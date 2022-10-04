ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season

Man, what a rough week for NFL backfields with a number of players who were performing at a career-best pace suffering injuries. Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Denver's Javonte Williams are top of mind, with both being regulars in my running back rankings through the first quarter of the season. Patterson...
As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go

Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week five of the Pro Football season is here and that means another week of picks on the KELOLAND Sports Pick’em. Sean was the top dog in week four as he correctly picked eleven games, but it’s Tanner and Grant who remained tied for first at 38-25-1. WEEK 5 PICKS […]
Thursday Night Football Tonight: Who Plays, TV Channel, Start Time, Live Stream Options, and More

Week 5 of the NFL season starts with what can only be described as a lackluster Thursday Night Football matchup tonight. Two teams dealing with injuries and trying to stay competitive in the NFL standings will face off in what might be forever known as the great Battle of Struggling Offenses. Who is playing tonight, what time does the game start, and how can you watch it?
Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions

Another week without Mac Jones appears to be in New England's future. The second-year quarterback is officially doubtful for the Patriots' Week 5 game versus the Detroit Lions, according to the team's injury report. Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also doubtful. Both were limited participants in Friday's practice. Jones...
The Evolution of Personnel Groupings and Usage

The recent Extra Point post “Where have all of the NFL points gone?” outlined how the 2022 NFL season has had the fewest points scored per game through Week 3 since 2010. The primary driver for this change is the severe reduction in passing efficiency. According to data provided by the nflverse team (Ben, Seb, Tan, Lee, and John) there was an approximately 180-point cumulative drop from Week 3 in 2021.
Insane amount it’ll cost you to get a footy card featuring Australia’s best NFL player - and why you might be best waiting before shelling out the coin

The rise of Jordan Mailata from the South Sydney Rabbitohs juniors to Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL is the stuff of Hollywood movies. But Australian fans wanting a slice of memorabilia to commemorate his ascendency to American Football better have deep pockets. Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Eagles...
NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 5 schedule). Scuffling out of the gates at 1-3, the Panthers face their toughest opponent yet in the 49ers, who boast the league's No. 1 scoring defense. Seeing how the assignment is to make a bold prediction, you already know where I'm going here. It might be a pipe dream for a team that ranks dead last in total offense and in the bottom half in defense, but I think Carolina is up to the task and wins its second game in three weeks.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might just be the most miserable 2-2 team in recent memory. One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Atlanta Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds. Instead, it's been all about what hasn't worked for the Buccaneers, a team in win-now mode that is expected to contend for the conference crown, not just the division title.
