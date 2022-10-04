ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Woodburn man is missing

By Justin Much
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ipozd_0iLvYekh00 Woodburn Police are seeking the whereabouts of a local resident gone missing

The Woodburn Police Department is asking the public's help in locating local resident Brian Vera Santiago.

Vera Santiago is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot 10 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He reportedly walked away from his Woodburn home after making concerning statements to family members, taking no property, money, phone or other belongings with him.

Vera Santiago was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 in the area of Aksenia and Luba streets in Woodburn. He was wearing black rimmed glasses, a brown t-shirt, black sweat pants, and flip-flop shoes.

Vera Santiago is considered endangered, as his absence is not consistent with his normal behavioral patterns.

Anyone with information about Vera Santiago's current whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or call Woodburn Police at 503-982-2345, and reference WPD Case #22-12135.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oregonian

4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified

Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone's Timothy Harpole killed in McLoughlin Boulevard crash

Pedestrian walking across Highway 99E struck by vehicle on the evening of Oct. 4.Timothy Harpole, 67, of Gladstone was walking across McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E) near Risley Avenue on Oct. 4 when he was fatally struck by a Subaru Outback heading northbound, according to Oregon State Police troopers. At approximately 7:48 p.m., OSP's preliminary investigation determined that Kathleen Sanetel, 67, of Milwaukie struck Harpole as the vehicle passed through the Risley intersection. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision, troopers said. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham victim deplores release of admitted serial rapist

Richard Gillmore committed nine rapes but was only convicted of one because of statute of limitations.The man known as the "Jogger Rapist" will be released from prison in December after serving nearly his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, who was an aspiring police officer, admitted to nine rapes but was only convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986. Originally he was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for ambushing and raping a 13-year-old in her Gresham home. But in the late 1980s the Oregon Parole Board cut his...
GRESHAM, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

