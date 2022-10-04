Woodburn man is missing

Woodburn Police are seeking the whereabouts of a local resident gone missing

The Woodburn Police Department is asking the public's help in locating local resident Brian Vera Santiago.

Vera Santiago is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot 10 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He reportedly walked away from his Woodburn home after making concerning statements to family members, taking no property, money, phone or other belongings with him.

Vera Santiago was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 in the area of Aksenia and Luba streets in Woodburn. He was wearing black rimmed glasses, a brown t-shirt, black sweat pants, and flip-flop shoes.

Vera Santiago is considered endangered, as his absence is not consistent with his normal behavioral patterns.

Anyone with information about Vera Santiago's current whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or call Woodburn Police at 503-982-2345, and reference WPD Case #22-12135.