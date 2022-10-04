Oregon high school volleyball: 2022 state tournament tracker

Check in here to see updates on the latest projected fields for Class 6A-1A state volleyball tournaments.

Spooky season is here which means the Oregon high school volleyball state tournaments are also approaching.

We've taken a look at all the playoff qualifications and league standings to project what the state tournament bracket would look like at each classification.

Important to note, Class 1A has moved to a 32-team field this season and Class 3A is using a 20-team bracket. Class 4A will continue to use a play-in model, which is explained here by the OSAA .

The cutoff day for rankings in 6A, 3A and 1A is Oct. 22 while 5A, 4A and 2A end on Oct. 25.

Ties for league standings were broken by head-to-head results, followed by OSAA rankings if head-to-head was inconclusive.

Last updated: Oct. 4, 10 a.m.

CLASS 6A

Autobids

PIL: Wells, Grant, McDaniel

Metro: Jesuit, Westview, Sunset

Pacific: Sherwood, Newberg, Liberty

Mt. Hood: Nelson, Central Catholic, Barlow

Three Rivers: Oregon City, St. Mary's, West Linn

Central Valley: McNary, Sprague, South Salem

Southwest: Sheldon, South Medford, Roseburg

At large

Lakeridge

Forest Grove

North Medford

South Eugene

West Salem

Sandy

Lincoln

Mountainside

Lake Oswego

Tualatin

Glencoe

Next 5 out: Tigard, Grants Pass, David Douglas, Beaverton, North Salem

The field

No. 32 Glencoe at No. 1 Jesuit

No. 17 West Linn at No. 16 Wells

No. 25 Sandy at No. 8 Roseburg

No. 24 West Salem at No. 9 Sheldon

No. 28 McDaniel at No. 5 Oregon City

No. 21 North Medford at No. 12 St. Mary's

No. 20 Forest Grove at No. 13 Lakeridge

No. 29 Lake Oswego at No. 4 McNary

No. 30 Liberty at No. 3 South Medford

No. 19 Grant at No. 14 South Salem

No. 22 Barlow at No. 11 Newberg

No. 27 Mountainside at No. 6 Sherwood

No. 26 Lincoln at No. 7 Nelson

No. 23 South Eugene at No. 10 Sprague

No. 18 Sunset at No. 15 Central Catholic

No. 31 Tualatin at No. 2 Westview

Moved Wells from 18 to 16 as projected league champions.

CLASS 5A

Autobids

NWOC: Wilsonville, La Salle Prep, Canby, Putnam

Midwestern: Crater, North Eugene, Thurston

Mid-Willamette: Crescent Valley, Silverton, West Albany, South Albany

Intermountain: Bend, Ridgeview, Summit

At large

Dallas

Mountain View

Next 5 out: Eagle Point, Churchill, Hood River Valley, Corvallis, Central

The field

No. 16 Dallas at No. 1 Wilsonville

No. 9 Ridgeview at No. 8 South Albany

No. 12 Summit at No. 5 Crater

No. 13 Canby at No. 4 Silverton

No. 14 Putnam at No. 3 Bend

No. 11 Thurston at No. 6 La Salle Prep

No. 10 North Eugene at No. 7 West Albany

No. 15 Mountain View at No. 2 Crescent Valley

Swapped Dallas and Mountain View to avoid Dallas-Crescent Valley league matchup.

CLASS 4A

Autobids

Cowapa: Tillamook, Scappoose, Seaside

Tri-Valley: Crook County, The Dalles, Estacada

Oregon West: Cascade, Sweet Home, Philomath

Sky Em: Marshfield, Marist Catholic, North Bend

Skyline: Mazama, Henley, Hidden Valley

Greater Oregon: Baker, Pendleton, La Grande

At large

Stayton

Molalla

Astoria

Klamath Union

Junction City

Cottage Grove

Next 5 out: North Marion, St. Helens, Gladstone, Phoenix, Ontario

Play-in games

Byes: Marshfield, Cascade, The Dalles, Baker, Tillamook, Crook County, Mazama, Henley

C8 La Grande at B1 Marist Catholic

C7 Cottage Grove at B2 Sweet Home

C6 Klamath Union at B3 North Bend

C5 Junction City at B4 Philomath

C4 Astoria at B5 Pendleton

C3 Molalla at B6 Scappoose

C2 Seaside at B7 Hidden Valley

C1 Stayton at B8 Estacada

Swapped Junction City and Klamath Union to avoid Junction City-North Bend league matchup.

CLASS 3A

Autobids

Lewis & Clark: Horizon Christian, Valley Catholic, OES

Coastal Range: Yamhill-Carlton, Corbett, Banks

PacWest: Santiam Christian, Sheridan, Scio

Mountain Valley: Sisters, Creswell, Pleasant Hill

Far West: Coquille, Cascade Christian, St. Mary's Medford, Glide

Eastern Oregon: Burns, Vale, Nyssa

At large

Siuslaw

Next 5 out: Westside Christian, Catlin Gabel, La Pine, Dayton, Warrenton

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Sisters

No. 17 Glide at No. 16 OES

No. 9 Pleasant Hill at No. 8 Coquille

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Burns

No. 20 Nyssa at No. 13 Corbett

No. 12 Cascade Christian at No. 5 Creswell

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Horizon Christian

No. 18 Banks at No. 15 St. Mary's Medford

No. 10 Scio at No. 7 Yamhill-Carlton

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Santiam Christian

No. 19 Vale at No. 14 Sheridan

No. 11 Siuslaw at No. 6 Valley Catholic

Moved Coquille from 10 to 8 as projected league champions.

Moved Yamhill-Carlton from 8 to 7 as projected league champions, and to make room for Coquille.

CLASS 2A

Autobids

Northwest: Gaston, Nestucca, Knappa

Tri-River: Salem Academy, Blanchet Catholic, Culver, Santiam

Valley Coast: Monroe, Oakridge, Bandon, Lowell

Blue Mountain: Grant Union, Stanfield

At large

Gervais

Willamina

Heppner

Next 5 out: Weston-McEwen, Portland Christian, Oakland, Irrigon, Enterprise

The field

No. 16 Knappa at No. 1 Salem Academy

No. 9 Heppner at No. 8 Gervais

No. 12 Bandon at No. 5 Grant Union

No. 13 Lowell at No. 4 Culver

No. 14 Santiam at No. 3 Monroe

No. 11 Nestucca at No. 6 Oakridge

No. 10 Willamina at No. 7 Stanfield

No. 15 Blanchet Catholic at No. 2 Gaston

Swapped Lowell and Santiam to avoid Lowell-Monroe and Santiam-Culver league matchups.

Swapped Willamina and Heppner to avoid Willamina-Gervais and Heppner-Stanfield league matchups.

CLASS 1A

Autobids

Valley 10: Damascus Christian, North Clackamas Christian, Open Door Christian, Southwest Christian

Casco: St. Paul, Crosshill Christian, Perrydale, Falls City/Kings Valley

Mountain West: Mohawk, Eddyville Charter, Triangle Lake, Alsea

Skyline: Umpqua Valley Christian, North Douglas, Days Creek, Powers

Mountain Valley: Rogue Valley Adventist, Trinity Lutheran, Central Christian, Bonanza

Big Sky: South Wasco County, Ione/Arlington, Sherman, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler

Old Oregon: Powder Valley, Echo, Union, Imbler

High Desert: Crane, Adrian, Prairie City, Jordan Valley

The field

No. 32 Alsea at No. 1 Damascus Christian

No. 17 Ione/Arlington at No. 16 Mohawk

No. 25 Imbler at No. 8 Rogue Valley Adventist

No. 24 Bonanza at No. 9 Powder Valley

No. 28 Jordan Valley at No. 5 Umpqua Valley Christian

No. 21 Powers at No. 12 Adrian

No. 20 Crosshill Christian at No. 13 Days Creek

No. 29 Triangle Lake at No. 4 St. Paul

No. 30 Union at No. 3 North Clackamas Christian

No. 19 Sherman at No. 14 North Douglas

No. 22 Eddyville Charter at No. 11 Central Christian

No. 27 Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at No. 6 Prairie City

No. 23 Southwest Christian at No. 10 Trinity Lutheran

No. 18 Echo at No. 15 South Wasco County

No. 31 Falls City/Kings Valley at No. 2 Crane

Moved Mohawk from 20 to 16 as projected league champions.

Swapped Jordan Valley and Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler to avoid Jordan Valley-Prairie City league matchup.

Swapped Bonanza and Imbler to avoid Bonanza-Rogue Valley and Imbler-Powder Valley league matchups.

Swapped Powers and Sherman to avoid Powers-North Douglas league matchup.

