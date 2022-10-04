Oregon high school volleyball: 2022 state tournament tracker
Spooky season is here which means the Oregon high school volleyball state tournaments are also approaching.
We've taken a look at all the playoff qualifications and league standings to project what the state tournament bracket would look like at each classification.
Important to note, Class 1A has moved to a 32-team field this season and Class 3A is using a 20-team bracket. Class 4A will continue to use a play-in model, which is explained here by the OSAA .
The cutoff day for rankings in 6A, 3A and 1A is Oct. 22 while 5A, 4A and 2A end on Oct. 25.
Ties for league standings were broken by head-to-head results, followed by OSAA rankings if head-to-head was inconclusive.
Last updated: Oct. 4, 10 a.m.
CLASS 6A
Autobids
PIL: Wells, Grant, McDaniel
Metro: Jesuit, Westview, Sunset
Pacific: Sherwood, Newberg, Liberty
Mt. Hood: Nelson, Central Catholic, Barlow
Three Rivers: Oregon City, St. Mary's, West Linn
Central Valley: McNary, Sprague, South Salem
Southwest: Sheldon, South Medford, Roseburg
At large
Lakeridge
Forest Grove
North Medford
South Eugene
West Salem
Sandy
Lincoln
Mountainside
Lake Oswego
Tualatin
Glencoe
Next 5 out: Tigard, Grants Pass, David Douglas, Beaverton, North Salem
The field
No. 32 Glencoe at No. 1 Jesuit
No. 17 West Linn at No. 16 Wells
No. 25 Sandy at No. 8 Roseburg
No. 24 West Salem at No. 9 Sheldon
No. 28 McDaniel at No. 5 Oregon City
No. 21 North Medford at No. 12 St. Mary's
No. 20 Forest Grove at No. 13 Lakeridge
No. 29 Lake Oswego at No. 4 McNary
No. 30 Liberty at No. 3 South Medford
No. 19 Grant at No. 14 South Salem
No. 22 Barlow at No. 11 Newberg
No. 27 Mountainside at No. 6 Sherwood
No. 26 Lincoln at No. 7 Nelson
No. 23 South Eugene at No. 10 Sprague
No. 18 Sunset at No. 15 Central Catholic
No. 31 Tualatin at No. 2 Westview
Moved Wells from 18 to 16 as projected league champions.
CLASS 5A
Autobids
NWOC: Wilsonville, La Salle Prep, Canby, Putnam
Midwestern: Crater, North Eugene, Thurston
Mid-Willamette: Crescent Valley, Silverton, West Albany, South Albany
Intermountain: Bend, Ridgeview, Summit
At large
Dallas
Mountain View
Next 5 out: Eagle Point, Churchill, Hood River Valley, Corvallis, Central
The field
No. 16 Dallas at No. 1 Wilsonville
No. 9 Ridgeview at No. 8 South Albany
No. 12 Summit at No. 5 Crater
No. 13 Canby at No. 4 Silverton
No. 14 Putnam at No. 3 Bend
No. 11 Thurston at No. 6 La Salle Prep
No. 10 North Eugene at No. 7 West Albany
No. 15 Mountain View at No. 2 Crescent Valley
Swapped Dallas and Mountain View to avoid Dallas-Crescent Valley league matchup.
CLASS 4A
Autobids
Cowapa: Tillamook, Scappoose, Seaside
Tri-Valley: Crook County, The Dalles, Estacada
Oregon West: Cascade, Sweet Home, Philomath
Sky Em: Marshfield, Marist Catholic, North Bend
Skyline: Mazama, Henley, Hidden Valley
Greater Oregon: Baker, Pendleton, La Grande
At large
Stayton
Molalla
Astoria
Klamath Union
Junction City
Cottage Grove
Next 5 out: North Marion, St. Helens, Gladstone, Phoenix, Ontario
Play-in games
Byes: Marshfield, Cascade, The Dalles, Baker, Tillamook, Crook County, Mazama, Henley
C8 La Grande at B1 Marist Catholic
C7 Cottage Grove at B2 Sweet Home
C6 Klamath Union at B3 North Bend
C5 Junction City at B4 Philomath
C4 Astoria at B5 Pendleton
C3 Molalla at B6 Scappoose
C2 Seaside at B7 Hidden Valley
C1 Stayton at B8 Estacada
Swapped Junction City and Klamath Union to avoid Junction City-North Bend league matchup.
CLASS 3A
Autobids
Lewis & Clark: Horizon Christian, Valley Catholic, OES
Coastal Range: Yamhill-Carlton, Corbett, Banks
PacWest: Santiam Christian, Sheridan, Scio
Mountain Valley: Sisters, Creswell, Pleasant Hill
Far West: Coquille, Cascade Christian, St. Mary's Medford, Glide
Eastern Oregon: Burns, Vale, Nyssa
At large
Siuslaw
Next 5 out: Westside Christian, Catlin Gabel, La Pine, Dayton, Warrenton
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Sisters
No. 17 Glide at No. 16 OES
No. 9 Pleasant Hill at No. 8 Coquille
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Burns
No. 20 Nyssa at No. 13 Corbett
No. 12 Cascade Christian at No. 5 Creswell
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Horizon Christian
No. 18 Banks at No. 15 St. Mary's Medford
No. 10 Scio at No. 7 Yamhill-Carlton
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Santiam Christian
No. 19 Vale at No. 14 Sheridan
No. 11 Siuslaw at No. 6 Valley Catholic
Moved Coquille from 10 to 8 as projected league champions.
Moved Yamhill-Carlton from 8 to 7 as projected league champions, and to make room for Coquille.
CLASS 2A
Autobids
Northwest: Gaston, Nestucca, Knappa
Tri-River: Salem Academy, Blanchet Catholic, Culver, Santiam
Valley Coast: Monroe, Oakridge, Bandon, Lowell
Blue Mountain: Grant Union, Stanfield
At large
Gervais
Willamina
Heppner
Next 5 out: Weston-McEwen, Portland Christian, Oakland, Irrigon, Enterprise
The field
No. 16 Knappa at No. 1 Salem Academy
No. 9 Heppner at No. 8 Gervais
No. 12 Bandon at No. 5 Grant Union
No. 13 Lowell at No. 4 Culver
No. 14 Santiam at No. 3 Monroe
No. 11 Nestucca at No. 6 Oakridge
No. 10 Willamina at No. 7 Stanfield
No. 15 Blanchet Catholic at No. 2 Gaston
Swapped Lowell and Santiam to avoid Lowell-Monroe and Santiam-Culver league matchups.
Swapped Willamina and Heppner to avoid Willamina-Gervais and Heppner-Stanfield league matchups.
CLASS 1A
Autobids
Valley 10: Damascus Christian, North Clackamas Christian, Open Door Christian, Southwest Christian
Casco: St. Paul, Crosshill Christian, Perrydale, Falls City/Kings Valley
Mountain West: Mohawk, Eddyville Charter, Triangle Lake, Alsea
Skyline: Umpqua Valley Christian, North Douglas, Days Creek, Powers
Mountain Valley: Rogue Valley Adventist, Trinity Lutheran, Central Christian, Bonanza
Big Sky: South Wasco County, Ione/Arlington, Sherman, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler
Old Oregon: Powder Valley, Echo, Union, Imbler
High Desert: Crane, Adrian, Prairie City, Jordan Valley
The field
No. 32 Alsea at No. 1 Damascus Christian
No. 17 Ione/Arlington at No. 16 Mohawk
No. 25 Imbler at No. 8 Rogue Valley Adventist
No. 24 Bonanza at No. 9 Powder Valley
No. 28 Jordan Valley at No. 5 Umpqua Valley Christian
No. 21 Powers at No. 12 Adrian
No. 20 Crosshill Christian at No. 13 Days Creek
No. 29 Triangle Lake at No. 4 St. Paul
No. 30 Union at No. 3 North Clackamas Christian
No. 19 Sherman at No. 14 North Douglas
No. 22 Eddyville Charter at No. 11 Central Christian
No. 27 Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at No. 6 Prairie City
No. 23 Southwest Christian at No. 10 Trinity Lutheran
No. 18 Echo at No. 15 South Wasco County
No. 31 Falls City/Kings Valley at No. 2 Crane
Moved Mohawk from 20 to 16 as projected league champions.
Swapped Jordan Valley and Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler to avoid Jordan Valley-Prairie City league matchup.
Swapped Bonanza and Imbler to avoid Bonanza-Rogue Valley and Imbler-Powder Valley league matchups.
Swapped Powers and Sherman to avoid Powers-North Douglas league matchup.
Comments / 0