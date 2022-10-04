Read full article on original website
gwsports.com
Women’s Soccer Downs Delaware State, 3-0
DOVER, Del. – George Washington women's soccer utilized a strong second half surge by its offense to down Delaware State, 3-0, on Wednesday evening in Dover. Following a scoreless opening half, Sammy Neyman found the back of the net just five minutes into the second 45. Goalkeeper Ainsley Lumpe made three saves on the way to her second straight clean sheet.
gwsports.com
Volleyball to Host Saint Louis
WASHINGTON – GW volleyball returns to the Smith Center for a weekend series vs. Saint Louis, beginning with a 6 p.m. match on Friday before a 2 p.m. start on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to wear pink for GW's "Dig Pink" match on Friday evening. LAST TIME OUT. GW...
gwsports.com
Men’s Soccer Preps for a Pair of A-10 Tilts
WASHINGTON - This week, GW men's soccer (5-4-2, 1-2) will play its fourth and fifth A-10 matches of the season, hosting UMass on Wednesday (1 p.m.) and traveling to St. Bonaventure (4 p.m.) on Saturday. Both matches will be aired live on ESPN+. GW is looking to pick up an...
gwsports.com
Volleyball Tops George Mason, 3-2
FAIRFAX, Va. – GW volleyball won three straight sets to earn a five-set victory at George Mason on Tuesday night, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13. BY THE NUMBERS. Brittany Myers led the GW attack with 19 kills against just four errors for a .417 hitting percentage. MC Daubendiek recorded a career-high with 14 kills behind a .267 efficiency. Salem Yohannes and Liv Womble added 11 kills apiece to a GW offense that tallied 64 kills. Yohannes recorded her first double-double of the season, adding 13 digs to her 11 kills. The outside hitter also led the team with five service aces.
gwsports.com
Awards Continue to Amass for Water Polo
WASHINGTON - GW water polo is amidst a historic 13-game winning streak and has no signs of slowing down. This week, goalkeeper Luca Castorina has been named GW Student-Athlete of the Week and MAWPC Player of the Week, while utility Nick Schroeder earned MAWPC Defensive Player of the Week. The...
Seaford, October 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
doverspeedway.com
Monster Mile to host NASCAR tripleheader weekend on April 28-30, 2023
Dover hosts its 105th NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 30. 2022 fans can lock in their same seats for 2023 until Wednesday, Oct. 12. Register for Dover’s email list at DoverMotorSpeedway.com to stay up to date on track news and announcements. NASCAR returns to Dover Motor Speedway...
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
nccpdnews.com
NCCPD RESPONSE TO FIGHT AT BRANDYWINE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME
Wilmington (19803) On September 16, 2022, at approximately 9:35 pm, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to assist the Delaware State Police with a large fight occurring at Brandywine High School. Due to the size of the crowd, numerous officers from the agency responded and assisted in detaining four (4) juvenile females. These four (4) females were turned over to the Delaware State Police where criminal charges were filed against each of them.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Port of Wilmington operator reports record tonnage in 2022 as concerns surface about container site
GT USA Wilmington marked its fifth year of operation at the Port of Wilmington by citing record volume and a continuing commitment to building a container port at Edgemoor. The report comes as a state representative and port board member cited concerns about a lack of transparency and a missed lease payment.
we-heart.com
From a historic 1885 Victorian brownstone, The Quoin Hotel offers Wilmington, Delaware, a singular new hospitality concept...
A new 24-room hotel has opened in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The luxurious boutique is a partnership between local developers The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) and hospitality firm Method Co. (familiar to these pages for projects such as Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, ROOST and HIROKI) and boasts the city’s first rooftop bar which is perched at penthouse level and offers one-of-a-kind views of the adjoining courtyard, as well as the steeple of the Old Town Hall.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WDEL 1150AM
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
A Delaware food bank is breaking ground on downstate location to meet rise in demand
The Food Bank of Delaware recently broke ground on its new Sussex County center in Milford, a 67,000-square-foot facility that will provide expanded training programs and food distribution capabilities. The building, which will replace the present 16,000-square-foot Milford Branch on Mattlind Way, is scheduled to open in October 2023. The...
WBOC
Delaware Announces First Two Cases of Flu for 2022-2023 Season
DOVER, Del.– Delaware has announced the state's first two confirmed cases of influenza for the 2022-2023 flu season. The Delaware Division of Public Health says the cases involve a New Castle County child under the age of 5, infected with influenza strain A/H3, who was not vaccinated, as well as a 32-year-old Kent County woman, with influenza strain A, who was vaccinated.
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
WDEL 1150AM
Appoquinimink committee recommends upping security as district continues to expand
Appoquinimink saw another year of significant growth going into this school year, and a district committee is recommending adding additional security to their campuses. New Castle County's southernmost district saw an increase of 338 students to 12,804 according to their preliminary September 30th count released at their school board meeting this week.
