Europe's air navigation service providers (ANSPs) performed well in terms of air traffic management safety last year, but they did not meet their environmental targets even in a period of low traffic volumes compared with 2019 levels and a revised target framework. Their environmental performance gives cause for “concern,” a report from the independent Performance Review Body (PRB) of the Single European Sky (SES) noted. A new methodology that ranks the environmental performance of the SES member states—the European Union (EU) plus Norway and Switzerland—and their ANSPs in a traffic light system, reveals that only nine member states rank in the “green” zone and 10 in the “red” zone, while a further nine fall in the middle or “amber” zone, highlighting a “need to improve environmental performance,” remarked PRB chair, Regula Dettling-Ott.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO