Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says
The three-time Pro Bowler continues his free agent tour.
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith hated every second of playing in the rain
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith did not enjoy playing in the rain Sunday, battling the elements throughout Philadelphia’s 29-21 victory over Jacksonville.
NFL Foundation UK Partners with Eight Community Organizations to Help Deliver Opportunities for Young People in London
The NFL’s UK charity, the NFL Foundation UK, has announced the names of the eight community partners it will work with in London to help tackle inequality and lack of opportunities felt by young people. The community partners across 13 London boroughs will work with over 2,500 young people,...
RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season
Man, what a rough week for NFL backfields with a number of players who were performing at a career-best pace suffering injuries. Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Denver's Javonte Williams are top of mind, with both being regulars in my running back rankings through the first quarter of the season. Patterson...
2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in London's Giants-Packers game on NFL Network
WHERE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) American football returns to the U.K. for a second consecutive week. The previous Sunday’s game treated Londoners to a Vikings victory, courtesy of a heartbreaking 61-yard double-doink by Saints kicker Wil Lutz as time expired. This time around, the Green Bay Packers are set...
2022 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship Enhance NFL’s Legacy
The NFL successfully completed this year's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowships to continue its efforts to strengthen the league's diverse talent. The Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship had 171 fellows while the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship had 28. Named after the late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach,...
As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go
Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday; QB Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) did not participate
The Buccaneers are spending Wednesday's practice without their quarterback and head coach. Todd Bowles is not with the team for the mid-week session, missing the work day for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will handle Bowles' responsibilities and speak following practice. "He's fine," Goodwin said of Bowles, per...
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Colts-Broncos game on Prime Video
WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) Thursday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos will pit two injury-plagued teams dealing with struggling offenses, and each is fairly hungry for a victory. Both teams kept their seasons afloat with big victories over serious contenders in Week 3....
KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 5
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week five of the Pro Football season is here and that means another week of picks on the KELOLAND Sports Pick’em. Sean was the top dog in week four as he correctly picked eleven games, but it’s Tanner and Grant who remained tied for first at 38-25-1. WEEK 5 PICKS […]
NFLPA Requests Concussion Protocol Changes ‘Before This Weekend’s Games’
The union released a statement asking for changes to the league’s concussion protocol ahead of football games on Sunday.
Thursday Night Football Tonight: Who Plays, TV Channel, Start Time, Live Stream Options, and More
Week 5 of the NFL season starts with what can only be described as a lackluster Thursday Night Football matchup tonight. Two teams dealing with injuries and trying to stay competitive in the NFL standings will face off in what might be forever known as the great Battle of Struggling Offenses. Who is playing tonight, what time does the game start, and how can you watch it?
Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions
Another week without Mac Jones appears to be in New England's future. The second-year quarterback is officially doubtful for the Patriots' Week 5 game versus the Detroit Lions, according to the team's injury report. Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also doubtful. Both were limited participants in Friday's practice. Jones...
Jets rookie Sauce Gardner ready to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'This is what I dreamed about'
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is ready for the biggest challenge of his young career Sunday when Gang Green faces Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. "This is what I dreamed about coming to the NFL," Gardner said this week, via the New York...
The Evolution of Personnel Groupings and Usage
The recent Extra Point post “Where have all of the NFL points gone?” outlined how the 2022 NFL season has had the fewest points scored per game through Week 3 since 2010. The primary driver for this change is the severe reduction in passing efficiency. According to data provided by the nflverse team (Ben, Seb, Tan, Lee, and John) there was an approximately 180-point cumulative drop from Week 3 in 2021.
Insane amount it’ll cost you to get a footy card featuring Australia’s best NFL player - and why you might be best waiting before shelling out the coin
The rise of Jordan Mailata from the South Sydney Rabbitohs juniors to Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL is the stuff of Hollywood movies. But Australian fans wanting a slice of memorabilia to commemorate his ascendency to American Football better have deep pockets. Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Eagles...
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'
Had things worked out differently this offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo might have been a Carolina Panther. Instead, he's slated to face the Panthers on Sunday – with the team no one thought he'd still be part of. "Yeah. I think we were advancing with a couple different teams. Nothing, obviously...
NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 5 schedule). Scuffling out of the gates at 1-3, the Panthers face their toughest opponent yet in the 49ers, who boast the league's No. 1 scoring defense. Seeing how the assignment is to make a bold prediction, you already know where I'm going here. It might be a pipe dream for a team that ranks dead last in total offense and in the bottom half in defense, but I think Carolina is up to the task and wins its second game in three weeks.
CB J.C. Jackson says ankle is '90 percent' as he continues to learn 'new system' with Chargers
J.C. Jackson is getting more comfortable in his new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, and getting healthier, as he said his ankle is "90 percent." Just before the season, Jackson, who signed a five-year $82.5-million deal with the Bolts after four years in New England with the Patriots, experienced discomfort in his ankle that required surgery.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might just be the most miserable 2-2 team in recent memory. One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Atlanta Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds. Instead, it's been all about what hasn't worked for the Buccaneers, a team in win-now mode that is expected to contend for the conference crown, not just the division title.
