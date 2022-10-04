Read full article on original website
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — Will LPT Hit $15 Soon?
Bullish LPT price prediction is $13.11 to $36.47. Livepeer (LPT) price might also reach $15 soon. Bearish LPT price prediction for 2022 is $6.76. In Livepeer (LPT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about LPT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin DeFi Provider DeFiChain Launches New dTokens
Four additional decentralized tokens are available on DeFiChain’s DEX. DeFiChain offers users price exposure to their preferred assets without geographical restrictions. Four new decentralized tokens have been added to the DEX of DeFiChain, the leading blockchain in the world on the Bitcoin network. DeFiChain aims to make decentralized financial apps and services accessible to everyone, as it, the newly added dTokens are, Wal-Mart ($dWMT), Unilever ($dUL ), US Oil Fund ($dUSO), and US Gas Fund ($dUNG).
Markets in Downfall With Massive Liquidity Outdraw
Friday stock market closing depicted around $930 billion liquidity in total. The number of people unemployed or seeking jobs remains 3.5% lower than the projected rate. The global market, both crypto, and the stock have trampled down post the U.S employment rate release. The current rate is alike to the one prior to the global covid pandemic. The number of people unemployed or seeking jobs remains 3.5% lower than the projected rate.
FTX Branded Visa Debit Cards in 40 Countries – Crypto Adoptions Are Surging!
As the entire market is witnessing a bearish scale at present, some financial giants are initiating challenging tasks in the crypto industry. Witnessing, digital currencies becoming the future, the payment giant – Visa is building a bridge into crypto space. Further the active engagement of the users in crypto made Visa to partner with FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange in the market.
BSV Releases “Blacklist Manager” to Freeze Lost or Stolen BTC
‘Blacklist Manager’, the first software tool, has been released by Bitcoin SV. It enables the miners to freeze lost or stolen tokens by complying with court orders. The Bitcoin Association for BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision) blockchain has released “Blacklist Manager,” the first software tool for freezing lost or stolen Bitcoin (BTC). According to the recent announcement from the BSV platform, the newly launched Blacklist Manager will enable Bitcoin miners to freeze stolen or lost BTC tokens, by following the court orders.
Cake DeFi Launches Ethereum Staking Service with 5% Returns via Singapore-based Nodes
The leading and fastest-growing Singaporean fintech startup giving simple access to Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Cake DeFi, has released its newest feature, Ethereum (ETH) Staking, with the additional access to liquidity through a tradable token which can be traded on the open market. Staking may be unlocked in advance of the...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price in Downswing-Gloomy Stats
Shiba Inu has indeed been battling the red candle march for several weeks. Volume profiles indicate that short-term investors and traders are the main supporters of the Shiba Inu. The crypto has been in slump for the past few weeks, however some have made significant recoveries without unveiling any concrete...
National Debt of United States of America Surpasses $31.4T
Recent estimates put daily debt growth in 2022 at $5.6 billion. US inflation reached a 40-year high, another factor in the hike in interest rates. The global spread of the epidemic only caused misery for people everywhere. The fight against the deadly coronavirus brought home to millions of people the value of life and good health. More than that, however, individuals everywhere felt the effects of the global financial crisis, as seen by the rise in bankruptcy filings. The US National Debt is now reflecting the increased expenditure during the epidemic, which has affected several economies.
DappRadar Q3 Report Reveals The Crypto Market Recovery
The market cap of cryptocurrencies increased 8.5% ($981M) in Q3. According to the report on the crypto market signaling recovery from the bear market. A market analysis report from DappRadar for the third quarter (Q3), which uses on-chain data, indicates the cryptocurrency market’s recovery from the current bear market conditions. DappRadar is a web service, which offers extensive data about the most well-known dapps (decentralized applications).
Binance CEO Ready To Invest More Than $1B on Acquisition
The corporation has been on an acquisitions binge despite the severe bear market. So far this year, Binance has put money into 67 different projects. According to Bloomberg, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the business is prepared to spend more than $1 billion on acquisitions in 2022. More than twice as much money has been invested by the crypto behemoth so far in 2022, at $325 million. Binance had earlier announced that they have invested $200 million into the Forbes media company.
MakerDAO To Invest $500M in U.S Treasury and Corporate Bonds
It started with a $1 million pilot transaction, and the rest will follow shortly. MakerDAO’s native stablecoin, DAI, will be converted to US dollars. In a Thursday announcement, MakerDAO, the biggest DeFi lending protocol in the world, said it will invest $500 million in US Treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Reveals Upcoming CBDC Plans
The paper provides a concise overview of the rationale for the launch of CBDC. Since its inception, the RBI has been wary of public blockchains and cryptocurrencies. In a 51-page memo released on October 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) detailed the planned characteristics and rationale for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) it is creating.
Market Hawkishness Likely to Reduce Post U.S Jobless Claims
A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run. The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole. Initial weekly unemployment claims data for this week have been provided by the US Department of Labor. The initial jobless claims increased to 219,000. Economists had predicted a number of 204,000. There was a rise in filings from the previous week’s 193,000 to this week’s 219K. A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.
CME Group Files for Futures Commission Merchant Status
CME submitted the registration back in August. The CFTC has not yet granted FTX clearance organization status for derivatives. The WSJ stated that the CME Group, the biggest financial derivatives exchange in the world, has applied to become a futures commission merchant (FCM). According to WSJ writer Alexander Osipovich, CME submitted the registration back in August and is “taking cue from [the] crypto rival FTX.”
Additional $39M Worth BTC and Cryptos of Do Kwon Frozen
More cases filed against Terra founder Do Kwon and he denies such allegations. BTC and crypto assets worth $39 million frozen. With the entire empire completely crumbling down, continuous reports and cases have been filed against the Terra founder Do Kwon. The downfall of the LUNA, and UST has completely devastated the entire crypto ecosystem in other words.
Binance Smart Chain Been Halted Due to a Hack
Due to an exploit, Binance has halted deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency has been hacked numerous times, resulting in a $2 trillion loss in the value of digital assets. The BNB Chain has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals. As rumors spread that the BNB chain had been significantly exploited, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), revealed Twitter as the platform and stated that their cross bridge and the BSC Token Hub were exploited.
Satoshi Solution States Crypto Winter Impacted Less on Hiring
Pullum also stated his belief that more progress in the crypto field will be made in the future. According to the co-founder of Satoshi Solution, recruiting will increase in 2022. As the crypto markets continue to plummet, the majority of crypto businesses announced layoffs earlier this year. And larger firms,...
Crypto Transfer Feature Enabled For Users by Telegram
The Open Network (TON) Foundation is responsible for developing the service. A 0.9% commission would be applied when selling cryptocurrency. Telegram released its crypto transfer and exchange tool at a time when more and more traditional businesses are using crypto. Telegram, a provider of instant messaging services, has introduced a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange. The Open Network (TON) Foundation, which Telegram’s creators also started, is responsible for developing the service. Moreover, the group is made up of open-source programmers who are dedicated to seeing TON through its development phase.
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
LockBit ransomware group has been one of the most prominent criminal organizations. The LockBit ransomware was recently updated to version 3.0. On October 3, ransomware infected the Bank of Brasilia, a government-controlled bank in Brazil. The hackers wanted 50 BTC in exchange for not releasing customer data. Local news outlet Tecmundo claims that a hacker identified as “Crydat” contacted the bank. Demanding payment of 5.2 million Brazilian reais by October 6 at 15:00.
Kazakhstan Grants a Regulatory License to Binance
Binance will be able to operate as a regulated platform in Kazakhstan. Most recently, Binance announced the launch of a local office in Bucharest, Romania. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume, Binance, obtained a license to operate in Kazakhstan, according to a press release on Today. Due to the license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), Binance will be able to operate as a regulated platform and offer custody services for digital assets at the Astana International Financial Center.
