belief that more progress in the crypto field will be made in the future. According to the co-founder of Satoshi Solution, recruiting will increase in 2022. As the crypto markets continue to plummet, the majority of crypto businesses announced layoffs earlier this year. And larger firms,...
Coinbase CEO Reveals Documentary on Crypto and Exchange
Streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services. Coin: A Founder’s Story is a documentary that seeks to inspire would-be entrepreneurs. On October 4, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that a documentary about his experience launching a cryptocurrency-focused tech startup will be available for streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services.
DappRadar Q3 Report Reveals The Crypto Market Recovery
The market cap of cryptocurrencies increased 8.5% ($981M) in Q3. According to the report on the crypto market signaling recovery from the bear market. A market analysis report from DappRadar for the third quarter (Q3), which uses on-chain data, indicates the cryptocurrency market’s recovery from the current bear market conditions. DappRadar is a web service, which offers extensive data about the most well-known dapps (decentralized applications).
