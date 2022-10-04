ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Industry
Local
Utah Business
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Factory#The Factory#Haunted Houses#Portland Cement Works
davisjournal.com

Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KSLTV

Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy