Aviation International News
Dassault Rebrands TAG Maintenance Services
TAG Maintenance Services has been rebranded as Dassault Aviation Business Services (DABS), effective today, the France-based OEM announced. Despite the name change, the company said it is “reconfirming its commitment” to supporting business aircraft manufactured by competing OEMs. “Customers will see a new name, but the commitment to...
Aviation International News
Eco-performance of Europe’s Air Traffic Management Lagging
Europe's air navigation service providers (ANSPs) performed well in terms of air traffic management safety last year, but they did not meet their environmental targets even in a period of low traffic volumes compared with 2019 levels and a revised target framework. Their environmental performance gives cause for “concern,” a report from the independent Performance Review Body (PRB) of the Single European Sky (SES) noted. A new methodology that ranks the environmental performance of the SES member states—the European Union (EU) plus Norway and Switzerland—and their ANSPs in a traffic light system, reveals that only nine member states rank in the “green” zone and 10 in the “red” zone, while a further nine fall in the middle or “amber” zone, highlighting a “need to improve environmental performance,” remarked PRB chair, Regula Dettling-Ott.
Aviation International News
Atlantic Aviation To Sponsor SAF Book-and-claim at NBAA
Atlantic Aviation—the aircraft static display host at this year's NBAA-BACE at its Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) FBO—is partnering with industry sustainability solutions provider 4Air to offer a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) book-and-claim program for all jet-A purchased at its KORL or KMCO locations during the show. Book-and-claim allows...
Aviation International News
Airbus Sees Full Recovery of Aircraft Services Market In 2023
Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre-pandemic levels next year and to more than double in value over the next 20 years, from $95 billion today to over $230 billion in 2041, according to the company’s latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation will increase by two million over the period, the European aerospace group said on Thursday.
Aviation International News
Global Bizav Flight Activity Edges Up in September
Global business aircraft flight activity during September came in 2.9 percent stronger than a year earlier but is expected to slow in North America and Europe this month, according to the latest report from business aviation safety specialist and data analyst Argus International. In North America, flight activity during September...
Aviation International News
GAMA Head Decries 'Broken' FAA
General Aviation Manufacturers Association president and CEO Pete Bunce expressed skepticism that a “broken” FAA could adequately manage an increasing workload imposed by advanced air mobility. Speaking at the Vertical Aviation Safety Team Conference on Thursday, he noted that 40 percent of FAA regulators have less than three years’ job experience and many are still working from home due to the overhang from Covid restrictions.
Aviation International News
Flashback: Bombardier axes Learjet 85, bizjet deliveries flat in Q3
With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIND: Bombardier...
Aviation International News
Duncan Aviation Adopts VistaQuote for RFQ Management
Duncan Aviation has implemented Ambry Hill Technologies VistaQuote as the MRO providers new request-for-quote (RFQ) management solution. VistaQuote is a cloud-based and mobile application that allows users to view a consolidated and organized view of all incoming RFQs, regardless of the marketplace or message source. With VistaQuote, Duncan Aviation said...
Aviation International News
Alliance Aviation Group Rebrands Its Companies
Alliance Aviation Group and its companies—Wing Aviation Group, Wing Maintenance, Encore Plane Parts, and NXT Jet—will all operate under the Fly Alliance brand, the Orlando, Florida-based aircraft management, sales, charter, and maintenance company announced today. The Part 135 and 145 company said that by bringing its operations under...
Aviation International News
Flashback: AMI certificate revocation spooks charter industry
With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIND: AMI...
Aviation International News
ATR Unveils 'Build a Hose' for Stratoflex Products
Aerospace Turbine Rotables (ATR) has developed and launched a website supporting the Parker Stratoflex aviation hose product line that allows users to customize hose and fitting assemblies and perform quick searches of tens of thousands of cross-referenced assemblies by aircraft model. The “lookup by aircraft” feature is exclusive to Wichita-based ATR, a First Aviation Services (Booth 3429) subsidiary that manufactures and sells all Stratoflex hose assemblies from its 72,000-sq-ft facility.
Aviation International News
Four Corners Aviation Swoops Up UltraAir
Four Corners Aviation has acquired Omaha, Nebraska-based charter, sales, and management company UltraAir. Twenty-year-old UltraAir will be operationally folded into Four Corners Aviation, though it will continue to have a corporate presence, including a fleet of aircraft, in Omaha. “As we continue to grow all segments of our business, this...
Aviation International News
Aircraft Values Continue Gains Despite Higher Inventory
Preowned business aircraft exceeded or continued to hold their value in September even as inventory levels rose, according to Sandhills Global’s latest aviation industry market report. That’s especially true among turboprops, the asking values of which surpassed highs that were reached earlier in May. In the U.S. and...
Aviation International News
Airbus Helicopters Strengthens Korea Ties
Airbus Helicopters announced developments in Korea this week including the delivery of the first Light Civil Helicopter (LCH), in partnership with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), and a signed memorandum of agreement with Korean Air Lines (KAL) to develop unmanned military reconnaissance helicopters. The first LCH was delivered to a local...
Aviation International News
Textron Aviation Takes Order for Five King Air 360s
The Queensland Police Service has awarded Textron Aviation a contract for five Beechcraft King Air 360 turboprops that will be delivered through 2023. To be based in Brisbane, Australia, the King Airs will be equipped with heavy-weight cargo doors and extended range options to support the service’s law-enforcement missions. They also will have gravel landing protection kits and be configured in a high-density seat transport configuration, according to the Wichita-based airframer.
