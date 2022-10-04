Read full article on original website
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Native American Costume(Image is author's) Native Americans (Indigenous people in the United States) have very beautiful costumes, arts, and jewelry. They make many items and have some for sale this weekend in Salt Lake City.
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese Food
For people who may be traveling to or through Heber. Dragon Star Chinese Restaurant(Image is author's) Chinese restaurants can be found almost everywhere. There is one in Heber City in Wasatch County, Utah, which is named Dragon Star. It is located at 587 South Main Street in Heber with a prominent sign on the building.
utahstories.com
Crime Rate Soaring in Salt Lake Neighborhoods with Homeless Resource Centers
Utah Stories attended press conference organized the Pioneer Park Coalition where the coalition released its plans to curtail the problems of homelessness and crime that are plaguing Salt Lake City. The Pioneer Park Coalition is made up of concerned residents, citizens, and business owners who believe that the homeless policy...
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
kjzz.com
Passenger finds threatening note deemed non-credible while flying to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A note with a now determined "non-credible" threat was found by a passenger while flying from San Jose to Salt Lake City. Passengers from Southwest Flight 1983 were greeted by a large police presence when they landed in Salt Lake City around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
gastronomicslc.com
The Training Table confirm return – but it’s not what you might expect
Today’s the day folks. After months of speculation on what the mysterious countdown clock on the Training Table website was ticking down towards – we now know. Earlier today the ticker was replaced with a brand new website and plans aplenty. The business will indeed be returning to...
ksl.com
Training Table restaurant is coming back to Utah, 'with some new twists'
SALT LAKE CITY — Are you craving cheese fries? Do you miss placing your order from a phone at your table? If so, you're in luck because the Training Table restaurants are coming back. The popular franchise announced Friday — exactly 45 years since it began operations in Midvale...
utahstories.com
New Restaurants Opening in Deer Valley and Downtown Salt Lake
Deer Valley Resort has an exciting new restaurant slated to open for the 2022-23 winter season, on December 15th. It is called Cast & Cut and will be located in Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge. A surf & turf themed restaurant, of sorts, Cast & Cut will feature a...
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
The weather will be perfect to head out to a weekend event in Utah!
It may be October, but with sunny and warm weather, it'll be the perfect weekend to head out and enjoy a community event near you!
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
Note with non-credible threat found on plane while flying to Salt Lake City
On a Southwest flight from San Jose to Salt Lake City Wednesday night, a threatening note that has been deemed as "non-credible" was found on the plane.
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
KSLTV
Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
Be prepared to sit in traffic on your way to look at leaves this weekend
The fall colors are great in Big Cottonwood Canyon, but along with your camera, bring some patience, and don't worry if the traffic is a little heavy this weekend.
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
Semi-truck fire on I-80 extinguished quickly
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — In a Facebook post from October 7, Park City Fire District reported a semi-truck fire on I-80 that started at 4 a.m. near mile marker 149 […]
