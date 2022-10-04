ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Prep scores and schedules (Oct. 3-10)

By Wade Evanson
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 5 days ago
Washington /Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Oct. 3-10)

Washington /Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Oct. 3-10)

Monday, Oct. 3

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Newberg 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19)

McMinnville 3, Century 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-14)

Glencoe 3, Liberty 0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-14)

La Salle 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-21)

Girls Soccer

Sunset 2, Beaverton 0

Jesuit 4, Southridge 1

Westview 1, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 2, Milwaukie 1

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Boys Soccer

Jesuit 5, Southridge 0

Beaverton 2, Sunset 2

Westview 4, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 4, Milwaukie 0

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Football

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

Jesuit 3, Southridge 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-12)

Westview 3, Mountainside 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-10)

Astoria 3, Scappoose 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19)

St. Helens 3, Seaside 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19)

Valley Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 0 (25-1, 25-7, 25-16)

Banks 3, Neah-Kah-Nie 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17)

Portland Christian 3, Faith Bible 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-9)

Girls Soccer

McMinnville 5, Liberty 4

Sherwood 5, Forest Grove 3

Glencoe 0, Century 0

Tualatin 2, Tigard 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iLvYVl200

St. Helens 6, Rainier/Clatskanie 1

Valley Catholic 5, Trout Lake 0

Boys Soccer

McMinnville 6, Liberty 2

Sherwood 3, Forest Grove 0

Century 2, Glencoe 2

Scappoose 5, Tillamook 3

Horizon Christian 1, Valley Catholic 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Glencoe 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-11)

Newberg 3, Liberty 1 (25-12, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20)

Forest Grove 3, Century 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-13)

Parkrose 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22)

Girls Soccer

Hillsboro 6, Centennial 0

Banks 8, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Boys Soccer

Centennial 3, Hillsboro 1

Football

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Volleyball

Sunset 3, Southridge 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-20)

Jesuit 3, Aloha 0

Lake Oswego 3, Tualatin 1 (25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15)

Westview 3, Sprague 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-14)

Scappoose 3, St. Helens 2 (25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8)

Banks 3, Yamhill-Carlton 2

Gaston 3, Knappa 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Beaverton 3, Mountainside 1

Sunset 3, Southridge 0

Jesuit 5, Aloha 0

Glencoe 2, McMinnville 1

Sherwood 8, Newberg 0

Forest Grove 7, Liberty 1

Tualatin 2, St. Mary's Academy 0

Camas 3, Tigard 1

Valley Catholic 2, Corbett 0

Boys Soccer

Banks 4, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Valley Catholic 3, Corbett 1

Sunset 1, Southridge 0

Mountainside 2, Beaverton 0

Aloha 3, Jesuit 3

McMinnville 2, Glencoe 0

Sherwood 7, Newberg 0

Football

Gaston at Sheridan, score no reported.

Friday, Oct. 7

Volleyball

Valley Catholic 3, Westside Christian 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Scappoose 6, Astoria 0

Boys Soccer

No games scheduled.

Football

Beaverton 41, Aloha 12

Mountainside 21, Sunset 20

Jesuit 52, Westview 18

Newberg 28, Liberty 14

Sherwood 54, McMinnville 12

Tigard 28, Lakeridge 14

West Linn 42, Tualatin 30

Forest Grove 42, Southridge 13

Wilsonville 28, Hillsboro 14

Tillamook 49, St. Helens 17

Scappoose 45, Seaside 14

Banks 49, Rainier 0

Harrisburg 40, Valley Catholic 14

Saturday, Oct. 8

Volleyball

No games scheduled.

Girls Soccer

Seaside at St. Helens, 12:00 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Tualatin at Tigard, 9 a.m.

Astoria at Scappoose, 2 p.m.

St. Helens at Seaside, 2 p.m.

Oregon Episcopal at Valley Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Football

No games scheduled.

Education
Hillsboro News-Times

Money again ranks Hillsboro among '50 Best Places to Live'

Hillsboro, now ranked 23rd, previously appeared on the list in 2020 at the No. 29 spot. Hillsboro is the only city in Oregon listed as one of the best places to live in in the United States by Money.com, in its 2022 list of the top 50 communities across the country. "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022" list, sponsored by AmeriSave Mortgage, ranks Hillsboro at No. 23, considering average home price, cost of living and local amenities. It also touted Hillsboro's growing tech sector, which led the charge behind 18% job growth in...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Inclusive storytime at Hillsboro Library sparks PSU program

Portland State University is creating a new program for students that borrows from the success of a Hillsboro program. An inclusive storytime program started at Hillsboro public libraries will serve as the inspiration for a new kind of instruction at Portland State University's College of Education. Melissa Pebly, a supervisor of PSU's special education department, says that Hillsboro's literacy program began in 2015, when it became apparent that families of children with disabilities were hesitant to join in at public storytime sessions at public libraries. "Librarians consistently reported low attendance of children who experience disabilities, especially those who have...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police shoot armed robbery suspect in rural WashCo

Police say Patrick Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and stole a vehicle and handgun. The Hillsboro Police Department said one of its officers shot and injured a burglary and robbery suspect in rural Washington County late Thursday, Oct. 6. The suspect, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and threatened residents with a stolen handgun. According to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department on Friday, Oct. 7, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking...
Hillsboro News-Times

Tualatin's Pumpkin Regatta is back and bigger than ever

The event is spread out over two full days with first-ever Sunday races scheduled at the Lake at Tualatin Commons.After two years of no giant orange gourds racing around Tualatin Lake at the Commons, the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is returning for two full days of fun. Officials are expecting record crowds — if the weather holds up. "People are really excited to get back to the regatta after a two-year break and it brings a lot of attention to our town," said Heidi Marx, Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department event specialist. "There's a lot of community pride, and...
TUALATIN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

A&E: Is that a chill in the air? Art gets spooky in October

Seasonal specialties are among arts and entertainment events coming up on Portland's Westside, from Sept. 29.Exhibits SPIRIT OF PASTEL — The Pastel Artists of Oregon, in partnership with the Chehalem Cultural Center, present an open international juried exhibit featuring the work of dozens of artists working in the pastel medium, now on display through Friday, Sept. 30. Select pieces will be available for purchase. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg. FROM THE CRUCIBLE OF GAIA — Set amidst stunning Japanese gardens and art and architecture, this show through the end of September brings together the large-form ceramic...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's state testing scores highlight pandemic's impact

The data comes with a lot of asterisks, though officials say it highlights trends they've already been tracking. As in other school districts across the state, Hillsboro schools saw a sharp dip in subject participation and proficiency scores in the most recent data released by the Oregon Department of Education. The Hillsboro School District saw 10- to 20-point dips in subject proficiency across nearly all grades, compared to pre-pandemic data. The main culprit is clear: the COVID-19 pandemic. "The data confirmed what we already knew about our students and impact of the pandemic," said assistant superintendent Audrea...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Two flee Hillsboro house fire with dogs

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue credited the homeowner for quickly getting his family out of the home.A house fire left a home in Hillsboro damaged Monday morning, Oct. 3, but no one was hurt, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The fire agency credited a resident of the home for acting quickly after he smelled smoke at about 4 a.m. Monday. According to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, he opened a door to the garage and black smoke began billowing into the home. The resident immediately closed the door, got his family and himself outside, and then called 911, the agency said....
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Aloha officials celebrate new homes for people with disabilities

Edwards Place is serving adults with developmental disabilities and debilitating conditions.Edwards Center is celebrating the addition of two new homes for people with disabilities. With the new homes — according to the nonprofit, which administers the housing community at Edwards Place in Aloha — Edwards will house well over 130 individuals who have developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, and other debilitating conditions, collectively abbreviated as IDD. The housing model at Edwards Place "allows families to age together with adult children with IDD and answers those families question, 'What will happen to my child when I'm gone?'" the Aloha-based nonprofit said in a news release. "Edwards Center promises to care for those individuals for their lifetime." A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, dedicating the new homes and honoring key supporters Ray Gauthier, Joan Kuni and June Uzelac. Former Oregon Gov. Barbara Roberts is slated to attend the ribbon-cutting, along with state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos and Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai, who live in Aloha. Development of Edwards Place has been funded by foundation grants and private donors. Edwards Center is located at 4375 S.W. Edwards Place in Aloha. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ALOHA, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Motorcyclist's legs broken in crash

The Hillsboro Police Department provides a rundown of calls from Sept. 19-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 19 A man was called in by Washington County Parole and Probation, known to have active warrants. Officers responded, confirmed his identity, and confirmed warrants and lodged him at the jail. Three out of...
Hillsboro News-Times

Datacenters are big business for Hillsboro, but how do they work?

Industry experts say demand for more data capacity is increasing, and lots more development is coming. When touring part of Flexential's datacenter campus, called Hillsboro 3, one gets a sense of just how much power, equipment, money and personnel goes into operating Oregon's growing tech sector. Industry experts say the demand for datacenters is increasing, and the flurry of developments Hillsboro has already seen isn't subsiding any time soon. A massive room of "cabinets," or shelves stacked and filled with servers and other computer equipment, lies below an overpass accessible through the lobby stairwell. The dozens and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

What's the construction in downtown Hillsboro?

A food truck pod, lots of apartments and more; here's what's being built in the heart of Hillsboro right now. Cranes are going up in downtown Hillsboro as a host of construction projects get underway. A food truck pod, a bunch of apartments and a redevelopment of the former U.S. Bank building into a dining space, here's what projects are going on in Hillsboro right now: • Merrill Gardens (corner of Northeast Fourth Avenue and East Main Street): This is where the tall crane operating in downtown Hillsboro is right now, as crews work to build a seven-story...
