Recent estimates put daily debt growth in 2022 at $5.6 billion. US inflation reached a 40-year high, another factor in the hike in interest rates. The global spread of the epidemic only caused misery for people everywhere. The fight against the deadly coronavirus brought home to millions of people the value of life and good health. More than that, however, individuals everywhere felt the effects of the global financial crisis, as seen by the rise in bankruptcy filings. The US National Debt is now reflecting the increased expenditure during the epidemic, which has affected several economies.

