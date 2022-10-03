Rokh RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Rok Hwang treats garments like Lego sets. Everything is modular. A skirt can be attached with a pleated bottom or a fringed one. A trenchcoat can be unbuttoned from so many directions and reassembled into sometimes entirely different based on how the wearer feels.

For spring, the designer continued to play with proportion and express his purposefully “irrational view” on fashion.

“I tried to give a real sensible view to the mood of women to the building of a wardrobe. At the same time I want to kind of push that boundary with my artistic view,” Hwang said backstage.

He certainly offered many interesting ways to dial up the everyday on his runway, proposing slipdresses with pleated trains; a shearling dress with a big and round leather bar tucked under; a blue leather trench with removable front parts, and fishtail dress with ripped detail across the body, as if it was worn by She Hulk. It was fun, stylish and well-executed.

Another key look was a trenchcoat with excerpts of Shakespeare embroidered on the front.

The designer revealed a fine jewelry collaboration with Ilaria Icardi, his former colleague at Celine, as well as a sneaker crossover with Converse.

“We share so many common grounds, like what is valuable to us and we both like to make something that’s precious. At the same time, we understand that there is a craft to it, there is time that you put into each pieces,” Hwang said of Icardi.

The designer also amped up his leather goods offering — squared bags of different sizes — as the brand seek to grow after sustaining more than 150 stockists worldwide.

He called them “file bags” because “there’s always the idea of something that is sensible that you put it in the file. I liked the organization of it. It’s also kind of fun, you carry just one or you can wear three.”